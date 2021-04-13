 Skip to content
(SFGate)   🎵 My Maserati goes 185 / It went flying now I don't drive / The CHP took pics of my wreck / I have a big ol'pain in my neck 🎵   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Fail, California Highway Patrol, speeding driver, 32-year-old male driver, California Highway Patrol's Oakland office, aftermath of a brief vehicle pursuit  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stops on a dime.

How is that guy not dead?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A Maserati SUV? Good riddance
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No one else was in the Maserati that Arias said is owned by the driver's girlfriend.

That might be "the driver's ex-girlfriend."
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Something tells me that the car was owned by his ex-girlfriend now.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Something tells me that the car was owned by his ex-girlfriend now.


Missed it by that much.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hope he opted for the extended warranty.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Dukes of Hazzard (7/10) Movie CLIP - Car Chase (2005) HD
Youtube 6R__cRZAVCA
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've heard about getting a wedgie, but ...
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out, etc. etc.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Maturin: No one else was in the Maserati that Arias said is owned by the driver's girlfriend.

That might be "the driver's ex-girlfriend."


Maybe not, if he plays his cards right.....


returntothe80s.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's an art installation now.  Leave it.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


a different angle

holy crap

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Stops on a dime.

How is that guy not dead?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Crop out the cops, and it looks like a future Maserati ad to me. "Keeping you safe, even when an overpass has relocated you to the back seat."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The good news is that they didn't accidentally kill him!

Secondly, his license won't be taken away for at least six months due to bureaucratic process.

When he's caught driving without a license later this year, it's only a ticket and future court date with a fine that will go unpaid.  Bonus for him is that if there is another driver available to move the car when he's pulled over, the car won't get impounded.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't think that'll buff out.
 
