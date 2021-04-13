 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   What better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 than to bring home the troops from Afghanistan?   (bbc.com) divider line
powtard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They win?
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We could also give our veterans a living wage and access to top quality healthcare, including mental healthcare.
 
gbv23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
9 what?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: 9 what?


omg you forgot! We were all told to never forget, damn it!
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

logic523: We could also give our veterans a living wage and access to top quality healthcare, including mental healthcare.


We could. We should. But are we gonna?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Celebrate?
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
no war but class war
 
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn, guess the war won't be old enough to smoke or buy booze.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm glad we finally accomplished whatever it was we were trying to accomplish.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

logic523: We could also give our veterans a living wage and access to top quality healthcare, including mental healthcare.


They're tools in a machine.

/military should unionize
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thank you for your service, veterans.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

powtard: They win?


Well... kinda, yeah. We did this in Vietnam, so we have a bit of experience.
 
eagles95
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

logic523: We could also give our veterans a living wage and access to top quality healthcare, including mental healthcare.


LOL.....this is America
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

logic523: We could also give our veterans a living wage and access to top quality healthcare, including mental healthcare.


Republicans would never allow that to happen.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're going to Ukraine?
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

powtard: They win?


They live in Afghanistan.

They lose.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Thank you for your service, veterans.


User name oddly relevant
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: logic523: We could also give our veterans a living wage and access to top quality healthcare, including mental healthcare.

They're tools in a machine.

/military should unionize


What if they tried to hold a war and nobody showed up everybody was on strike?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: I'm glad we finally accomplished whatever it was we were trying to accomplish.


Well, we did kill OBL a decade ago - I guess we were waiting around to see if his zombie corpse popped back up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: SirEattonHogg: 9 what?

omg you forgot! We were all told to never forget, damn it!


Whole lotta people alive right now who were too young to remember or weren't even born. Some of them serving over there.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thay day where fewer Americans died in a day than many days last Winter?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: I'm glad we finally accomplished whatever it was we were trying to accomplish.


Parents and their children can be in the same war. What a country!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hopefully it'll end before we are all gay clones.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One shouldn't count their booby traps before they hatch.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, by all means, bring them home.

Afghanistan was such a facepalming mistake all around.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: kyleaugustus: logic523: We could also give our veterans a living wage and access to top quality healthcare, including mental healthcare.

They're tools in a machine.

/military should unionize

What if they tried to hold a war and nobody showed up everybody was on strike?


Indeed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1917_Fr​e​nch_Army_mutinies
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only ten years after we brought a Responsible End to the Iraq War.
 
codergirl42
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: SirEattonHogg: 9 what?

omg you forgot! We were all told to never forget, damn it!


Forgot what?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The reason for sending the U.S. military into Afghanistan was to get back at Al-Qaeda for 9/11.
That mission has been accomplished.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fireproof: kyleaugustus: logic523: We could also give our veterans a living wage and access to top quality healthcare, including mental healthcare.

They're tools in a machine.

/military should unionize

What if they tried to hold a war and nobody showed up everybody was on strike?


After the Christmas truce 1914 many Allied and Central Powers officers had to threaten their troops with firing squads to get them to stop playing games and sharing rations with the enemy and get back to the important job of killing one another
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

codergirl42: NuclearPenguins: SirEattonHogg: 9 what?

omg you forgot! We were all told to never forget, damn it!

Forgot what?


Somewhere in America a bald eagle sheds a tear.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: fragMasterFlash: Thank you for your service, veterans.

User name oddly relevant


An old video gaming tag that just sort of stuck. I never served but am thankful for those who have and continued to do so.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if the warlords who take over rebrand or keep going by the Taliban name. I better start watching the trademark applications from the region.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a waste of blood and treasure.
/all those poor civilians murdered
//all those American war criminals
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After 20 years it's time to admit you lost.

The Taliban are scum but as long as Pakistan is right there and the Afghan government is not able to do the needful, it's not gonna be something that goes away. I hate to think of another Taliban regime ruling the country but only the people of Afghanistan can prevent that. Perhaps if the screws had really been put on Pakistan, one of the world's worst state sponsors of terrorism, but that clearly was never on the table.

It's a bit depressing to see how badly this has gone, but it's long past time to admit defeat. Long, long past time.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Afghanistan is just another Vietnam. If her people won't rise up to defend her, then her people ultimately don't care enough about the Taliban, or that's what they want. The US needs to stop getting involved in foreign wars where they end up fighting the country's own people. Use diplomacy and containment instead, and put that saved money toward universal healthcare at home like, you know, most developed nations do.
 
kabar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good. Long overdue.

/Afghan vet
//3 tours
///What a CF
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The reason for sending the U.S. military into Afghanistan was to get back at Al-Qaeda for 9/11.
That mission has been accomplished.


We sure showed those Saudi nationals who actually carried out the attacks!
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Hopefully it'll end before we are all gay clones.

[Fark user image 425x651]


I loved that book...

never wanted it to be a roadmap though.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: NuclearPenguins: SirEattonHogg: 9 what?

omg you forgot! We were all told to never forget, damn it!

Whole lotta people alive right now who were too young to remember or weren't even born. Some of them serving over there.


shiat, there are people who are adults and able to vote and buy cigarettes that weren't even around when it happened.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm glad. I am so glad for this. Let's bring our troops home and take care of them like we should be. Hopefully US backed mercenaries (like Devos' brother Eric Prince) also leave.

I do admit I am surprised by this. It is my understanding that US involvement in Afghanistan was a roadblock to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The 'Belt' part, oddly enough. I figured the US would stay so they could essentially surround China and roadblock their initiative.
 
codergirl42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: codergirl42: NuclearPenguins: SirEattonHogg: 9 what?

omg you forgot! We were all told to never forget, damn it!

Forgot what?

Somewhere in America a bald eagle sheds a tear.


Who?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NathanAllen: Thay day where fewer Americans died in a day than many days last Winter?


Around 9500 people died on 9/11 (Average per day, plus the extra), how many died per day last winter? I recall figuring it was around 8000, but I don't care to go through the math again.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NuclearPenguins: codergirl42: NuclearPenguins: SirEattonHogg: 9 what?

omg you forgot! We were all told to never forget, damn it!

Forgot what?

Somewhere in America a bald eagle sheds a tear.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why wait?  Bring them all home today.  Call in all the patrols and tell the "pack up your shiat, we're going home!".  Bring back whatever equipment we can and blow up whatever we can't.  Tell Afghanistan " hey, you are on your own, don't call us.  Sorry for the mess we left, but we ain't gonna stay another day to help clean up."

Then, do that with all the other countries that are not the US.  Bring back all our military.  If other countries want to become part of China or Russia, let them.

Build up our borders for the coming war with China.  Put our navies on each coast.  Put the army on the northern and southern border.  Have the air force criss cross the skies over the US.  But absolutely do not stay one more day in any other country.  Let them protect themselves.  If a real war breaks out, and war is OFFICIALLY declared by congress, we send some nukes to blow up whoever is attacking our allies.

Problem solved.
 
indylaw
‘’ less than a minute ago  

powtard: They win?


W admitted that the mission was accomplished 18 years ago. What more dobyou want?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry, I've heard this story too many times to believe it.
 
