(YouGov)   Ranking of states from best to worst makes people from New Jersey very mad that people really do not care for their state   (today.yougov.com) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, U.S. state, United States, New Jersey, Washington, third-ranking state, poll's introductory text, states, best places  
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
o.aolcdn.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Iowas state government ranks right up there with Florida.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Colorado is awful.  Whatever you do, don't move there.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
41.  About right.

Though if it weren't for the weather and 80% of the people, it would be a paradise.

Oh, and three shiatty neighbors.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a Virginian who has visited Hawaii and lived in Colorado, I'm ok with this list.

/except for the Colorado penchant for running red lights - or is that just Denver
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dc probably suffers from 'booo gubmint bad' from people who never been there as much as anything
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri lower than Kansas?

Yeah, sure.

Kansas is surrounded by legal weed and full of cops with hard-ons for it.

At least Missouri has medical, kinda.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


YouGov chart + Electoral College in 2020 🤔
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida is #6? List is fail.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Colorado is awful.  Whatever you do, don't move there.


I'm trying to convince everyone in Oregon and Washington to do so. Not because I want to move there, but because fark you.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that most of the people who took part in this survey either

1) never visited NJ
or
2) only passed through Newark International Airport

/born in the garden state
 
king of vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Florida is #6? List is fail.


I see I got here late
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I'm pretty sure that most of the people who took part in this survey either

1) never visited NJ
or
2) only passed through Newark International Airport

/born in the garden state


Exactly.

Southern New Jersey is a pretty nice area. An hour from the city. An hour from the beach. The river minutes away. Mountains? That'll take 2 hours or more, traffic depending. But still, there are few places in the country that offer that kind of location.

But Northern New Jersey with their gas refineries and urban sprawl? Yeah, no thanks.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's a fine place full of fine people.
 
hubcity
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let 'em wonder.
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kinda surprised Florida isn't higher. We got all the best crazy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Missouri lower than Kansas?

Yeah, sure.

Kansas is surrounded by legal weed and full of cops with hard-ons for it.

At least Missouri has medical, kinda.


Kansas has a competent governor (never thought I'd say that).

So I'd say advantage goes to Kansas...right now anyway.

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size

/#43 seems about right
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
is it by like people's opinion of that state?
new jersey is a pretty great state if you go by all the boring metrics like public education system and all that shiat

as soon as you get into the real issues like pumping your own gas and cory booker pretending he's not an alien it drops a few dozen spots
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is the point of this? You compare your state to a random state? Obviously Hawaii will be better than any other state, it's a tropical island. Only a moron or Texan would say their state is better than Hawaii.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Check it again."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: untoldforce: I'm pretty sure that most of the people who took part in this survey either

1) never visited NJ
or
2) only passed through Newark International Airport

/born in the garden state

Exactly.

Southern New Jersey is a pretty nice area. An hour from the city. An hour from the beach. The river minutes away. Mountains? That'll take 2 hours or more, traffic depending. But still, there are few places in the country that offer that kind of location.

But Northern New Jersey with their gas refineries and urban sprawl? Yeah, no thanks.


At least you're not in New York, the Vampire State
 
jst3p
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Colorado is awful.  Whatever you do, don't move there.


Came to say this. It's a hell hole. You couldn't pay me enough to live there.
 
jst3p
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: dildo tontine: Colorado is awful.  Whatever you do, don't move there.

I'm trying to convince everyone in Oregon and Washington to do so. Not because I want to move there, but because fark you.


If they love meeting and hanging out with Californians, they will love Colorado!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: What is the point of this? You compare your state to a random state? Obviously Hawaii will be better than any other state, it's a tropical island. Only a moron or Texan would say their state is better than Hawaii.


It rains a lot and everything costs too much
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DiggidyDan: Kinda surprised Florida isn't higher. We got all the best crazy.


Definitely deserves to be in the top 5... we should push Nevada down a couple slots.

But at least out of the big states Florida was ranked by far the best, which seems right.
 
GasDude
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't think people who've actually been to DC voted. There's no way it should be dead-last, unless you're just talking about SE DC or DC circa-Marion Berry era.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: DiggidyDan: Kinda surprised Florida isn't higher. We got all the best crazy.

Definitely deserves to be in the top 5... we should push Nevada down a couple slots.

But at least out of the big states Florida was ranked by far the best, which seems right.


Florida is ranked high because its everyone's "vacation state" including mine.

They're not there long enough to realize the farked up nature of that state.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Newark International Airport poisons the whole state.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This just randomly reminded me I want to rewatch Kelly's Heroes
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GasDude: I don't think people who've actually been to DC voted. There's no way it should be dead-last, unless you're just talking about SE DC or DC circa-Marion Berry era.


No. They just know it as the place the government is so people go "HURR DURR DC BAD!!!"

DC really isn't that bad.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania has a winning record. Woo!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
New Jersey....only been there for a wedding once and I forget where that was and I go to Atlantic City at least once a year. That is it. I really want to go to Wildwood and the beaches sometime soon.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Michigan gets its rank for best freshwater shoreline
 
jst3p
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GasDude: I don't think people who've actually been to DC voted. There's no way it should be dead-last, unless you're just talking about SE DC or DC circa-Marion Berry era.

No. They just know it as the place the government is so people go "HURR DURR DC BAD!!!"

DC really isn't that bad.


Extremely high cost of living, humid as hell, taxation without representation, what's not to love?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whoo hoo! I'm number 2!

wait...
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: New Jersey....only been there for a wedding once and I forget where that was and I go to Atlantic City at least once a year. That is it. I really want to go to Wildwood and the beaches sometime soon.


Wildwood is a big step up from Atlantic City. I'd recommend it.

Atlantic City is a dump.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hawai'i...???

Nice weather, of course. Beautiful.

Small, full of tourists, and trash-strewn? Also, the natives HATE honkies.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, and the fact that they pay out the ass for literally everything except things from the islands...
 
GasDude
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jst3p: Mrtraveler01: GasDude: I don't think people who've actually been to DC voted. There's no way it should be dead-last, unless you're just talking about SE DC or DC circa-Marion Berry era.

No. They just know it as the place the government is so people go "HURR DURR DC BAD!!!"

DC really isn't that bad.

Extremely high cost of living, humid as hell, taxation without representation, what's not to love?


Extremely pedestrian-friendly, free museums, lots of good dining choices, multi-cultural and international population? I'm not saying it should be in top 10 but at least top half.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nevada? What the shiat? There's Tahoe and Vegas, and MAYBE Reno.

Is it the hookers?
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alright, Pennsylvania.  That's a solid B/B-.  That's how we do!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a head to head matchup ranking, the silliest kind of survey.
 
