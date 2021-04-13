 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   ERCOT: Thanks for the cash, suckers. Enjoy freezing in the winter and dying of heat exhaustion in the summer   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1326 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 13 Apr 2021 at 10:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just like a communist hellhole.

Excellent.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Temps are pretty moderate across the entire state today, thanks to a cool front.

WTF?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boost generation capacity and winterize the distribution system? Why we'd have to light our cigars with $20 bills instead of C notes!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To help with the bitcoin mining project they have going on?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I expect the Abbott, Paxton, and Patrick Axis of Evil will soon declare Texas to be constitutionally unable to join the US power grid.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh my. Enjoy your blazing hot summer, Texans.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Has anyone checked the airports for Ted Cruz?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Enjoy the brain drain as what was once a drought of qualified applicants in now a flood of talent looking to get the hell out of Texas.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought the headline said EPCOT and I thought "Man, Disney just doesn't give a shiat any more do they?"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would they advocate energy conservation?  Their pricing model increases customer cost when energy is scarce.  Won't somebody think of the shareholders?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bUt MeH EnErGy FreEdOms
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, those leather-and-spike bondage cuffs from Spencer's Gifts aren't cestus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I'm GLAD that wound up in this tab.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I thought the headline said EPCOT and I thought "Man, Disney just doesn't give a shiat any more do they?"


TBH, EPCOT is pretty sucky compared to the Magic Kingdom, except for the fact you can drink alcohol.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: also, those leather-and-spike bondage cuffs from Spencer's Gifts aren't cestus.

[Fark user image 850x650]


Wrong century.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Therion: also, those leather-and-spike bondage cuffs from Spencer's Gifts aren't cestus.

[Fark user image 850x650]

Wrong century.

[Fark user image image 850x593]


She better watch out for oil slicks.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ERCOT board all quite...Twitter account must be going rogue.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is somehow California's fault.
Actually, where is Grey Davis?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: also, those leather-and-spike bondage cuffs from Spencer's Gifts aren't cestus.

[Fark user image image 850x650]


Last one was Tetsuya Nomura design.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. This is great. Not sure I like baking to death any better than freezing to death.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the grid? Yeah that was like a month ago. The TX leg is working hard on the real problems facing Texas, like taking trans kids away from their parents.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkmayo: Therion: also, those leather-and-spike bondage cuffs from Spencer's Gifts aren't cestus.

[Fark user image image 850x650]

Last one was Tetsuya Nomura design.


Not enough zippers, belts and buckles.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roll coal!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkmayo: Therion: also, those leather-and-spike bondage cuffs from Spencer's Gifts aren't cestus.

[Fark user image image 850x650]

Last one was Tetsuya Nomura design.


oh what regular people don't dress like this?
cosplayers.acparadise.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watched the news and Ercot is blaming the fact that some places are out of commission for maintenance.  Not buying it. Apparently they said it got warmer than anticipated.  But it wasn't that much hotter. So I don't believe a word of it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: darkmayo: Therion: also, those leather-and-spike bondage cuffs from Spencer's Gifts aren't cestus.

[Fark user image image 850x650]

Last one was Tetsuya Nomura design.

oh what regular people don't dress like this?
[cosplayers.acparadise.com image 526x792]


I'm actually impressed. And I'm an asshole.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey mods, you're greenlighting headlines from February?

*sees date of tweet*

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.babylonbee.comView Full Size

*loud snickering*
 
Kraig57
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
(back on topic) - this afternoon ERCOT declared please-please-please use less energy, with the excuse that a "lingering cold front" was causing a spike in demand.

I immediately checked a weather map. There wasn't a single spot with temperatures lower than 50 anywhere in the state.

Marg bar ERCOT.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't know what ERCOT is.

Don't care enough to look it up.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Enron Part Two?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Republic of Texas maybe should explore a strategic electrical energy alliance with Mexico.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jmr61: Don't know what ERCOT is.

Don't care enough to look it up.


Electric Reliability Coalition of Texas.  The Texas regulator for power production and distribution.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Oh the grid? Yeah that was like a month ago. The TX leg is working hard on the real problems facing Texas, like taking trans kids away from their parents.


FTL:

Texas GOP Republican Executive Committee Member Jill Glover testified to lawmakers that sex changes are part of a fad that is amplified by social media.

I admit I'm not as young as I used to be and not "with it" when it comes to the things "the kids" are doing these days, but is this a new TikTok challenge or something?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looking at the ERCOT site, demand came pretty close to actual capacity between 4 and 5:00 this afternoon.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ercot.com)
 
untoldforce
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Oh the grid? Yeah that was like a month ago. The TX leg is working hard on the real problems facing Texas, like taking trans kids away from their parents.


You mean the TX legislature is engaging in political theater and is ignoring the real problems facing their state?

I need my fainting couch.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: jmr61: Don't know what ERCOT is.

Don't care enough to look it up.

Electric Reliability Coalition of Texas.  The Texas regulator for power production and distribution.


Also known as the non-resident, incredibly, invasively, inextricably corrupt masters of an actual damn electrical light switch for those citizens of the Republic of Texas who mistakenly chose not to be born white, well-to-do, and Republican.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: moothemagiccow: Oh the grid? Yeah that was like a month ago. The TX leg is working hard on the real problems facing Texas, like taking trans kids away from their parents.

FTL:

Texas GOP Republican Executive Committee Member Jill Glover testified to lawmakers that sex changes are part of a fad that is amplified by social media.

I admit I'm not as young as I used to be and not "with it" when it comes to the things "the kids" are doing these days, but is this a new TikTok challenge or something?


"Look son you can't have gender confirmation surgery AND an iphone"
-But DAAD all my friends have new genders! I hate being poor!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ERCOT:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're just giving Texans what they want. Texans love paying exorbitant fees to capitalist corporations for the freedom to freeze to death in the winter. 'Murica!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
arrogantbastich: I'm an asshole.

memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
..if only there was a large network of stations they could connect to, a grid or something.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here I am on the gulf coast of Texas drinkingbwaybtoo much on a work night and trying to watch the Godzilla v Kong movie at excessive volumes. Why am I getting power outages at 80 degrees? The 100% humidity is within nominal ranges for living 1 ft above sea level, so I don't understand the problem. It is a bit windy. Maybe there is too much turbine juice somewhere and the fracking can't keep up.
 
DVD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If Tesla wasn't already massively backed-up on Solar Roof and Powerwall orders...  Alternatives, folks, get to Texas and get some wind and solar + battery alternative builds going on and get rich fairly quickly!
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, it's almost like privatizing utilities is, and always was, a stupid farking idea.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.