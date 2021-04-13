 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   You might want to sit down for this, but it turns out tattooing your eyeballs may have unintended consequences such as blindness   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 3:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do not GIS eye tattoo
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
insists she has no regrets because she still loves the look

How can she tell?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They spelled "no ragrets" wrong.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"$3000-$4000  on the tattoos that cover her body"?

I know nothing about tattoos, but just based on the cost of labor, if I were getting artwork that  I'd be  wearing on my face and body for  life, I think I'd save up and hire some artists that aren't working for minimum wage.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she didnt see this coming.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She doesn't look blind
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: insists she has no regrets because she still loves the look

How can she tell?


Came here to say this.
I think we can call this a wrap.

Get the lights on your way out (assuming you can tell whether they're on or off).
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: I bet she didnt see this coming.


she's a nazi?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere along the line, she lost sight of what really matters.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games etc etc etc.
 
vonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMFG. How bored do you have to be?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone remember the butthurt grade school teacher who lost his teaching job because he was freaking out some of the little ones with his lulzy eyeball tats?

*i'm not saying i hope this happens to him, but i'd understand why everyone would laugh if it did*

/no, you don't have a fundamental right to frighten kids who are so young that they cry for days when they learn santa claus isn't real
//not yours
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is better to look good than to feel good".....Billy Crystal....Fernando Lamas
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT is a person that loves herself.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had to pick any one of the 5 senses to lose, sight would be dead last.
/fark that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus.  That's the LAST place I'd choose to get inked.

The second to the last:

unfinishedman.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you only have one eye, don't risk it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home Movies 412 - McGuirk's laser eyeball surgery
Youtube 5W-DtIAzWVc
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Anyone remember the butthurt grade school teacher who lost his teaching job because he was freaking out some of the little ones with his lulzy eyeball tats?

*i'm not saying i hope this happens to him, but i'd understand why everyone would laugh if it did*

/no, you don't have a fundamental right to frighten kids who are so young that they cry for days when they learn santa claus isn't real
//not yours


? But, we show those same kids movies where mom's and dads die.

JFC I'm still annoyed at Soul.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Austin Powers: Daddy wasn't there music video
Youtube zN6MxLYB8hM
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: "$3000-$4000  on the tattoos that cover her body"?

I know nothing about tattoos, but just based on the cost of labor, if I were getting artwork that  I'd be  wearing on my face and body for  life, I think I'd save up and hire some artists that aren't working for minimum wage.


Yea I have the cost of a nice new car on my skin, conservatively.

/441 hours, 12 years, didn't count the money
 
Electrify
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size



/would post the GIF of what happens next, but the mods always remove it
 
Moose out front
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If I had to pick any one of the 5 senses to lose, sight would be dead last.
/fark that.


I would hate to lose sight, hearing, and/or touch.

Though at least sight and hearing are common enough that there are lots of accommodations and communities to join.

But losing your sense of touch would be... bizarre. And dangerous.

Losing smell or taste would be a drag but at least not utterly life altering.

/no opinion on losing sixth sense
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, I read about this years ago and it was a stupid idea then. The tech is not yet advanced enough for this procedure, which is why we have this story.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She looks like she has an over abundance of self esteem...
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moose out front: C18H27NO3: If I had to pick any one of the 5 senses to lose, sight would be dead last.
/fark that.

I would hate to lose sight, hearing, and/or touch.

Though at least sight and hearing are common enough that there are lots of accommodations and communities to join.

But losing your sense of touch would be... bizarre. And dangerous.

Losing smell or taste would be a drag but at least not utterly life altering.

/no opinion on losing sixth sense


You do NOT want to lose your vestibular sense.

I know someone who did, and his life is miserable.  Even sitting still is vertiginous.

No, if I were given a choice, that would be last.
 
orbister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
old man rant : i don't  know when face/hand/neck tattoos became as mainstream as they are (maybe I was napping) and I do not care for it.


I think tattoos can be very beautiful.  Your personal skin-art shouldn't be the 1st thing I see when meeting you.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sarah eventually sought help from an eye specialist who gave her a series of drops which have improved her sight - although she said her vision 'still bothers her'.She was never blind.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If I had to pick any one of the 5 senses to lose, sight would be dead last.
/fark that.


If you were unlucky enough to lose proprioception, you'd probably change your mind about that.

/there... are... *6* senses!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nice lips

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: Moose out front: C18H27NO3: If I had to pick any one of the 5 senses to lose, sight would be dead last.
/fark that.

I would hate to lose sight, hearing, and/or touch.

Though at least sight and hearing are common enough that there are lots of accommodations and communities to join.
But losing your sense of touch would be... bizarre. And dangerous.
Losing smell or taste would be a drag but at least not utterly life altering.
/no opinion on losing sixth sense
You do NOT want to lose your vestibular sense.
I know someone who did, and his life is miserable.  Even sitting still is vertiginous.
No, if I were given a choice, that would be last.


Good Point as you go for the funny. We long ago realized there were more than 5 senses. Some people claim up to 21. Including:
Thermoception - the sense of heat (there is some debate that the sense of cold may be a separate sense)
Nociception - the perception of pain
Equilibrioception - the perception of balance
Proprioception - the perception of body awareness (close your eyes and touch your nose. Got it first time? That's proprioception in action)
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well I am just shocked! Next thing you will say is smoking for years can give you lung cancer.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
.. But, you'll look fabulous doing it!

//don't do it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrabjousDay: "$3000-$4000  on the tattoos that cover her body"?

I know nothing about tattoos, but just based on the cost of labor, if I were getting artwork that  I'd be  wearing on my face and body for  life, I think I'd save up and hire some artists that aren't working for minimum wage.


Most tattoo artists make a minimum of $20 an hour if not more.
But it all depends because lots of people get free tattoos except me apparently.
I have about 3K in work and it only manages to cover my two arms and one of them isn't even 100% covered it's only 94% covered.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.