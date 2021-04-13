 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Worker bitten by snake at San Diego Zoo. No word if people were chasing her around while she yelled "snakebite"   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's Bananas.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fielding Mellish unavailable for comment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"A funny thing is if you're out hiking and your friend gets bit by a poisonous snake, tell him you're going for help, then go about ten feet and pretend YOU got bit by a snake. Then start an argument about who's going to get help. A lot of guys will start crying. That's why it makes you feel good when you tell them it was just a joke."

- Jack Handey
 
suid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, all right, I'll do it.
Bananas 1971 Woody Allen Snake bite
Youtube a2_eBuhHF5s
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A man and his friend is walking in the desert when suddenly his friend is bit by a poisonous snake directly on his penis. The man says to his friend, "Don't worry I'll run into town and get help, I'll be right back!"
The man gets into town and finds the local doctor and asks "My friend was just bit by a poisonous snake, what do I do to save his life?!"
The doctor says, "Well you have to suck the venom out as quick as possible"
The man thanks the doctor and quickly rushes back to his friend.
His friend asks, "What did the doctor say!?"
The man said to his friend "You're going to die"
 
God--
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

suid: Oh, all right, I'll do it.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/a2_eBuhH​F5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Too bad he's an incestuous pedophile...
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

God--: suid: Oh, all right, I'll do it.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/a2_eBuhH​F5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Too bad he's an incestuous pedophile...


doesn't make some of his movies (especially the older ones) less funny/amusing.
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

suid: Oh, all right, I'll do it.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/a2_eBuhH​F5s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Banana's comment trifecta is now in play.
 
sid244
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Does anyone know if it was a...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
Solid Snake?"

Yeeeeaaaaaaaaaaah.jpg
 
IDisME
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Badger song (Badger badger badger , mushroom mushroom)
Youtube NL6CDFn2i3I
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

