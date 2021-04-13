 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   Booze in Toronto's public parks during COVID? "Sure, why not." says councillor. Throw city councillors into a wood chipper? "Sure, why not." says Torontonians   (thestar.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Toronto, public parks, Josh Matlow, lot of people, Matlow's new motion, lot of the city, white people, Toronto city councillor  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 9:38 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whoa. I thought grass was legal in Canuckistan now. Sounds like some folks need to chill.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With patios closed, Torontonians without the privilege of a backyard or a balcony must now choose between drinking and getting fresh air.

Oh ffs. This is the stupidest thing I've ever heard.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why ask why?

Try Canada Dry!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why do you need to drink at the park. Can't you do this in your own yard?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Why do you need to drink at the park.


SOCIALISM!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should probably open the public bathrooms back up if they're going to do that.

That little park party they had last year didn't have any bathrooms to make use of.💩
 
davynelson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Social distancing and mind altering drugs not a good mix, you say?

Sounds like last year when some dude at the liquor store complained about social distancing to the guy behind him, who proceeded to follow him out of the LCBO and shoot him in the back at 20 years old.
 
davynelson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WhippingBoi
With patios closed, Torontonians without the privilege of a backyard or a balcony must now choose between drinking and getting fresh air.

Oh ffs. This is the stupidest thing I've ever heard.


Why is that?  I live on the second floor without a yard, and no balcony.
There are wonderful parks in the bluffs behind me, would it kill anybody if i had a beer on my picnic?


Or maybe the fact that I cannot do so is WHY it's the stupidest thing you've ever heard.
In which case, thank you I agree.
 
ongbok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: With patios closed, Torontonians without the privilege of a backyard or a balcony must now choose between drinking and getting fresh air.

Oh ffs. This is the stupidest thing I've ever heard.


Open a window, crack a beer, drink
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With patios closed, Torontonians without the privilege of a backyard or a balcony must now choose between drinking and getting fresh air.

You know, if you can't stop pouring booze into your face long enough to go for a 20-minute walk, you might have a problem.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

davynelson: WhippingBoi
With patios closed, Torontonians without the privilege of a backyard or a balcony must now choose between drinking and getting fresh air.

Oh ffs. This is the stupidest thing I've ever heard.


Why is that?  I live on the second floor without a yard, and no balcony.
There are wonderful parks in the bluffs behind me, would it kill anybody if i had a beer on my picnic?


Or maybe the fact that I cannot do so is WHY it's the stupidest thing you've ever heard.
In which case, thank you I agree.


So I take it you don't drink in the 8 months of the year when Toronto is blanketed by 10 feet of snow???
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is your politician a funny looking little guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pfft...Torontonians have been drinking in parks for decades. Making it legal is just a waste of paper.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Why do you need to drink at the park. Can't you do this in your own yard?


Because there are far more parks than yards available in the downtown area, and lots and lots of people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you want to have a beer in the park you have to some kinda special to not be able to do this without upsetting people.
Use a Tim Horton's cup.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can hide anything in a Wendy's soda cup, like a can of beer encased in ice. It can fit 3 beers if you just dump then in
Straight whiskey hides well in a snapple bottle.
You can have anything and Coke mixed in a Coke bottle.

You can do whatever you want, wherever you want, as long as you don't act like a dope and make things obvious.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: If you want to have a beer in the park you have to some kinda special to not be able to do this without upsetting people.
Use a Tim Horton's cup.


It's much better to have it be illegal and everyone does it anyway. That way when things get out of hand they can just haul 'em off. If you're drinking and not causing an issue nobody is going to give a shiat.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.