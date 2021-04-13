 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Is that cocaine in your pants, bra, buttcrack, thigh, and arms, or are you just happy to see me?   (nypost.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading TFA, if she'd-a stuck to orifices only, she'd-a got away with it no problem.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 ball in the B-hole.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a 25% orifice utilization?

Lady, you fail as a drug mule.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unhappy mule skinner out there somewhere.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why on earth would you shove coke EVERYWHERE if you were just going to keep it in your purse?

Purse and purse only, or everywhere AND NOT IN THE PURSE.

I feel like she wanted to get caught.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yerlina Lantigua sounds like islands named in Kokomo.

We'll do some blow, we won't take it slow
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$940,000 = 100 pellets x cop math
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yerlina Lantigua Hernandez DeNova"

Wasn't that the name of the news reporter on Married With Children?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find someone who is so happy to see you you think they have cocaine in their pants bra buttcrack thighs and arms.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will need a picture before I decide if I want to do lines of cocaine from her butt crack
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And now here is Glenn Quagmire with a handy visualization of how some of the "pellets" were extracted...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why they call me Numb-Nuts.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In other news, using 3rd party overnight freight couriers has grown to unprecedented levels.
 
