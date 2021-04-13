 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Man escapes from hospital, steals a truck, holds relatives at gunpoint, gets arrested, writes country song   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Assault, Timothy Bender, Crimes, state police, family members, 30-year-old Elk County man, caliber pistol, Battery  
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, you don't have to call me, darling.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he also say BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS?
because. . ..
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lumpy is in trouble again.

Lumpy is in trouble again.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did he get his dog or tractor back from his ex?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not clear how someone breaks OUT OF a hospital.
Didn't notice anything indicating he was being held in the hospital.

/my guess is this person was violent before and only received slaps on the wrist
 
germ78
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Another banner Christmas at the Bender household.

/Fark needs a Pennsyltucky tag with all these crazy "We Are Central PA" articles being submitted lately
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Broke out to go on a Bender...

/ slow morning here
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

germ78: Another banner Christmas at the Bender household.


/Smoke up, Johnny

/Smoke up, Johnny
 
acad1228
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't think you guys have ever heard a country song.
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: did he get his dog or tractor back from his ex?


Not unless he writes the country song backwards
 
