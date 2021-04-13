 Skip to content
(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   After being tried in the court of public opinion for years, Kristin Smart's killer will finally get his chance at being tried in an actual Courthouse now   (ksby.com) divider line
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the police finally dig up the yard?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude is 80 and his dad was arrested too?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude's dad is 80.    She is likely buried in the dad's back yard.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My initial impression is dad helped hide the body. If that's the case and the dude had any honor or love for his father whatsoever, he'd plead out to save his dad. But dad raised a rapist and a murderer. He shouldn't expect any mercy from his son.

If guilty, they deserve much worse than spending their lives in jail. But that'll do.
 
bthom37
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rfenster: Will the police finally dig up the yard?


Word is they're tearing up the back porch, so...yes?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Paul's father, Ruben Flores, was also reportedly taken into custody at around the same time at his home in Arroyo Grande. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials are serving another search warrant at the Arroyo Grande property this morning.

It's so nice when father and son still do things together as adults.

/Dad, I kind of need help hiding a body
//Sure son, I thought you'd never ask!
 
HempHead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rfenster: The dude's dad is 80.    She is likely buried in the dad's back yard.


His dad was obviously the Zodiac Killer.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The family that slays together, stays together.
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If_he_were_black.jpg
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good to know that they are finally digging back there.

In October 1996, ~five or six months after Kristin went missing, a renter at that home found a slightly bloodied earring in the driveway.

The renter was also plagued with a beeping noise early every morning coming from under some planters in her back yard.     Every morning at 4:20AM there was beeping like from a digital watch alarm.   The beeping eventually stopped after a few more months and the renter presumed that whatever battery was powering it died.

Interestingly enough, Kristin Smart worked as a lifeguard at the university's rec center and had to be at the pool by 5AM most every morning.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would say that nobody's dumb enough to bury the body of a missing white girl on their own property, but ... 2020 proved that there are millions of people exactly that farking stupid.

So ... I hope they find her.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HempHead: rfenster: The dude's dad is 80.    She is likely buried in the dad's back yard.

His dad was obviously the Zodiac Killer.


Breathes a sigh of relief...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This took way too long.  Paul Flores was the guy she was last seen with.  He moved his mattress from the dorm to the trash the day after (later hit on by dogs), he had a black eye and other injuries that he lied about, his roommate said he confessed to the murder, and there were several witnesses who saw his parents yard being dug up.  There's usually less than 5 murders a year in the whole SLO county, it seems like maybe the detectives could have connected the dots on this one a little quicker.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Local here.  I attended middle school about two blocks away, and passed this sign (about three blocks away) every day.

It's crazy to think that after all these years they might have actually found her.  This case is literally older than Fark.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dark brew: This took way too long.  Paul Flores was the guy she was last seen with.  He moved his mattress from the dorm to the trash the day after (later hit on by dogs), he had a black eye and other injuries that he lied about, his roommate said he confessed to the murder, and there were several witnesses who saw his parents yard being dug up.  There's usually less than 5 murders a year in the whole SLO county, it seems like maybe the detectives could have connected the dots on this one a little quicker.


Are they rich? A good enough lawyer can quash warrants as fast as they are written. Heck, I know a rich girl who was RoR when her case status from a neighboring county was , "DEFENDANT CANNOT BE FOUND."  It was right there in the same state court case info system.
 
