Students of Color 'Slave Traded' by Other Students in Online Game
64
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Picking cotton on a racist fieldtrip
Youtube PToqVW4n86U


VERY VERY VERY NSFW LANGUAGE

CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future Officers of America.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.....Florida doesn't rhyme with "ass".
Ooooohhhhhhh......it's that other state.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kansass?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tshirthell.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tex-ass?
Arkans-ass?
Kans-ass?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Kansass?


close. Arkansass
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kaliforniass
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Aledo?
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how for racists, it used to be racist if and only if the N-word was used. But apparently, even that is not enough anymore for someone to admit that is what it is.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so CSB:

My junior high school in Arkansas had a slave auction to raise funds. It was sponsored by the student council and the student reps would be the high bidders' "slave" for the day.
The follow-on high school had the Rebels as a mascot (Johnny Reb). At pep rallies, the band played Dixie, and the crowd chanted "The South Shall Rise Tonight" while waving Confederate flags.

/not exaggerating, not even a little.
// 🙁
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Kaliforniass


"Anything can rhyme with ass if you're brave enough" -Abe Lincoln
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is trying to Florida harder than Florida's ever Florida'd.

/What I'm saying is fark Texas
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: What's Aledo?


not much, I hear
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school district sent a note home to parents and called it "cyberbullying" instead of racism "to soften the blow for parents who are uncomfortable with a discussion about racism".

Never mind the discomfort of the students who were turned into a slave-trading game. In the US. In "Christian" America. In the 21st century.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children are a treasure, and should be buried accordingly.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semi-related.
Civil war reenactors.
I believe those who participate in these things should be in a lottery and ten percent of them are drawn.
Those ten percent have to go through a battlefield amputation just like they did in the civil war. No antiseptics, nothing for pain before, during or after and no antibiotics before during or after.
This will have the benefit of there being at least ten percent less people indulging in this stupid pastime the next reenactment.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Texas.  I remember when I lived there, in 2009, and Obama was going to give a president's message to students (as other presidents have done) and my kids' elementary and high schools were in uproar.  Parents were protesting the fact that "that man" was going to speak to their children.  Urgent meetings.  Several email updates about how the schools would address it.

I guess things haven't changed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its hard to imagine where the line is drawn when it comes to a districts ability to punish off campus behavior.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Semi-related.
Civil war reenactors.
I believe those who participate in these things should be in a lottery and ten percent of them are drawn.
Those ten percent have to go through a battlefield amputation just like they did in the civil war. No antiseptics, nothing for pain before, during or after and no antibiotics before during or after.
This will have the benefit of there being at least ten percent less people indulging in this stupid pastime the next reenactment.


If Civil War Reenactments Were Honest - Key & Peele
Youtube wjs68UszPh4
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PToqVW4n​86U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

VERY VERY VERY NSFW LANGUAGE

CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED


If that is not a memorized routine, that guy is a farking amazing storyteller.

If that is a memorized routine, that is an excellently honed, really entertaining routine. Wow.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically fantasy college football?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x400]


I use "ya'll" as a 100% accurate predictor that the next words will be gibberish.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think, Dems were nearly peeing themselves with excitement at the thought of flipping the state THIS PAST YEAR.

Yeah... about that...
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: District leaders sent a note home to all parents, explaining that the students were disciplined.

Interesting.  Unless the children were playing the game on school property and during school time, what authority does the district claim to enjoin discipline?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: What's Aledo?


Nothing - what's Aledo with you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again how this isn't a piece of shiat country. These children not only learned this from somewhere, but it's baked into the DNA of their community.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael J Faux: So basically fantasy college football?


I think we can shut the thread down now.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blockhouse: FTFA: District leaders sent a note home to all parents, explaining that the students were disciplined.

Interesting.  Unless the children were playing the game on school property and during school time, what authority does the district claim to enjoin discipline?


The same as when the suspend kids who were seen by a teacher smoking at the mall on a Saturday. At least, that was happening in the early 2000s at my school.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Ah, Texas.  I remember when I lived there, in 2009, and Obama was going to give a president's message to students (as other presidents have done) and my kids' elementary and high schools were in uproar.  Parents were protesting the fact that "that man" was going to speak to their children.  Urgent meetings.  Several email updates about how the schools would address it.

I guess things haven't changed.


Same damn thing happened in Escambia County Florida.  Obamas  unity speech was banned from the classroom.  The former superintendent, Malcolm Thomas, recently retired.  Half the kids can't read and they kept this goof onboard for his entire career.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x400]


Damyankees don't know how to spell "y'all."
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blockhouse: FTFA: District leaders sent a note home to all parents, explaining that the students were disciplined.

Interesting.  Unless the children were playing the game on school property and during school time, what authority does the district claim to enjoin discipline?


You misunderstand...they disciplined the students who were marked as slaves, so it's all ok
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blockhouse: FTFA: District leaders sent a note home to all parents, explaining that the students were disciplined.

Interesting.  Unless the children were playing the game on school property and during school time, what authority does the district claim to enjoin discipline?


Exactly. It's not the job of the farking school unless it was some sort of class project or school club. The school shouldn't be disciplining anybody. Send out a letter to parents of those who were trading and those who were being traded containing screenshots of the evidence and let them discuss it. Maybe offer up use of some baseball bats to the slaves parents. But schools have no authority over students private actions.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is terrible, but before reading the headline I worried it was part of a lesson plan. At least it wasn't that.

/It's the little victories
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x400]

I use "ya'll" as a 100% accurate predictor that the next words will be gibberish.


I'd like "y'all" to become an unironic gender neutral replacement for "you guys" in the Midwest. And think it would be hilarious if it then became a virtue signal for woke culture.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But was gas and grass also involved?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
aside from town the locale is unknown. hello. can i lick your ice cream cone?
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gunboat: Not so CSB:

My junior high school in Arkansas had a slave auction to raise funds. It was sponsored by the student council and the student reps would be the high bidders' "slave" for the day.
The follow-on high school had the Rebels as a mascot (Johnny Reb). At pep rallies, the band played Dixie, and the crowd chanted "The South Shall Rise Tonight" while waving Confederate flags.

/not exaggerating, not even a little.
// 🙁


ISB: Interesting Story, Bro. Seriously.
It'll be a teaching anecdote for my kids (teens) tonight. They are the Libbiest Kids that ever Kibbed, but they don't know how recently that sort of thing was a Thing in other states.
And I apparently have a Thing with capitalizing Things for emphasis...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hobbess: This is terrible, but before reading the headline I worried it was part of a lesson plan. At least it wasn't that.

/It's the little victories


That is precisely what I assumed.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the two times a school decided to gather all the black kids and have them go on an educational trip to a cotton farm or something to experience what black slaves did a long time ago.

Historical field trips are boring, I prefer trips to factories, science museums and the like. Take kids there, not to boring historical places filled with horrible memories lol!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Tell me again how this isn't a piece of shiat country. These children not only learned this from somewhere, but it's baked into the DNA of their community.


Meanwhile in much of Asia...

The Middle East....

Europe....

Africa...

Pretty much everywhere.

How cute that you pretend that only one place make decisions based on something as arbitrary as race. In some cases, you'd be hard pressed to figure out the difference between the oppressor and oppressed.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Turbo Cojones: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x400]

I use "ya'll" as a 100% accurate predictor that the next words will be gibberish.

I'd like "y'all" to become an unironic gender neutral replacement for "you guys" in the Midwest. And think it would be hilarious if it then became a virtue signal for woke culture.


Yinz.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: Bertuccio: Turbo Cojones: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x400]

I use "ya'll" as a 100% accurate predictor that the next words will be gibberish.

I'd like "y'all" to become an unironic gender neutral replacement for "you guys" in the Midwest. And think it would be hilarious if it then became a virtue signal for woke culture.

Yinz.


Oh hell no. That jawn right there ain't gonna fly.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: It's not the job of the farking school unless it was some sort of class project or school club. The school shouldn't be disciplining anybody. Send out a letter to parents of those who were trading and those who were being traded containing screenshots of the evidence and let them discuss it. Maybe offer up use of some baseball bats to the slaves parents. But schools have no authority over students private actions.


What you say is not correct under the law today. I think it would be better if the law agreed with you, but it doesn't.

Under current law, student speech which is "disruptive" can be disciplined as "disruptive behavior" by the school. Obviously the word "disruptive" is pretty damn vague, and leaves a hole in the First Amendment big enough to drive a truck through.

Popehat has a good podcast -- with very few episodes -- regarding Free Speech. https://legaltalknetwork.com/​podcasts/​make-no-law/

The episode on "Tinker v. Des Moines" covers student speech.  And anyone who has uttered or heard the phrase "you can't shout 'fire' in a crowder theater" should listen to the episode "Fire in a Crowded Theater" so that you can understand both how stupid the phrase is and how the original context of the phrase was pure fascism.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x400]

I use "ya'll" as a 100% accurate predictor that the next words will be gibberish.


Agreed.  Only idiots ca'nt place the apostrophe correctly in a contraction.

/Yes, I know.  Y'all don't have to point it out.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheReject: jim32rr: Kaliforniass

"Anything can rhyme with ass if you're brave enough" -Abe Lincoln


Why are you attributing Einstein quotes to Lincoln?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: blockhouse: FTFA: District leaders sent a note home to all parents, explaining that the students were disciplined.

Interesting.  Unless the children were playing the game on school property and during school time, what authority does the district claim to enjoin discipline?

Exactly. It's not the job of the farking school unless it was some sort of class project or school club. The school shouldn't be disciplining anybody. Send out a letter to parents of those who were trading and those who were being traded containing screenshots of the evidence and let them discuss it. Maybe offer up use of some baseball bats to the slaves parents. But schools have no authority over students private actions.


Morse v Frederick.  If supporting drug use is punishable, then supporting slavery - which is explicitly forbidden by the Constitution itself, not just a law - is also punishable
 
