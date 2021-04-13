 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Good: Seeing female blonde, early 30s, handy with a knife, familiarity with plumbing, medical and legal experience on a dating site. Since you are seeing this here, well you know   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Crimes, Black-and-white films, Plainfield police, Toilet paper, PLAINFIELD, Toilet, Heather Poplasky, English-language films  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 2:49 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While in custody, police said Poplasky flooded her holding cell by placing a roll of toilet paper and trash in the toilet. For that incident, they charged her with third-degree criminal mischief and added $5,000 to her bond.

If they want her to stop vandalizing the jail they should reduce her bond.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Connecticut woman arrested 4 times in 24 hours

If she was black, she'd be playing solitaire in the morgue.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's her fark handle?
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She sounds nice.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Handy with a knife" sounds uncomfortable.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"While in custody, police said Poplasky flooded her holding cell by placing a roll of toilet paper and trash in the toilet."

Commitment (N., proper)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Headline is a little misleading. She was arrested twice and had two other charges added while in custody. So I guess technically correct.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.