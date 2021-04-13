 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Aaaaand right out of the gate, the Chauvin defense begins its case with George Floyd character assassination   (cnn.com) divider line
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But don't you dare bring up previous use of force issues or the officers past
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cool motive, still murder
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
3 words:

Loathsome. Murderous. Jackals.
 
sleze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lawyers are supposed to provide a vigorous defense of their client's interests (even if they are as guilty as this guy).  Are there any other effective defenses that would work here?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Translation : Floyd = black man = black man bad = black man dead = cop good = not guilty!

Its the KKK defense.
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cosmiquemuffin: 3 words:

Loathsome. Murderous. Jackals.


They are called Lawyers, bruh.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Done in 1
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why does the judge permit that?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As if this so-called "defense" wasn't expected.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm just totally shocked they are doing that.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: But don't you dare bring up previous use of force issues or the officers past


Welp, now you've done it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This case was egregious enough to shake my dyed-in-the-wool conservative father's mind on the state of american policing so it's no wonder his lawyers are throwing whatever they can at the wall. If this guy walks american justice is dead, we'll see riots and the city will deserve it.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's like you guys have no idea what a defense lawyer does.
 
baorao
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Why does the judge permit that?


because saying "look at how black he is" would be uncouth and beneath the dignity of the court.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now, i want everyone to stop and think; would we even be having this conversation if there wasn't a ton of eyewitness video footage?

/this has been happening in America since day 1. It isn't getting worse, it's getting filmed. This is how it's always been or worse.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The defense's first witness was retired Minneapolis Police officer Scott Creighton, who testified that he approached Floyd on the passenger side of a red Ford Explorer on May 6, 2019. He ordered Floyd to show his hands and put them on the dash, and he said Floyd was unresponsive and non-compliant to his demands.

So this other cop had a prior confrontation with Floyd and somehow managed not to kill him. I don't see how that helps Chauvin's case.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Why does the judge permit that?


To test whether you read the article or not.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Why does the judge permit that?


This is the judge speaking, FTA:

"This evidence is being admitted solely for the limited purpose of showing what effects the ingestion of opioids may or may not have had on the physical well-being of George Floyd," Cahill told the jury on Tuesday. "This evidence is not to be used as evidence of the character of George Floyd."
 
catmander
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleze: Lawyers are supposed to provide a vigorous defense of their client's interests (even if they are as guilty as this guy).  Are there any other effective defenses that would work here?


Blame the nanny?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abracapocalypse: cosmiquemuffin: 3 words:

Loathsome. Murderous. Jackals.

They are called Lawyers, bruh.


Exactly. When the facts are on your side you pound the facts. When the law is on your side you pound the law. When neither is on your side, you pound the table.

This is table pounding. The defense knows they've got nothing so are trying to make up BS to pretend that they do. This is hardly unique. It happens all the time in criminal trials.
 
hamsack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: But don't you dare bring up previous use of force issues or the officers past


So much this. Chauvin has a list of complaints about his violent behavior that goes back YEARS, but that's too prejudicial for the jury to hear about. But let's talk some more about a joint George Floyd smoked during the Clinton Administration.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My judgement of the lawyer depends on his motivations.

Is he doing a job and providing a vigorous (albeit specious) defense of a client to the best of his ability? I don't like it, but I appreciate his effort and the stones it takes to have that argument

Or is he arguing that way because he agrees with the police and philosophically supports said outcome?

I hope it's the former. It might make the post-trial riots slightly more palatable
 
phrawgh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

catmander: sleze: Lawyers are supposed to provide a vigorous defense of their client's interests (even if they are as guilty as this guy).  Are there any other effective defenses that would work here?

Blame the nanny?


The Ted Cruz DefenseTM is to blame the wife/kids, as appropriate. FOX entertainment has assured us he is a brilliant legal mind.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Character Assassin's Creed: Prior Convictions
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As expected.
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr.Insightful: Abracapocalypse: cosmiquemuffin: 3 words:

Loathsome. Murderous. Jackals.

They are called Lawyers, bruh.

Exactly. When the facts are on your side you pound the facts. When the law is on your side you pound the law. When neither is on your side, you pound the table.

This is table pounding. The defense knows they've got nothing so are trying to make up BS to pretend that they do. This is hardly unique. It happens all the time in criminal trials.


and given past results, it has a 50-75% chance of working.

and then the burning starts.
 
