(BK Reader)   Secret society operating under cover of darkness since 1848 begrudgingly comes out of the shadows after shoddy builder bungles construction on clubhouse   (bkreader.com) divider line
21
    Harriet Tubman, United Order of the Tents Eastern District, Brooklyn, Underground Railroad, Slavery in the United States  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 7:38 PM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it for the Greater Good?
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is it for the Greater Good?


Yarp
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teh Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF)?

oddfellowssite.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
read the article.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they should be trying to get new members then. Seems like an honorable group that does some good.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well they should be trying to get new members then. Seems like an honorable group that does some good.


They are. People are reluctant to join.

Whoever they paid to do refurbishing should be drawn and quartered. That was just unforgivable.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand. It's a secret society that has actually been both secret and benevolent?

I thought they were all about letting rich dudes network, while playing occult.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: [i.imgflip.com image 737x339]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
joelrieves.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Teh Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF)?

[oddfellowssite.files.wordpress.com image 850x570]


They look pretty odd to me.

Sort of like 19th-Century Farkers.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: phrawgh: Teh Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF)?

[oddfellowssite.files.wordpress.com image 850x570]

They look pretty odd to me.

Sort of like 19th-Century Farkers.


CSB? Many of my ancestors going back generations are buried in IOOF cemeteries. Not sure if any were members. Not sure what the deal is with that.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JesseL: I don't understand. It's a secret society that has actually been both secret and benevolent?

I thought they were all about letting rich dudes network, while playing occult.


This one was run by women.

/Well there's your problem
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This looks like a good Fark crusade/fund raising opportunity. Any Farkers in Bed-Stuy?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, now that we know about it...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Ocho: Nadie_AZ: Is it for the Greater Good?

Yarp


NARP?
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But will Billy Joel walk alone by it?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is it for the Greater Good?


Tradition is just peer pressure from dead people
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
BTW, if you all want to create a secret society, letting people know about it is a big no-no.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JesseL: I don't understand. It's a secret society that has actually been both secret and benevolent?

I thought they were all about letting rich dudes network, while playing occult.


But this one is women of color, so probably worth supporting.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
