(The New York Times) Sure, oceans are rising, fascism is making a comeback, an orange shiatgibbon controls an entire political party, and we can't go a day without a mass shooting. But you should totes still bring new children into the world, it's a great place for them
95
    More: Unlikely, Morality, Human, Immanuel Kant, Ethics, Children of Men, Franz Kafka, Religion, Critique of Pure Reason  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time someone asks me why I don't want kids, I reply, "Why should people have kids?"

I see no logical reason.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need to actually reduce population on this planet, subs.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYTimes shouldn't be giving advice to anyone. Go away.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With what money?

I'm doing okay for myself, but that's it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Every time someone asks me why I don't want kids, I reply, "Why should people have kids?"

I see no logical reason.


tbf, it's not about "logic," it's a biological urge.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Every time someone asks me why I don't want kids, I reply, "Why should people have kids?"

I see no logical reason.


Also:

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whidbey: bostonguy: Every time someone asks me why I don't want kids, I reply, "Why should people have kids?"

I see no logical reason.

tbf, it's not about "logic," it's a biological urge.


Sure. I just don't have that urge. And it pisses me off when people think that means there is something wrong with me.

Even my ex-therapist when I was undergoing treatment for severe anxiety. I mentioned that I don't want children, and she said that we should talk about that and figure out why -- her implication being that it was another thing to "fix."

Ugh.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
World's already overpopulated. We should be promoting women's education and professional opportunities and evening out the pay gap instead of promoting childbirth.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: whidbey: bostonguy: Every time someone asks me why I don't want kids, I reply, "Why should people have kids?"

I see no logical reason.

tbf, it's not about "logic," it's a biological urge.

Sure. I just don't have that urge. And it pisses me off when people think that means there is something wrong with me.

Even my ex-therapist when I was undergoing treatment for severe anxiety. I mentioned that I don't want children, and she said that we should talk about that and figure out why -- her implication being that it was another thing to "fix."

Ugh.


Maybe if we really did have a "takes a village" attitude about children.  Instead, it's "sink or swim."

Probably the worst thing is the number of goobers having them.  The next generation will be...fun.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Why don't you want to have kids?"

"I'm just concerned they'd turn into the sort of person who asks that kind of question."

You won't be bothered again.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Counterpoint when liberals stop breeding and conservatives don't.

kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who else is gonna fix all this shiat?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sold mine off to the highest bidder a long time ago. Best decision ever.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to mention the insane cost to have a baby much less raise it...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Who else is gonna fix all this shiat?


I put in a work order with IT but I wouldn't expect a miracle.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that the habitability of earth is now measured in single digit decades, given that we've already broken the Co2 runaway point, if you want to bring children into the world to have them suffer?

You go on with your bad self, you farking psychopath.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Sold mine off to the highest bidder a long time ago. Best decision ever.


By the way, I want my money back. Worst decision ever.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta keep that quiver full.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: kryptoknightmare: Who else is gonna fix all this shiat?

I put in a work order with IT but I wouldn't expect a miracle.


They'll probably assign it to a DBA even though it's a resource issue on the host...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, subby, those things are so awful that life literally isn't worth living.

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: given that we've already broken the Co2 runaway point


Wait, what?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with the Voluntary Human Extinction Project. We've proven that, given a large enough brain, one species can fark it all up for every other species.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: We need to actually reduce population on this planet, subs.


china is reducing the population as much as it can. The coming nuclear war will also reduce it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QUIET. REFLECTION, RUSS.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
your decision to have or not have kids doesn't make you a hero
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their presence here tell how much they really care about overpopulation
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: The coming nuclear war will also reduce it.


HAHAHA! I'm far away in Israel, so I'll miss out on the war. Suckers!

/ uh, wait a minute
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: your decision to have or not have kids doesn't make you a hero


Don't kinkshame!
/unless kinkshaming is your kink
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: We need to actually reduce population on this planet, subs.


We have the resources to feed, house and otherwise support our current population, and then some. It's not the number of people that are the problem; the problem is capitalism.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the zombie apocalypse comes, you'll be glad that there are plenty of those young, fresh brains that zombies prefer. It'll give you more time to get away.
 
MontanaDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: NYTimes shouldn't be giving advice to anyone. Go away.


Maybe reproductive organs should have a paywall, too.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig:

Devo - "Beautiful World"
Youtube 56u6g0POvo0
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I mean, to be fair, us liberals are equally as good at bringing fascism what with giving corrupt and untrustworthy governments authority to control what we put in our body and greedy technology corporations power to track us with vaccine passports amiright?  I can see why some people call the two party system the illusion of choice in that fascism is coming either way, it's just which side gets their version.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: kryptoknightmare: Who else is gonna fix all this shiat?

I put in a work order with IT but I wouldn't expect a miracle.


I once put in a pull request, but I got sent to HR.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrScruffles: ...I mean, to be fair, us liberals are equally as good at bringing fascism what with giving corrupt and untrustworthy governments authority to control what we put in our body and greedy technology corporations power to track us with vaccine passports amiright?  I can see why some people call the two party system the illusion of choice in that fascism is coming either way, it's just which side gets their version.


And those of us who look to the other end of the spectrum for answers to our issues often get accused of being the enemy even though our positions would help more people than hurt.
 
Pucca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Every time someone asks me why I don't want kids, I reply, "Why should people have kids?"

I see no logical reason.

Also:

[Fark user image 370x430]


I have gotten bingo a gazillion times. I think I've heard every single one of these before when I've told people I don't want children. At least now that it's physically impossible (unless I want to adopt) my family has started to shut the fark up about it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see having kids and doing my best to raise them as well as I can as my responsibility to hold back the tide of spawn from ignorant asses. Idiocracy had a valid point.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who work every day to make the lives of working Americans more difficult so their worthless donors can horde more cash, who complain about people not having children need to just FOADIAF. No seriously, they really need to. Every last one.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Given that the habitability of earth is now measured in single digit decades, given that we've already broken the Co2 runaway point,


Meanwhile, back in this universe, promoting doom and gloom isn't helping.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/sighs
Of course, the writer is male.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrScruffles: untrustworthy governments authority to control what we put in our body and greedy technology corporations power to track us with vaccine passports amiright?


You don't really believe that BS, do you?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  My parents were both conceived during WWII.  It has always been a less than optimal time to start a business, get married, buy a house, or have children.  It will always be a less than optimal time in the future.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Who else is gonna fix all this shiat?


The Gen Z that is already born?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: MrScruffles: untrustworthy governments authority to control what we put in our body and greedy technology corporations power to track us with vaccine passports amiright?

You don't really believe that BS, do you?


You should check out their youtube channel. It will open you eyes, mannnnnnnnn.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I've been informed that the covid vaccine is actually a chemical sterilization created by Bill Gates in order to control world population.
I have it on the high authority of a geriatric dental assistant at a free clinic who told me she was pro herd immunity after having her hands in my mouth.

/Advantage dental sucks ass.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when we gave up trying biologically, i thought having other peoples kids would be a great idea.

The 20 year old daughter thinks being with craptastic abusive biomom is better than being with us. Haven't heard from her since January. No idea if she still is. Or if she has a job. Or confirmation she failed out of college

Youngest daughter is trying to join the army. But hey, i found out this week that she has no remorse lying to me and that 'father' is just a nametag.

Son at least is a hard worker and on his way to becoming a welder... if he pays attention in school.

I just want to see them find something they like to do thay pays the bills. 1 out of 3 is ok...

At least they paid us a bunch to do this
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: You should check out their youtube channel. It will open you eyes, mannnnnnnnn.


Ugh. I have hated YouTube ever since it brainwashed my friend -- a Jewish guy born and raised in Israel -- that the Nazis were "liberals."
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I understand that there is certainly impending "bad times" coming due to a whole range of issues I'd still take this 80 year chunk (give or take) over any other 80 year period in human history.

I kind of like not having to worry about a Mongol horde rolling up to my town to kill me and rape/enslave my wife and children.

But if you don't want to have kids, that's cool too. Just don't attribute that decision to the world's impending doom.
 
