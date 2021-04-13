 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Surprisingly, saying "Open Butthole" in your Tesla doesn't place a call to Elon Musk   (gizmodo.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It actually launches their Forward-Looking Cattle Detector, affectionately known as Goat-See™

It's the most popular option in many Mediterranean nations.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ I can't wait for him to get killed trying to rape a whale or whatever dumb Redditbro shiat finally kills him.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this "movie".....
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, it should.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it does book appointment with subby's mom
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: It actually launches their Forward-Looking Cattle Detector, affectionately known as Goat-See™

It's the most popular option in many Mediterranean nations.


o_o

Cattle aren't goats. :-P

/ still funny
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, i think the original "open" command was "bite the pillow".
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]


It means White Power. I learned that recently.  Being from South Africa I'm not surprised.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]


This has zero meaning.  It's ok, because he could have just surfaced from a dive.  But, I have it on good authority, at the time that this still picture was taken while he and Eddie Murphy were rehearsing a skit for a community play that involved the character Buckwheat.

Prove me wrong.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try "bury dead hooker" next.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the secret phrase that makes them charge you twice for your car?
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Try "bury dead hooker" next.


didn't work.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the command "Falsely accuse a naval rescue diver of being a pedophile" do anything?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... why did I know that a perfectly entertaining Muskrat-kicking thread was going to immediately devolve into HURR THE UPWARD-FACING OK SYMBOL IS A SYMBOL OF WHITE NATIONALISM HHHHNNYYYURRRR thread? ...

/ffs, you're not taking away society's 4,000 yr old symbol just because you succumbed to trolling
//i can't wait until the thumbs up gets cancelled next, because trolls
///and then the wink, and then the hand wave, and then
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby that was the first headline to actually make me laugh in a long time.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.


Bhut! He reinvented urban spaces with his Sooper Toober Looper! Just look at this innovative...one-lane, one-way underground road...

He's the type of sniffs-his-own-farts douche who'll promise a teleporter, then spend years and billions on what ends up being just a hypersonic slingshot that kills half its passengers.

/great, now he's going to call me a pedophile
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]

It means White Power. I learned that recently.  Being from South Africa I'm not surprised.


It means OK here in America. Always has and always wii.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.

Bhut! He reinvented urban spaces with his Sooper Toober Looper! Just look at this innovative...one-lane, one-way underground road...

He's the type of sniffs-his-own-farts douche who'll promise a teleporter, then spend years and billions on what ends up being just a hypersonic slingshot that kills half its passengers.

/great, now he's going to call me a pedophile


.. dammit, i was just about to call you that on his behalf

/TAEK THE LITTLE SUBMARINE OR ELSE!
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]


I just figured his PR handlers photoshopped the blunt out of his hand
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.


I know, right?

Those reusable SpaceX rockets that can land themselves instead of end up as more garbage in the ocean while making space flight a lot cheaper are basically just knock off Scud missles.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: The Googles Do Nothing: cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]

It means White Power. I learned that recently.  Being from South Africa I'm not surprised.

It means OK here in America. Always has and always wii.


""This is their trick: they are hoping journalists will uncritically look at the OK symbol, find these infographics that claim it stands for white power and then write about it. The trolls have a laugh when the journalists are fooled," says Donovan."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Uranus: fragMasterFlash: Try "bury dead hooker" next.

didn't work.


Maybe it detected a pulse? Try again once you are certain the hooker is completely dead.

/mostly dead is slightly alive
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.

I know, right?

Those reusable SpaceX rockets that can land themselves instead of end up as more garbage in the ocean while making space flight a lot cheaper are basically just knock off Scud missles.

[media0.giphy.com image 480x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


Musk should be sinking his entire fortune into transportation ON THIS PLANET.

Not this sci-fi boondoggling.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xalres: whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.

Bhut! He reinvented urban spaces with his Sooper Toober Looper! Just look at this innovative...one-lane, one-way underground road...

He's the type of sniffs-his-own-farts douche who'll promise a teleporter, then spend years and billions on what ends up being just a hypersonic slingshot that kills half its passengers.

/great, now he's going to call me a pedophile


And people will line up to be the first customer.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
" Did you put something in the bagging area?" " Remove your Dick from the bagging area, approval needed, help is on the way." "Continue scanning."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like that they've expanded the voice controls so much. At first it was just 'navigate' and 'play', which was for mapping and music. Now I can operate just about everything with my voice, except the GF. She'll need more work. But at least my car listens to me.
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: The Googles Do Nothing: cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]

It means White Power. I learned that recently.  Being from South Africa I'm not surprised.

It means OK here in America. Always has and always wii.


Symbols never change their meaning.  It's like language, once said, that's it forever and there's no changing it.
 
blahpers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FSM, this is the absolute stupidest timeline.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They've done an amazing job proving the viability of electric cars.

They've also done an amazing job proving they're nothing more than a bunch of people too immature to write for Total Frat Move.

"Fart mode" and "Open bunghole" says a lot about the type of person that they want buying the car.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: The Googles Do Nothing: cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]

It means White Power. I learned that recently.  Being from South Africa I'm not surprised.

It means OK here in America. Always has and always wii.


It means "asshole" almost everywhere else.

Just wanted to make sure that Gizmodo's subtle joke isn't lost on readers here.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.


Those who can, do.

Those who can't, complain on Fark.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.

I know, right?

Those reusable SpaceX rockets that can land themselves instead of end up as more garbage in the ocean while making space flight a lot cheaper are basically just knock off Scud missles.

[media0.giphy.com image 480x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


His motives are transparent.  If he cared about the environment 10% as much as he claims is the motive for Tesla, he would be strongly against cryptocurrency.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blahpers: FSM, this is the absolute stupidest timeline.


And here's a song by the O'Jays to compliment your comment, with bonus Roy Clark not sure what language it is subtitles.

The O'Jays ....For the Love of Money..1975 Live
Youtube RYxJC3idnxk
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People willingly get on top of rockets that this man makes
 
xalres
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.

I know, right?

Those reusable SpaceX rockets that can land themselves instead of end up as more garbage in the ocean while making space flight a lot cheaper are basically just knock off Scud missles.

[media0.giphy.com image 480x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


He's doing that to get his fantasy billionaire slave commune on Mars.

And as others have said, if he gave a damn about the planet he wouldn't be talking up crypto Ponzi schemes. He'd also make a Tesla that regular consumers could afford.

/Sorry, sorry. *Indentured servant* colony.
 
xalres
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: whidbey: God I'm so underwhelmed by this dipshiat and his expensive toys.

Those who can, do.

Those who can't, complain on Fark.


Elon did start out with apartheid money. I bet there are many many things I could do with that kind of scratch.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow there sure are some technonazis on this site.

You must not ever criticishize Musk!  It ist VERBOTEN.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Try "bury dead hooker" next.


Body disposal is only available with the 'Falcon' trim package.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: The Googles Do Nothing: cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]

It means White Power. I learned that recently.  Being from South Africa I'm not surprised.

It means OK here in America. Always has and always wii.


As I explained upthread:  It stands for "O-Tay!"
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I like that they've expanded the voice controls so much. At first it was just 'navigate' and 'play', which was for mapping and music. Now I can operate just about everything with my voice, except the GF. She'll need more work. But at least my car listens to me.


The day my GF started arguing with my car nav. I realized that was the closest I'd ever get to a threesome.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cornholio needs T.P. (Tesla Plug) for his bungholio!
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnus: WTFDYW: The Googles Do Nothing: cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]

It means White Power. I learned that recently.  Being from South Africa I'm not surprised.

It means OK here in America. Always has and always wii.

As I explained upthread:  It stands for "O-Tay!"


Oh, wow.  Now we're making fun of black kids with speech impediments?!  How far we've fallen!  May as well start wearing MAGA hats...
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ... why did I know that a perfectly entertaining Muskrat-kicking thread was going to immediately devolve into HURR THE UPWARD-FACING OK SYMBOL IS A SYMBOL OF WHITE NATIONALISM HHHHNNYYYURRRR thread? ...

/ffs, you're not taking away society's 4,000 yr old symbol just because you succumbed to trolling
//i can't wait until the thumbs up gets cancelled next, because trolls
///and then the wink, and then the hand wave, and then


Thumbs up means something other than "stick it up yer pooper"?
 
Uranus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Uranus: fragMasterFlash: Try "bury dead hooker" next.

didn't work.

Maybe it detected a pulse? Try again once you are certain the hooker is completely dead.

/mostly dead is slightly alive


Are you saying I f*cked her back to life?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ... why did I know that a perfectly entertaining Muskrat-kicking thread was going to immediately devolve into HURR THE UPWARD-FACING OK SYMBOL IS A SYMBOL OF WHITE NATIONALISM HHHHNNYYYURRRR thread? ...

/ffs, you're not taking away society's 4,000 yr old symbol just because you succumbed to trolling
//i can't wait until the thumbs up gets cancelled next, because trolls
///and then the wink, and then the hand wave, and then


Oh oh... Looks like someone needs to visit the Wokeness Re-education camps! (I love the evening sing-a-longs. It's all silent. All you can hear is the gentle 3 hour long period of sobbing.)
 
Magnus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Magnus: WTFDYW: The Googles Do Nothing: cyberspacedout: For those who aren't aware of it, the following hand gesture doesn't indicate approval in other cultures:

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]

It means White Power. I learned that recently.  Being from South Africa I'm not surprised.

It means OK here in America. Always has and always wii.

As I explained upthread:  It stands for "O-Tay!"

Oh, wow.  Now we're making fun of black kids with speech impediments?!  How far we've fallen!  May as well start wearing MAGA hats...


I don't know if Eddie Murphy supports Trump.  But, yeah, that was a bad look for him.  I guess nobody is perfect.
 
xalres
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wow there sure are some technonazis on this site.

You must not ever criticishize Musk!  It ist VERBOTEN.


You're just saying that because you can't do. Those who can and have a family fortune made off the backs of South African emerald miners do. I'm sorry you don't have the same drive to do like Elon has, you useless unwashed plebe.

Also, you're a pedophile. Sorry. Those are just the rules.
 
