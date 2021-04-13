 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Seattle's new tunnel boring machine named 'MudHoney' after the early 90's grunge band, possibly to be joined by the Soundgarden Amphitheater or the Nirvana Institute for Brain Surgery   (king5.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants COVID?

Mudhoney - Touch Me I'm Sick (Live on KEXP)
Youtube FZ4IBFoMqQU
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can support that.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nirvana Institute for Brain Surgery

NIBS?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently people are anticipating the day that this one also gets stuck.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So most people will never hear about it.
 
appliancide
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You Got It (Keep It Outta My Face)
Youtube MsfNDe6_uVI
 
Mukster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Seattle Harbor Institute of Tunneling.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who wants COVID?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FZ4IBFoM​qQU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I prefer the Matt Dillon / Pearl Jam version:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You mean their still doing this stupid boondoggle?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phrawgh: So most people will never hear about it.


it's already so overblown
 
Laikabot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok, that's cool.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They already have snow removal trucks named Alice.   Chains optional of course.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who wants COVID?


Wow, I can't believe they're ripping off these guys!

Citizen Dick Touch Me I'm Dick.
Youtube jd9yxSHYpRU


Jerks.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: You mean their still doing this stupid boondoggle?


Tunneling projects are always called boondoggles.  They always take much longer and cost way more money than anyone ever predicted.  And once they are finished, the work far better, and save far more money and give far bigger of an economic boom than anyone predicted.  Just look at Boston now compared to before the Big Dig was completed.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: They already have snow removal trucks named Alice.   Chains optional of course.


The Operation: Mindcrime Community Mental Health Facilities are a sight to behold.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the Pearl Jam fertility clinic
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: whidbey: You mean their still doing this stupid boondoggle?

Tunneling projects are always called boondoggles.  They always take much longer and cost way more money than anyone ever predicted.  And once they are finished, the work far better, and save far more money and give far bigger of an economic boom than anyone predicted.  Just look at Boston now compared to before the Big Dig was completed.


1. It's a dumb place to build a tunnel

2. and it could have been avoided by sinking the money into regional transportation.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: fragMasterFlash: Who wants COVID?

I prefer the Matt Dillon / Pearl Jam version:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Two minutes. [Shakes tiny fist]
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whidbey: You mean their still doing this stupid boondoggle?


You don't care about pollution in the Salish sea? Username does not check out.

/it would be nice to catch some rockfish that aren't full of toxins
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Mother Love Bone Methadone Clinic, subby.
 
mariner314
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can I ride the South Lake Union Trolley to get there?

/great thing about living in belltown is I can walk anywhere in the city.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: whidbey: You mean their still doing this stupid boondoggle?

You don't care about pollution in the Salish sea? Username does not check out.

/it would be nice to catch some rockfish that aren't full of toxins


How does having more cars on the road equate to less pollution?

And frankly where I live the issue is noise pollution from the Sound of Freedom.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
whidbey:

1. It's a dumb place to build a tunnel

2. and it could have been avoided by sinking the money into regional transportation.

Man, it's really harsh to suggest that regional transport should share the ride with the untreated sewage this specific tunnel is going to handle. You really don't think too highly of the poor bus riders, do you?

/ I know you didn't RTFA
// The existing tunnel is working just fine, thank you very much
/// Three slashes for luck
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd love to stay and chat but I'm on my way to Melvins dispensary. It's in Kent, by the Green River campus. Tryin' out that new Nirvana strain.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: whidbey:

1. It's a dumb place to build a tunnel

2. and it could have been avoided by sinking the money into regional transportation.

Man, it's really harsh to suggest that regional transport should share the ride with the untreated sewage this specific tunnel is going to handle. You really don't think too highly of the poor bus riders, do you?

/ I know you didn't RTFA
// The existing tunnel is working just fine, thank you very much
/// Three slashes for luck


OK, sure.

/Latella
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: fragMasterFlash: whidbey: You mean their still doing this stupid boondoggle?

You don't care about pollution in the Salish sea? Username does not check out.

/it would be nice to catch some rockfish that aren't full of toxins

How does having more cars on the road equate to less pollution?

And frankly where I live the issue is noise pollution from the Sound of Freedom.


Read the article.  This isn't a Bertha baby project.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well I'm not about to explain the name to em. I hear rick santorum is a big fan of he project.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is already a Soundgarden Soundgarden in Seattle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: There is already a Soundgarden Soundgarden in Seattle.

[Fark user image 298x169]



Looks like the sun is out shining.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who sees images of a shotgun when I hear the name Nirvana Institute for Brain Surgery?
 
Cheese and Rice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Am I the only one who sees images of a shotgun when I hear the name Nirvana Institute for Brain Surgery?


thatsthejoke.jpg
 
