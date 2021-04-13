 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 13 is 'minatory' as in: "The problem with labyrinths on the island of Crete is that they tend to be a bit minatory"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Upstate New York, New York, minatory means, Tom Barnes, Anglo-French manace, minatoryblack eye, young kids  
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, this one actually got a laugh out of me.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have the same problem every time I visit a city centaur in a Greek village!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought "minatory" was telling your children to shut the hell up.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I have the same problem every time I visit a city centaur in a Greek village!


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Ok, this one actually got a laugh out of me.


I like how they use a squirrel in the "use this word in a sentence" example. This is the perfect word to use for a situation where a tiny, cute, seemingly harmless creature is about to fark you up major.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quip of Theseus.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minatory and menace both come from derivatives of the Latin verb minari, which means "to threaten."


Fark user imageView Full Size



The B is silent.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Ok, this one actually got a laugh out of me.


I don't know. A good attempt, but I think it's at least half bull.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minah bird!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Secret History Of The Minotaur Legend | Island Of The Minotaur | Odyssey
Youtube ysnzl5fdtMI

just happened to watch a history babe speak on this last night
 
