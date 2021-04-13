 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1360, a hail storm resulted in a thousand dead English troops in France, showing that even back then it wasn't safe to say 'hello' to her   (history.com) divider line
    Hundred Years' War, Calais, Storm, King Edward III of England, English Channel, Thunderstorm, Hail  
1052 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 4:34 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No one had helmets?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have nothing to protect yourself yet there are dead people then use the dead people as cover.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the French kicked their butts in battle but they had to come up with an excuse.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God had spoken!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very skeptical that hail killed one thousand people unless maybe if they were all naked and tied in such a way that they could not protect themselves and then were left there without care.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian Empires: "God is with us!"

God: ::Takes a pull off an opium pipe:: "Who are you people?"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
then they went away to avoid being taunted a second time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: I'm very skeptical that hail killed one thousand people unless maybe if they were all naked and tied in such a way that they could not protect themselves and then were left there without care.


Is that when the dommes in leather show up. I think I've seen that one on PornHub. HOT!
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: I don't get it.


Maybe a reference to:

Halestorm - "Hello, It's Mz. Hyde" EP [Official Audio]
Youtube 18CsONbjOFE



If it isn't, then I don't get it, either.
 
Chumming for Kraken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has to be an undocumented part to this story.
This was a medieval army on campaign.
They're called shields, people. Lots of you had them. Protect the ones who don't. Weather issue solved.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

comrade: Sounds like the French kicked their butts in battle but they had to come up with an excuse.


Or there was a mutiny against a "popular" commander.  Or it was made up.  People writing historical accounts were prone to exaggerating death tolls to make the favored side seem more heroic or more fierce.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Or maybe there was a panic, and then deaths from a combination of stampedes and drowning and being hunted down by angry locals, and the remainder deserted.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you've ever been unexpectedly caught in in a serious hail storm you know those ice stones from the sky farking hurt and could possibly kill. But a 1000 dead?
 
acad1228
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I'm very skeptical that hail killed one thousand people unless maybe if they were all naked and tied in such a way that they could not protect themselves and then were left there without care.


Depending on the size of the hail stones and the size of the storm, that would be very easy to believe.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farkers: I went and looked up if it happened to be in both sides of the story... yep.

The French history says it decimated all vineyards in the South, causing a multi-year wine shortage, and battered the economy for years - until they picked another fight with England 9 years later.

Meteorologically, this happens in Southern France. Violent, tremendous mesocyclonic cells capable of multiple weaker tornadoes (< EF3), derechos, 3" hail (WHICH DOES KILL PEOPLE, FOLKS) and flooding. They just had one a few years ago that spawned an EF4 tornado - Europe's most powerful in recorded History.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lot of people have never weathered a hail storm dressed as a medieval peasant soldier and it shows.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine this, with larger hailstones, for half an hour, while camped on an open plain in just tents, surrounded by thousands of war horses:

A sudden hail storm in Russia (Novosibirsk) 12.07.2014 | Внезапный ураган в Новосибирске 12.07.2014
Youtube idjyusDUGSc

I'm guessing there were a lot of trampling deaths, and perhaps some unconscious shallow-water drownings.
 
