Police officer who shot Daunte Wright and police chief submit their resignations.
    More: Followup  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a start.  Now how 'bout some (at minimum) involuntary manslaughter or negligent homicide charges (whichever applies, or both) for the cop?  Assuming the "Whoopsie, that's not my taser!" defence holds up.  If not, man 1 at the very least.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think I have a solution.
Cop discharges their firearm on duty,drug test before the end of the shift.
Let's see how quickly shiat stops, or at least throw extra charges at them. Immediate firing if they fail too.
Federal law.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shooting the chief might be the thing that actually gets you fired as a cop.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.

See? Do you see how noble she is? She is acting on behalf of the community, the department, and her fellow officers. Completely altruistic, thinking only of others. Not like those animals who are rioting and looting and posting mean things on Twitter over an honest mistake. I mean, I remember one time back when I was working in an office and I was momentarily because a colleague walked by with a significant amount of cleavage showing and I was very concerned about whether her outfit conformed to the posted corporate dress code. I was so discombobulated that I accidentally inserted a pen into the electric pencil sharpener. It badly damaged the pen, which had to be discarded and was a total loss to the company, and could have caused significant damage to the sharpener as well. We can all make mistakes in high-stress situations; whether or not we have the courage to respond so nobly as this officer is the real question.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So now she gets a taxpayer funded retirement at a young age. She should have been fired.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But she did not shoot the deputy.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In their PAJAMAS.
 
bthom37
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A more honorable solution is available.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Headline jokes aside, why would the chief resign?

What did the chief do wrong?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I don't think that's a solution but is a great idea if it's not already in place which I wouldn't be surprised if it's not a law. Or I guess we could do another alcohol thing and if states don't have/enforce those laws on the books then no more federal highway money.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That graphic is confusing.
 
xalres
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
[ YouShouldProbablyJustKillYourself.jpg ]
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hard to drug test for racism.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Resigning is self preservation. They'll be on the police force in the next town/county over in a few weeks.
 
xalres
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Falling on your sword is more effective and takes less time if you do it through the neck as opposed to your gut or your crotch.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

When falling on your sword, make sure it is high enough up.  Otherwise, you will just cut your nuts off instead of killing yourself.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dannorenberg.comView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Resigning is self preservation. They'll be on the police force in the next town/county over in a few weeks.


This.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: It's a start.  Now how 'bout some (at minimum) involuntary manslaughter or negligent homicide charges (whichever applies, or both) for the cop?  Assuming the "Whoopsie, that's not my taser!" defence holds up.  If not, man 1 at the very least.


Give it about 4 days for the DA to sort it out. A Grand Jury presentation is certain, but I'd expect something similar to what Chauvin got.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whenever I've seen a cop with a taser and a firearm, they are holstered on opposite sides of the body.  How do you get 'confused' about that?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Probably nothing. He no doubt has a lot of time in and a pension waiting and likely didn't feel like dealing with the fallout over the next few months.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
25 years and couldn't tell the difference. Oopsy

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Be the chief of a department that keeps shooting black people.  Most likely he was asked to resign to help defuse the situation.  There may be more we don't know but that is the most reasonable explanation I can see based on the information in the public ATM.

After watching the video of her body cam, it is clear she thinks she is about to taze the guy (unless they doctored the audio somehow), which puts this into the realm of negligent homicide (or the equivalent). If a person driving a car can go to jail for vehicular homicide, a well trained veteran cop should be held to AT LEAST that same standard (but higher, IMO).
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Apparently some people think this is a TV show, where everything is supposed to be determined and answered within an hour.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Had someone training officers who couldn't tell the physical difference between a gun and a taser, even while holding it for quite some time?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Resigning is self preservation. They'll be on the police force in the next town/county over in a few weeks.


You mean, after their paid vacation....  Whoops! I mean paid administrative leave.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: So now she gets a taxpayer funded retirement at a young age. She should have been fired.


I'm not sure what Minnesota's rules are if the officer is charged and convicted. It IS true she wouldn't normally be denied on a resignation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey everybody, she resigned. It's all better now. You can stop protesting.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still waiting for the manslaughter charges that will never happen.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IIRC in Georgia, a drug test for the officer is mandated in a shooting. But I've only heard of a couple of failures for illegal things.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sh*t rolls uphill.  When they can't get it to roll downhill.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I was told that firearms training makes you a responsible gun owner.
 
bthom37
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

"THIS IS MY TASER.  THIS IS MY GUN.
THIS ONE'S FOR  ****%%%%%vvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvffffffffffff​ttttttt"
 
