(ABC7 Chicago)   If you misplaced your live grenade in Chicago's West Side Austin neighborhood this morning, the CPD bomb squad would like to talk to you   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh, so THAT'S where that went. Silly me.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are the Uzi and 4-4 okay?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's just a grenade. A relatively small kill radius. Slightly larger injury radius. Fun to throw. No biggie.  In an elevator it would be a problem n such.  Good for fishing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did it still have my house keys attached? I need them back.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LOL, it's a grenade, not a farking nuke. If it was WWII vintage and heavily corroded I might be a tad concerned, but anything in reasonable shape isn't going off unless you initiate it. They are pretty much designed to be as idiot proof as possible.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obviously the pin had not been pulled yet, so Mr. Hand Grenade was still their friend.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was there a set of car keys attached?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know, there's only so many live grenades a person has on themselves to lay around.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh. Pull the pin and drop it in a sewer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Grenade's studio albums were much better.

1. Pull the Pin
2. Count to Four
3. Three's Right Out Unless Proceeding to Four
4. Five in One Too Many
5.  Throw it
6.  No.  That Way
7. We're Gonna Die
8. Carefree Highway
9. The Big KaBoom
10.  Clank, Clank. Imma Tank
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"CPD bomb squad investigating live grenade found in Austin"


Why is the Chicago Bomb squad in Texas?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is the last time I'll misplace yet another live grenade, let me assure all of you.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Harold's and Uncle Remus is really taking that #1 fried chicken with mild sauce seriously.
 
wildlifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Meh. Pull the pin and drop it in a sewer.


Des Plaines river..like everyone else
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Harold's and Uncle Remus is really taking that #1 fried chicken with mild sauce seriously.


This was Peeples gearin up to bring back the taco game

/wonder if it was my friends father again
//he made the Sun Times in the late 60's when he came back from Vietnam
///something about an AK, some live grenades' and a bad acid trip on Madison
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
