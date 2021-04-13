 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Divinyls, The Psychedelic Furs, and The Railway Children. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #208. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
25
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'ow do?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And when I think about you.... Wait, that's my gf who I finally get to spend time with in a month. It's been a long quarantine.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

/I'll miss Thursday, though. Doctor's appointment smack dab in the middle of the show.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ready.

[Fark user image 850x611]


[whatisthisidonteven.jpg]
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ready.

[Fark user image image 850x611]


No corkscrew or ashtray visible, are you sure?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ready.

[Fark user image image 850x611]


"But for me, it was Tuesday."
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
sorry. i thought on fark nothing is obscure.

david thorne in a dress is always funny.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ready.

[Fark user image 850x611]


Reminded me of this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: sorry. i thought on fark nothing is obscure.

david thorne in a dress is always funny.


David Thorne is pretty well always funny
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: NeoMoxie: Ready.

[Fark user image 850x611]

Reminded me of this
[Fark user image 240x180]


Mr Flibble is very angry
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ready.

[Fark user image 850x611]


I can wear that better :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You'll have to excuse my sniffing.
I seem to have caught a cold right slap bang in the middle of a pandemic.
Go me.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: You'll have to excuse my sniffing.
I seem to have caught a cold right slap bang in the middle of a pandemic.
Go me.


you kidding? that's the best time. weeks and weeks now of everyone leaving you the hell alone
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: You'll have to excuse my sniffing.
I seem to have caught a cold right slap bang in the middle of a pandemic.
Go me.


A little Orange Juice and lot of the Cure. You'll be right as rain in no time.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: You'll have to excuse my sniffing.
I seem to have caught a cold right slap bang in the middle of a pandemic.
Go me.


Take care <3
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: You'll have to excuse my sniffing.
I seem to have caught a cold right slap bang in the middle of a pandemic.
Go me.

A little Orange Juice and lot of the Cure. You'll be right as rain in no time.


And some whiskey
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This reminds me of Cherry Twister.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Pista: You'll have to excuse my sniffing.
I seem to have caught a cold right slap bang in the middle of a pandemic.
Go me.

A little Orange Juice and lot of the Cure. You'll be right as rain in no time.

And some whiskey


I have all those ingredients thankfully
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Three cheers for Chrissy!
Glad to hear this getting airplay outside of Oz
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Three cheers for Chrissy!
Glad to hear this getting airplay outside of Oz


she's a show fave.

no, not that way you pervs.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
