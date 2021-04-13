 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   People in Vermont are upset that other people may make use of public roads. I mean, some of them might not even be white   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    Vermont, Woodstock Inn, Windsor County, Vermont, Road, Bronco owners, part of its push, rough roads, Adventure ORX  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they'd want the rich folk who don't like motorbikes to come to their resort town to spend money in the off season.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I think they'd want the rich folk who don't like motorbikes to come to their resort town to spend money in the off season.


The two people who own the resort want that.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You don't need to go to cow country for that attitude. Plenty of people in the Boston suburbs want to keep other people off their streets. The one town I have recent racial profiling statistics for pulled over blacks and Hispanics at twice the rate of white drivers (relative to population), and those groups are an absolute majority of all the criminal charges filed.
 
pdieten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
(rtfa) Why would anyone figure that a bunch of rural residents who don't want their unmaintained roads torn up by a higher than normal influx of unexpected visitors are saying so for race-related reasons?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I think they'd want the rich folk who don't like motorbikes to come to their resort town to spend money in the off season.


Pretty sure you don't need to be rich to afford a Ford Bronco.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pdieten: (rtfa) Why would anyone figure that a bunch of rural residents who don't want their unmaintained roads torn up by a higher than normal influx of unexpected visitors are saying so for race-related reasons?


By definition, any random group of people chosen in the US is going to be less white than Vermont, unless you're talking about a sample taken from Maine.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Non-white in Vermont? I'm sure both of them are monitoring the situation closely.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This may srprise you, but the dudes in jacked up jeeps and other off-road trucks skew white.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reading the article, it sounds more like big car companies making money farking up local roads and letting taxpayers foot the bill.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems to be a justified case of NIMBY to me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Woodstock Inn filed an Act 250 application on March 23 with the Vermont Natural Resources Board for approval to turn Suicide Six into the Bronco Off-Roadeo driving school for the summer. Some residents felt that Woodstock Inn should have asked Pomfret first, others feel that bringing off-roaders to the community will hurt wildlife and bring annoying noise.

The concern is understandable. While the Class 4 roads are public roads, the town doesn't want to deal with off-roaders and any potential shenanigans and damage.

Yeah sounds racist to me.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most of the roads around here aren't white either.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I dont care about the streets, but it's time to get all off road recreational vehicles out of the backcountry.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So a bunch of vehicles are going to haul down barely-maintained public roads? Isn't that going to require more road upkeep and cost to taxpayers? I can see why residents would be irked.
 
Flincher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those aren't Broncos. They are Ford's attempt at a sporty PT Crusier
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
White Ford Bronco thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Next thing they'll be made to get one of those new phones.
 
JesseL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you're concerned about the state of your forest roads, it's side by sides that are going to be a much bigger issue than the 4wd crawlers.

Work with the local sheriff and forest service folks to enforce speed limits out there.

Ask Ford to sponsor trail and forest road maintenance.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Reading the article, it sounds more like big car companies making money farking up local roads and letting taxpayers foot the bill.


That is exactly what it is.   I don't want some big company using my roads for an offroad test site unless I get a percentage.   This Vermont town has maybe a handful of people getting a cut of it while everyone else gets awful roads.   Also, subby's white Bronco joke went over a few heads here.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've spent the majority of my life in close proximity to the mountains of Colorado and Sweden, and I can tell you that
Jeeps and snowmobiles are extremely useful when needed, and annoying jerk-machines when used merely as sport.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You'd want the outsiders off your roads too if you were bordered on three sides by New York, Masshatachusetts and Quebec.

/New Yorker
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pdieten: Why would anyone figure that a bunch of rural residents who don't want their unmaintained roads torn up by a higher than normal influx of unexpected visitors are saying so for race-related reasons?


to drive clicks.  race baiting is the best form of insta-click on the planet.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pdieten: (rtfa) Why would anyone figure that a bunch of rural residents who don't want their unmaintained roads torn up by a higher than normal influx of unexpected visitors are saying so for race-related reasons?


Judging from the replies, not many actually read the article (grats subby on the successful troll and clickbait) but that's kind-of expected on Fark.

But yeah, who wouldn't want a bunch of responsible jeep-bros tearing up their back country?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: Pretty sure you don't need to be rich to afford a Ford Bronco.


Fully loaded, the new ones can be pricey.

Jeep did this for years with Camp Jeep. I attended one with my new TJ in '99 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Mrs and I very much enjoyed our stay in the Honeymoon Cottage at The Clifton. Camp Jeep included driving schools, entertainment, exhibits, a traveling museum, trail rides, round-tables with engineers and designers, etc. Outside of the event, there were things to see and do in the area. Attendees spent plenty of money in restaurants and local attractions, like Monticello.

For the trail rides, Jeep had a policy of "take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints". Trails were repaired and any disturbed land was restored to its prior state.

So, if they don't want a Ford event in the area, fine. I'm sure other places do. Smart ones will negotiate with Ford to ensure minimal impact from off-roading.
 
