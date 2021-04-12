 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   After being kicked out by his grandmother and threatening to set a woman's house on fire, Florida Man cannot resist the allure of the sirens of the retention pond   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Automobile, Casselberry police, Justin Lorrison, Cadillac, Driving, Crime, Vehicle, retention pond Saturday night  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hi Dad - I'm in Jail
Youtube biHJ6S91xBY
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Photo of driver.
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
💩 🧵
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That dent will buff right out.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All loss of control
The sirens of retention
Charges are coming
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Expulsion pond still seen distant....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just want to applaud Casselberry man for his amazing improvisational haircut
Also a big thanks to the retention pond. Stay doing whatever it is ponds do
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As thought, there's something in the water there
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
