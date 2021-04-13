 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Jeff Bezos developing nuclear rockets, which should make future Amazon disputes with eBay and Aliexpress more interesting   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DARPA wants to test nuclear thermal propulsion technology, which uses a nuclear reactor in a rocket to heat up the fuel and propel the craft beyond low Earth orbit.

FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when does Israel decide to screw with them?
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched RoboCop recently again (best movie from the 80s, fight me!), and for some reason when I read this story I imagined Dick Jones screamin about how the real point was military contracts.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, lets give tax dodgers more taxpayer money.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are we having bets on who is going to be the world's first real-life supervillain? Bezos, Musk or Prince?

/the military contractor, not the singer
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is money spent more sensibly than using billions of dollars to fund another country's "Gender Studies".

Space travel is going to be extremely important to our future generation. The earth will not last forever. What we need are scientists to develop futuristic things like the equipment found in Star Trek. Replicator machines that can create things out of energy (or was in thin air?). Space vehicles that will allow people to travel to different planets or parts of the universe. More cures to weird problems like coronavirus or whatever may pop up in the future. These are the things that need funding, not "Gender Studies" that isn't even scientific and can be freely taught by anybody who subscribes to the victimhood ideology at very little cost.
 
Ringshadow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear farker here.

I hate it.

But maybe they'll actually provide the science to convince me.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If bezos gets access to nuclear propulsion, I demand we all get unlettered access to it.  Why should billionaires get nuclear propulsion and us plebes don't!

Nukes should be for everybody.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: This is money spent more sensibly than using billions of dollars to fund another country's "Gender Studies".

Space travel is going to be extremely important to our future generation. The earth will not last forever. What we need are scientists to develop futuristic things like the equipment found in Star Trek. Replicator machines that can create things out of energy (or was in thin air?). Space vehicles that will allow people to travel to different planets or parts of the universe. More cures to weird problems like coronavirus or whatever may pop up in the future. These are the things that need funding, not "Gender Studies" that isn't even scientific and can be freely taught by anybody who subscribes to the victimhood ideology at very little cost.


The earth will last forever.  It always has been, and always will be.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has already been explored by the U.S. military in the past and successfully test fired, but was ultimately scraped for the obvious reasons.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nucle​a​r_thermal_rocket
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Bezos REALLY need that Pentagon contract for a pet project he could easily pay for on his hypothetical kids allowance or is he just grubbing for more money because he can?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yes, lets give tax dodgers more taxpayer money.


Oh, so YOU want to build the nuclear rocket? :-)

Ringshadow: Nuclear farker here.

I hate it.

But maybe they'll actually provide the science to convince me.


What have you done with the REAL Ringshadow!??????

You? You hate it? But why? Okay... let's start from the beginning where on this engineering schematic did the nuclear rocket touch you?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think nuclear rockets in space could be an incredible idea, but in the atmosphere not so much.  So the trouble is safely transporting nuclear fuel into space for use in propulsion systems.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Smith,

We regret to inform you that your order for a case of beer nuts delivered via drone was mistakenly mixed up with an order for a nuclear weapon delivered via drone.

If you, or anyone else within 50 miles, can read this message, please let us know you're alive so we can get you those beer nuts. Sincerely,

-Amazon Customer Service
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: This is money spent more sensibly than using billions of dollars to fund another country's "Gender Studies".

Space travel is going to be extremely important to our future generation. The earth will not last forever. What we need are scientists to develop futuristic things like the equipment found in Star Trek. Replicator machines that can create things out of energy (or was in thin air?). Space vehicles that will allow people to travel to different planets or parts of the universe. More cures to weird problems like coronavirus or whatever may pop up in the future. These are the things that need funding, not "Gender Studies" that isn't even scientific and can be freely taught by anybody who subscribes to the victimhood ideology at very little cost.


Careful now, you should wear gloves so you don't get cut on that edge.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Destructor: Karma Chameleon: Yes, lets give tax dodgers more taxpayer money.

Oh, so YOU want to build the nuclear rocket? :-)

Ringshadow: Nuclear farker here.

I hate it.

But maybe they'll actually provide the science to convince me.

What have you done with the REAL Ringshadow!??????

You? You hate it? But why? Okay... let's start from the beginning where on this engineering schematic did the nuclear rocket touch you?


fark yeah I want to build a nuclear rocket.

Totally not saying I am qualified to do so but fark YEAH I WANT TO
 
Flincher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Space X rockets on meth.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So are we having bets on who is going to be the world's first real-life supervillain? Bezos, Musk or Prince?

/the military contractor, not the singer


Prince has a psuedo army but that's it. Not enough funding for supervillain status.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flincher: Space X rockets on meth.


That's not normal.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, TFA seems to think nuclear propulsion is energy created by a reactor that creates thrust. F that. Project Orion or bust 😬
 
Befuddled
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't think why a nuclear rocket would be needed other than a mission outside our solar system.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, none of Blue Origin's designs actually fly except for internal testing, right?  I mean they won the X-prize for self-landing before SpaceX, but their stuff doesn't get used to do work yet, right?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Befuddled: I can't think why a nuclear rocket would be needed other than a mission outside our solar system.


You can't use it to launch from a planet's surface, but it would be great for moving around the solar system.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So are we having bets on who is going to be the world's first real-life supervillain? Bezos, Musk or Prince?

/the military contractor, not the singer


Destroyer of Worlds, the Man Formerly Known as the Man Formerly Known as Prince
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: GreenSun: This is money spent more sensibly than using billions of dollars to fund another country's "Gender Studies".

Space travel is going to be extremely important to our future generation. The earth will not last forever. What we need are scientists to develop futuristic things like the equipment found in Star Trek. Replicator machines that can create things out of energy (or was in thin air?). Space vehicles that will allow people to travel to different planets or parts of the universe. More cures to weird problems like coronavirus or whatever may pop up in the future. These are the things that need funding, not "Gender Studies" that isn't even scientific and can be freely taught by anybody who subscribes to the victimhood ideology at very little cost.

The earth will last forever.  It always has been, and always will be.


We've got about a billion good years for life on Earth. Then the Sun will slowly bake us to a nice golden brown.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GreenSun: This is money spent more sensibly than using billions of dollars to fund another country's "Gender Studies".

Space travel is going to be extremely important to our future generation. The earth will not last forever. What we need are scientists to develop futuristic things like the equipment found in Star Trek. Replicator machines that can create things out of energy (or was in thin air?). Space vehicles that will allow people to travel to different planets or parts of the universe. More cures to weird problems like coronavirus or whatever may pop up in the future. These are the things that need funding, not "Gender Studies" that isn't even scientific and can be freely taught by anybody who subscribes to the victimhood ideology at very little cost.


You piss your pants in fear of gender studies. Enjoy. Nobody cares what you think.
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So are we having bets on who is going to be the world's first real-life supervillain? Bezos, Musk or Prince?

/the military contractor, not the singer


Well, Bezos is not quite at the James Bond villain stage yet, but Musk has 1,200  satellites, his own rockets and manned craft, self driving smart electric cars, gigantic tunneling machines and a monkey that can play video games with just the powers of his mind.

That is Doctor Who level villain potential right there.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Nuclear farker here.

I hate it.

But maybe they'll actually provide the science to convince me.


I wonder about getting the nuclear stuff out of the atmosphere safely before they light it up. Is that your concern? Something else?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Ringshadow: Nuclear farker here.

I hate it.

But maybe they'll actually provide the science to convince me.

I wonder about getting the nuclear stuff out of the atmosphere safely before they light it up. Is that your concern? Something else?


Hopefully it's for the moon-to-mars shuttle - I think NASA and BO still want to do a moon base as an intermediary step towards mars, instead of earth-mars direct like SpaceX wants to do.

So no nuclear rockets in the atmosphere.  I think that's actually spelled out in treaties.

Not super sure about any of that.  Been a while since I followed those podcasts.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aperson: I think nuclear rockets in space could be an incredible idea, but in the atmosphere not so much.  So the trouble is safely transporting nuclear fuel into space for use in propulsion systems.


I got my rocket degree from Kerbal Psace Program. You always use solid fuel in atmo, and a nuke engine in space, vents heat much beterer.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*sigh*

So, they're restarting the NERVA project again? Cool. But then, this President has a Moon Rock in the Oval Office.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: Does Bezos REALLY need that Pentagon contract for a pet project he could easily pay for on his hypothetical kids allowance or is he just grubbing for more money because he can?


A friend of mine believes that him, Elon and others are planning on abandoning ship, setting up on Mars because we are SCREWED on this Earth. I think she's nuts, but a tiny part of me is terrified it might be true.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So are we having bets on who is going to be the world's first real-life supervillain? Bezos, Musk or Prince?

/the military contractor, not the singer


Prince is kind of incompetent. Evil as hell, but incompetent.
 
