Iran to enrich uranium to 'corinthian leather' levels
20
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Oh, that's rich."

-Nucleardo Montal-Ban
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Israel be like : we dont need to enrich uranium, we already have dozens of nukes!
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good.   The best thing that can happen in the middle east is the terrorist Islamofascist state of Saudi Arabia and the apartheid state of Israel put correctly in check.   

It's a testament to the Persian people that they have turned check after cheek after cheek.   Americans would not put up with that shiat.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
+1 Submitter
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, maybe once they pay the light bill.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "Oh, that's rich."

-Nucleardo Montal-Ban


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes... Yesss...
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And if Iran keeps this up it'll probably end up like Ceti Alpha 5.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For those uninitiated in the rites of soft Corinthian leather:
Ricardo Montalban - 1975 Chrysler Cordoba Commercial
Youtube Vsg97bxuJnc
This commercial is the 70s
 
Oak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Corinth can suck it.  I demand my leather from Lesbos.
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oak: Corinth can suck it.  I demand my leather from Lesbos.


Huh, not my first choice of import from there.
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't they?

The logic for developing nukes has been blindingly obvious since Iraq II and Libya.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they want nukes, I say we give them some.  Can't we have some delivered in the next 90 mins or so?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whale penis ftw.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bthom37: Oak: Corinth can suck it.  I demand my leather from Lesbos.

Huh, not my first choice of import from there.


The leather is made from left over vaginaplastey scraps.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
....and friends, is it ever supple.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh wait, leg me guess, they're gonna have a bomb in 6 months, right Israel?

6 months is Israel's equivalent of trumpy's 'two weeks'
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll give Iran credit, they did advance the art of elemental isotopic isolation.
I require 7Be to stay alive which could only previously be acquired by draining the blood of Lou Gosset Jr.
 
