State fair food somehow manages to get even worse
    Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake  
posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 6:28 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haven't had a chance to try pickle pizza, but my sister swears by it.

Pass on the rest.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That blew my A1C level all to hell just reading it
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lwlies.comView Full Size


Hold my ponytail above my head, I'm about to "Turkish Exorcist" as we say in the "theatrically stucco four walls with buckets of our own sick" business.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure I saw the flaming hot Cheeto funnel cake on Carnival Eats.  Another crazy creation from Mama Jane.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo Chicken Sundae:This savory take on a sundae from DeAnna's Steak Sundaes features hand-cut french fries layered with ranch sauce, freshly battered chicken tenders smothered in southwest sauce and spicy giardiniera relish on top.

I won't lie, I'd actually try that.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd definitely try the pickle pizza. Pickles seem to go with a lot of seemingly incongruous foods. The rest, though: BEURK!
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's probably got three days worth of sodium in it but dammed if I wouldn't actually take a few bites...
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude... WTF is wrong with you folks?  Except for the funnel cake, that stuff looks awesome!  Sweet with savory, tart with savory, carbs and pulled pork?  Sign me up!
/ Likely to suffer a coronary afterwards, but so worth it!
 
drayno76
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm still confused as to what happened between February and now that makes the fair any safer next week than Feb?

I got my first Pfizer shot two weeks ago, on the first day that age 40-65 were allowed to get vaccinated in Florida.  I have my next one on Monday, two weeks from then I'll have full efficacy. 

I'm 1 person in Florida of the at a minimum 80% (in college I learned it was 85 - 90%) needed for noticeable herd immunity. Anyone under 65 or not in a healthcare field is not fully vaccinated in Florida.  I'm sure the geezer portion of the state is really eager to get on the vomit launcher after a face full of deep fat friend corn dogs.

Just sayin' this wasn't based on any form of data, it's just hot so we don't give a fark.

I can't wait to get the hell off this sinking phallus of a state.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

They're jumping way late on the Flaming Hot Cheetos trend.

But you like the pickle pizza?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hopefully these will be on the menu.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nope. That crap's repulsive. The grease saturated everything and turns the texture to hangover vomit. As usual, Florida ruins everything. State/county fairs in Iowa and Pennsylvania are where heart attack junk food comes correct.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I like the sound of it anyways - deep-fried pickles are really awesome w/ a ranch or garlic dipping sauce, and this one's got a "white garlic sauce", so I'm verrry intrigued. I'm in Calif tho, so no way I can try it.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


/those all sound gross
 
chatoyance
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

my dog can make these, but only if he's sick
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fair enough, implementation is key - just sayin' it sounds awesome to me, here in my dark, dank home office. :P
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Look how edgy I am! I combine random foods and call myself a culinary artist!
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Minnesota gets an honorable mention too.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like a coward who wants to see his 40th birthday.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They mostly sound good to me.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anywhere I can find a pickle works for me.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The celebrity chefs behind these unique creations:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The worst possible fairground food?

Challenge accepted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Durendal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus, I could feel my arteries clogging just reading that!
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'll stick with my own homemade shallow deep-dish pizza with corrizo or bacon, thanks.
 
Flincher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wouldn't even eat that high unfortunately
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Well hello there. My, what a nice chest, of drawers, you have there.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's all anyone needs, to have a few samples of those and then take a trip on a carny ride called something like "The Spinning Chunk Blow of Death!"
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pickle pizza... half of Fark just had rage-aneurysms.

Good.

Sounds interesting.

Maybe with a little pineapple for added zest and sweetness?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/that's twice today I've used an image of a gorka'ing cat
 
