(The Scottish Sun)   Homeowners rip up old carpet in living room, find giant Monopoly board hidden underneath. Now looking for Rich Uncle Pennybags to see if he has some extra cash   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
25
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "The floor sketch features the popular London properties and rail stations from the family-favourite game"

Monopoly was invented in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA, ya Limey coonts.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's pretty damn weird, considering monopoly is probably the least fun board game ever devised, AND attempts to glorify a dead-end-fantasy of 1 percenter capitalism and robber barons to innocent children....

shoulda made a room-sized ouija board instead.....or a live-action-sized, 3-D, chutes and ladders.....or maybe a person-sized mouse-trap, with a cage to drop over your little brother......
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

luna1580: that's pretty damn weird, considering monopoly is probably the least fun board game ever devised, AND attempts to glorify a dead-end-fantasy of 1 percenter capitalism and robber barons to innocent children....

shoulda made a room-sized ouija board instead.....or a live-action-sized, 3-D, chutes and ladders.....or maybe a person-sized mouse-trap, with a cage to drop over your little brother......


Room sized Settlers of Catan board, FTW.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh there were some faaaaaarked up orgies that happened on that Community Chest
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is there free porking at their house?
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

luna1580: that's pretty damn weird, considering monopoly is probably the least fun board game ever devised, AND attempts to glorify a dead-end-fantasy of 1 percenter capitalism and robber barons to innocent children....

shoulda made a room-sized ouija board instead.....or a live-action-sized, 3-D, chutes and ladders.....or maybe a person-sized mouse-trap, with a cage to drop over your little brother......


Monopoly is how kids find out whether they have the capacity for evil.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I say I get the car, I mean I. Get. The. Car.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

luna1580: ...or maybe a person-sized mouse-trap, with a cage to drop over your little brother......


Fark user imageView Full Size

Or some sexy meeses.

/furry thread!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sirrerun: FTA: "The floor sketch features the popular London properties and rail stations from the family-favourite game"

Monopoly was invented in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA, ya Limey coonts.


Monopoly is much better in the original Klingon.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was the fight that ensued that made them put carpet down.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

luna1580: that's pretty damn weird, considering monopoly is probably the least fun board game ever devised, AND attempts to glorify a dead-end-fantasy of 1 percenter capitalism and robber barons to innocent children....

shoulda made a room-sized ouija board instead.....or a live-action-sized, 3-D, chutes and ladders.....or maybe a person-sized mouse-trap, with a cage to drop over your little brother......


We have IRL chutes and ladders:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't see the "popular London properties" in as much of that floor that I can see.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sirrerun: FTA: "The floor sketch features the popular London properties and rail stations from the family-favourite game"

Monopoly was invented in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA, ya Limey coonts.

What country invented Monopoly?In fact, the rules to the game had been invented in Washington DC in 1903 by a bold, progressive woman named Elizabeth Magie. But her place in the game's folk history was lost for decades and ceded to the man who had picked it up at his friend's house: Charles Darrow.It is based upon AC NJ USA.some 35 years ago I saw a full size leather hand tooled hand painted Monopoly board at a craft fair in Wayne NJ USA. you betcha it was cool as hell.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Showed this to my wife, and she reminded me that there's a whole neighbourhood near us, built in the mid-50s, that has game boards painted or tiled onto their basement floors.

In the house I grew up in, one room had a series of game-boards on the floor, though they were pre-printed into the linoleum.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Doesn't every family have that one aspiring artist/game designer who creates a Monopoly board based on their life experiences? I guess doing so was more common before every pop culture phenomenon got its own commercially produced Monopoly set.

/the Breaking Bad one seems like it could be fun, biatch
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: luna1580: that's pretty damn weird, considering monopoly is probably the least fun board game ever devised, AND attempts to glorify a dead-end-fantasy of 1 percenter capitalism and robber barons to innocent children....

shoulda made a room-sized ouija board instead.....or a live-action-sized, 3-D, chutes and ladders.....or maybe a person-sized mouse-trap, with a cage to drop over your little brother......

Room sized Settlers of Catan board, FTW.


How about a nice game of chess?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It even has the community chest, chance and a jail."

WHOA

"Previously, a shocked family return home to find a donkey giving birth on their drive."

WHOA
 
crinz83
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: sirrerun: FTA: "The floor sketch features the popular London properties and rail stations from the family-favourite game"

Monopoly was invented in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA, ya Limey coonts.
What country invented Monopoly?In fact, the rules to the game had been invented in Washington DC in 1903 by a bold, progressive woman named Elizabeth Magie. But her place in the game's folk history was lost for decades and ceded to the man who had picked it up at his friend's house: Charles Darrow.It is based upon AC NJ USA.some 35 years ago I saw a full size leather hand tooled hand painted Monopoly board at a craft fair in Wayne NJ USA. you betcha it was cool as hell.


it goes much further back than that. but instead of park place, it was rockaway plaza

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It was the fight that ensued that made them put carpet down.


Well, yeah. You can't flip the board
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: OkieDookie: luna1580: that's pretty damn weird, considering monopoly is probably the least fun board game ever devised, AND attempts to glorify a dead-end-fantasy of 1 percenter capitalism and robber barons to innocent children....

shoulda made a room-sized ouija board instead.....or a live-action-sized, 3-D, chutes and ladders.....or maybe a person-sized mouse-trap, with a cage to drop over your little brother......

Room sized Settlers of Catan board, FTW.

How about a nice game of chess?


Battle Chess with beheadings, dismemberment, impalement, and electrocution?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's an Atlantic City board and the paint products in the background are American too so I'm guessing the this was the junior reporter/reposter mentioning London to make it relevant to the UK and justify their existence.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

luna1580: that's pretty damn weird, considering monopoly is probably the least fun board game ever devised, AND attempts to glorify a dead-end-fantasy of 1 percenter capitalism and robber barons to innocent children....


It was (at least originally) intended to do exactly the opposite of that: https://www.theguardian.com/lif​eandsty​le/2015/apr/11/secret-history-monopoly​-capitalist-game-leftwing-origins
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: RedVentrue: OkieDookie: luna1580: that's pretty damn weird, considering monopoly is probably the least fun board game ever devised, AND attempts to glorify a dead-end-fantasy of 1 percenter capitalism and robber barons to innocent children....

shoulda made a room-sized ouija board instead.....or a live-action-sized, 3-D, chutes and ladders.....or maybe a person-sized mouse-trap, with a cage to drop over your little brother......

Room sized Settlers of Catan board, FTW.

How about a nice game of chess?

Battle Chess with beheadings, dismemberment, impalement, and electrocution?

[Fark user image 220x219]


Hell yes! I remember playing that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: That's an Atlantic City board and the paint products in the background are American too so I'm guessing the this was the junior reporter/reposter mentioning London to make it relevant to the UK and justify their existence.


Yeah that whole place is US. But if Fark has taught me anything, it's that british tabloid submissions here are almost always reporting on quirky US stuff.
 
