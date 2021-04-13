 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Man detained after he jumped into Milwaukee zoo's elephant enclosure. It's Algonquin for The Good Jail   (fox7austin.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Elephant, Milwaukee County Zoo Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's officials, Police, American films, Zoo officials, Black-and-white films, English-language films  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 10:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another repeat or some kind of TikTok challenge? Why are people suddenly going into elephant enclosures?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a California man was arrested and charged after he was caught [...] feet from an elephant who charged

A lot of charging. Be sure to use credit responsibly.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHA

That's a great headline! I bet you a lot of people don't get it. But I totally do, so I think it's really funny. Too bad others can't enjoy it though. Because they don't get it. Which I do. Anyone want to explain it to people who don't get it - not to me though, cause I so, SO get it.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not worthy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying to get to Chicago on a Southbound Pachyderm.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Always root for the elephant.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That...is a GREAT headline! Thank you subby.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Doing anything for internet clout.  This garbage didn't start with Tik Tok.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.