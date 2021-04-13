 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Oh sure. Let us know how they work out   (ajc.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All it takes is a few law abiding citizens and cops following them waiting till there's a violation driving around at the speed limit.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Atlanta is the only place I've driven where the city goes into gridlock for a light drizzle.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Large swaths of the city are zoned and designed for high-capacity through streets.  Good luck with that.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've driven through Atlanta multiple times. Being able to even go 25mph would feel like street racing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you can't handle 30 mph on the average street, you shouldn't be behind the farking wheel.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is about the average speed on the perimeter interstates, so why not make it the same on the inside of it?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Right. After driving at 80+ MPH speeds on the interstates people are suddenly going to slow to 25 MPH as soon as they exit and hit the surface streets downtown.

Does she even LIVE in Atlanta?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reminds me of speed limit signs in campgrounds and rv parks set at 10mph
Do you know how hard it is to go 10mph?  Will you get pulled over for doing 12 mph?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: Atlanta is the only place I've driven where the city goes into gridlock for a light drizzle.


Precipitating Amnesia is caused by pine pollen.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madcaplaff: Right. After driving at 80+ MPH speeds on the interstates people are suddenly going to slow to 25 MPH as soon as they exit and hit the surface streets downtown.

Does she even LIVE in Atlanta?


You apply the brakes and get the fark over yourself.
 
