(AZ Family)   The Bourne Retirement: Local homeowner claims his yard display that features a man hanging from a noose "isn't rooted in racism." Bourne "isn't buying it " and "will bring this fight to his doorstep"   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Golf, 13th hole, Arizona Golf Resort, recent experience, Arizona, Police, Jason Bourne finds, Wade Brooks  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe that "cowboy horse thief" is waiting on his guardian angel...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/maybe hold off on the target practice
//its probably just old fashioned racism
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some people just really enjoy the idea of other people getting killed.  Of COURSE they don't want to murder their own kind.  What are they, monsters?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The figure is hanging from a tree in a backyard overlooking the golf course. The homeowner, Wade Brooks, said it is all a misunderstanding and the figure doesn't represent a black man, rather a "cowboy horse thief" with a backstory that isn't rooted in racism or hate. "He has been out stealing horses, out in the desert. He hasn't had a shower," said Brooks.

Seriously?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MESA, AZ

Figures it would either be there or Gilbert.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just wait until the homeowner finds out what Bourne can do with a rolled up magazine.
 
JesseL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I swear, I'm not racist! I'm just an asshole!"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Humans are stupid.

Americans are stupider.

Conservatives are f*cking brain dead idiots.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No worse than this mess:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, holy shiat, the guy's name really is Jason Bourne.
 
groppet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Might not meant be racist be it is very stupid.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This guy's really bad at making excuses.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Humans are stupid.

Americans are stupider.

Conservatives are f*cking brain dead idiots.


Uhhhhh,  MORE stupider.

Thank you very much.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Also, holy shiat, the guy's name really is Jason Bourne.


David Webb.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...doesn't look black to me.
it's in the old west not the deep south, soo... context is horse thief to me tbh.
it's asking for trouble ofc.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pc_gator: No worse than this mess:

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x1276]


I dont get it.
Is that asian lady about to hang herself because she thinks thats what Trump would want her to do...?
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did you notice that Jason Bourne (awesome!) is happy enough to be interviewed, but the POS homeowner won't let his face be seen on TV? Why not? Is he ashamed? Scared?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Neighbor sounds like a douche.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The figure is hanging from a tree in a backyard overlooking the golf course. The homeowner, Wade Brooks, said it is all a misunderstanding and the figure doesn't represent a black man, rather a "cowboy horse thief" with a backstory that isn't rooted in racism or hate. "He has been out stealing horses, out in the desert. He hasn't had a shower," said Brooks.

Seriously?


Just from his brief appearance, I wouldn't expect a very good explanation from that guy.  That's the best he could think up.  Not even a sign around the figure's neck that says "HORSE THIEF" (with at least one of those words misspelled.)
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The people who see a man hanging and just assume its a black man getting lynched are the REAL racists.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: pc_gator: No worse than this mess:

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x1276]

I dont get it.
Is that asian lady about to hang herself because she thinks thats what Trump would want her to do...?


Trumpers wanting to hang themselves?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
