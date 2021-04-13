 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Channeling Drew from his twenties, man has no idea how he ended up at a house where he passed out   (wjactv.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB: when I was about 18 I drove myself and 3 friends to Wildwood for a kegger at an acquaintance's beach house. Got really drunk and blacked out. Next thing I know I'm waking up with my head pounding from a hangover. I'm in a bed I've never seen before, wearing flannel pajamas that were not mine. I stumbled out of bed and found a bathroom and chugged water from the sink. Then I realized that I smelled bacon and heard voices downstairs. Went downstairs and entered the kitchen and found a husband and wife in their 60's cooking breakfast. The woman said "Oh, you're finally up! How are you feeling?"
Me: "Pretty hungover...... ummmmm I'm sorry but where am I?"
Her: "Would you like some coffee?"
Me: "Yes, please."
Her: "How do you take your eggs? Would you like some toast?"
Me: "Over easy and yes please."
Her: "Sure thing. Oh, we heard some noises coming from out front of our house last night and found you in a puddle of sick on the walkway. So we brought you inside, cleaned you up, gave you some fresh pajamas, and washed your clothes for you. Here these were in your pockets."
*Hands me my keys, wallet, cellphone*
(Side note: I had had cigs and a lighter in my pants too but they were mysteriously absent)
20-something missed calls and voicemails of my friends and various other people asking where the hell I was and why I disappeared. After speaking some more with the nice couple who took me in (and spending some time on their computer looking at MapQuest because this was before everyone had a GPS) I figured out that I was now a 45 minute drive away from where the party was and that my car was still there as well. Had to get a friend to come pick me up and bring me back to my car. To this day- No idea how I got there but I still think about that couple sometimes. They were so very kind. And I wonder: did they do weird things to me in my sleep?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 30s.  And 40s
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When I did that I only got shot dead by this crazy lady who would just not. stop. screaming
 
angryjd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's only an issue when the place you wake up is in a different state than where you live.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When my brother was in college, one of his friends came out of a blackout while stabbing a much larger dude. Bro decided never to go drinking with him after that.
 
