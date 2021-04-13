 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Teen electrocuted during Florida storm was 'outstanding,' which is probably why they tell you to come inside when it rains   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, High school, high school, Florida teenager, Florida Highway Patrol, best friend, Sunday afternoon, Central High School, Tampa, Florida  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sad
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did he catch his death of cold? Then you're WRONG subby
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was a shocking realization I'm sure
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I was a kid our tree took out the power line to our house. So this wire is down and laying across the street and the neighbors all come out, beers in hand, and stand next to it in three inches of slushy snow. The power crew that showed up gave them hell.

Another time I was with my mother driving along and the van in front of us swerved into the ditch, hit a power pole, and flipped onto its side. The power pole came down right in front of us, with wires and sparks everywhere. My mother just about got out of the car to go help the guy in his van before I stopped her. It's the people running to help that always get cooked.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She stepped on a downed power line. She wasn't struck by lightning, subasshole.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ohm my god.  This is some shocking news.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: It was a shocking realization I'm sure


Username checks out
 
Veloram
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks Subs. I needed more irony in my diet.
 
EL EM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Veloram: Thanks Subs. I needed more irony in my diet.


Was he retrieving a cake?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope the police conduct a thoroughly grounded investigation. It really amps me up to think how much the death of the family's daughter must hertz.
 
Flt209er
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GI Joe PSA - Body Massage
Youtube Ww3GTNv9hHk
 
Veloram
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EL EM: Veloram: Thanks Subs. I needed more irony in my diet.

Was he retrieving a cake?


Possibly. Of couse, the cake is a lie.
 
Slypork
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She didn't know the right way to conduct herself. Never thought her actions would be such a lighting rod for criticism. It's revolting.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This headline is what those Merriam Webster headlines aspire to be.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I hope the police conduct a thoroughly grounded investigation. It really amps me up to think how much the death of the family's daughter must hertz.


The drinking and blackouts, the surges of grief; it comes and goes in cycles. It's the kind of tragedy that can transform a family - really test their capacity for coping and acceptance - but I'm sure they will get through it after some resistance. A bit of meditation might help them deal with this current event.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only her parents had grounded her.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone is shocked, her in particular.
 
ifky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Live Wire
Youtube 1gtLgAYCf5Y
 
pistauf_farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She wasn't doing anything stupid.  She was simply driving down the road.  It was a horrible accident.  She had her whole life in front of her and died in one of the more painful ways possible.

I know this is Fark and the Internet, but there are plenty people more deserving of crass jokes than this child.

the teen steered around the tree but then drove over a live power line the tree brought down with it. The driver's side of her car caught fire and she got out through the passenger door. But she stepped on the wire and troopers said she died at the scene.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
nice one subby
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pistauf_farker: She wasn't doing anything stupid.  She was simply driving down the road.  It was a horrible accident.  She had her whole life in front of her and died in one of the more painful ways possible.

I know this is Fark and the Internet, but there are plenty people more deserving of crass jokes than this child.

the teen steered around the tree but then drove over a live power line the tree brought down with it. The driver's side of her car caught fire and she got out through the passenger door. But she stepped on the wire and troopers said she died at the scene.


High-voltage disconnect-switch arcing
Youtube GMbN9nb3qyk
The amount of power in these lines is terrifying. If you see one down in the road, turn back rather than try to go around it.
 
get real
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Very sad, i hope none of the assholes being clever really think a loved one dying is funny.....
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pistauf_farker: She wasn't doing anything stupid.  She was simply driving down the road.  It was a horrible accident.  She had her whole life in front of her and died in one of the more painful ways possible.

I know this is Fark and the Internet, but there are plenty people more deserving of crass jokes than this child.

the teen steered around the tree but then drove over a live power line the tree brought down with it. The driver's side of her car caught fire and she got out through the passenger door. But she stepped on the wire and troopers said she died at the scene.


1st:  User name checks out
2nd: Welcome to Fark
3rd:  What an incredibly Rube Goldberg way to die.

/that should cover it
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She forgot to borrow this from Optimus Prime:

errorfixer.coView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

get real: Very sad, i hope none of the assholes being clever really think a loved one dying is funny.....


Those guys trying to be funny are horrible people, but watt exactly can you do about it?

/RIP young lady
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

get real: Very sad, i hope none of the assholes being clever really think a loved one dying is funny.....


Of course not. But, you're on Fark, so you're seeing folks using humor to keep a tragic story relevant in a forum setting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mötley Crüe - Live Wire (Official Music Video)
Youtube Ahq4blDfU5s
 
