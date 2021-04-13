 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Atlanta school changing name from Confederate general to Hank Aaron   (ajc.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Babe Ruth, Ku Klux Klan, Henry W. Grady High School, name of Forrest Hill Academy, alternative high school, Atlanta Board of Education, High school, Atlanta Braves  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henry.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His mama always told him life was like a box of chocolates. Even when it all looks brown from the outside, there's all kind nasty whiteness hiding inside, trying to ruin everything.


/apologies to winston groom
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
surprised they didn't go with REM or B52's.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Confederate General is a weird name for a school anyway.

/might work for a hospital, though
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This will disappoint a bunch of guys who live an hour away from Atlanta.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This will disappoint a bunch of guys who live an hour away from Atlanta.


...who didn't make it past eighth grade.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They didn't go with Huey P. Newton Academy as they should have, but I suppose I'll accept this one. For now.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: surprised they didn't go with REM or B52's.


I generally prefer folks holding off on naming things after people until the person in question is dead.

/R.I.P.  HR King.
 
Magnus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: steklo: surprised they didn't go with REM or B52's.

I generally prefer folks holding off on naming things after people until the person in question is dead.

/R.I.P.  HR King.


Good news/bad news for ya.
 
Number 216
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Until they find out Hank Aaron was a litterbug.

No, the only sensible options for school names are fictional characters.

Luke Skywalker Middle School
Jules Winfield Elementary
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Name the school after Hammerin' Hank instead of a Klucker?

Yeah, that would be cool. Aaron was awesome, and one of the nicest guys I've met. He hit 715 on my birthday.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would say, "Why did this take so farking long?" but WE ALL KNOW WHY.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Number 216: [oyster.ignimgs.com image 225x169]


jokeronthesofa.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"THE Hank Arron?"
'A Hank Arron.'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Luke Skywalker Middle School


That sicko?  The guy who shot womp rats for kicks?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dothemath: Luke Skywalker Middle School

That sicko?  The guy who shot womp rats for kicks?


I hear his dad killed a lot of kids.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Until they find out Hank Aaron was a litterbug.

No, the only sensible options for school names are fictional characters.

Luke Skywalker Middle School
Jules Winfield Elementary


I'm pretty sure that Luke's dad killed a bunch of kids... sooo how about no.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Until they find out Hank Aaron was a litterbug.

No, the only sensible options for school names are fictional characters.

Luke Skywalker Middle School
Jules Winfield Elementary


Beeblebrox Institute for Advanced Dissapation Studies
David Lister Elementary School and Kabob Palace
Voilodion Ghagnasdiak Vanishing Middle School
Slartibartfast High
Jake Elwood Music Academy
Arnold J. Rimmer Swimming School
Lord Vetinari High
Stibbons Institute of Alternate Technologies
Dorian Gray School of Art
Otto's Irresistible School of Dance
 
