(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Colorado family booted off plane because their 2-year-old wouldn't keep mask on. Speaking of 2-year-olds, can anyone keep anything from flying off them?   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't help it my kid won't follow rules so why should we have to follow rules because everyone should put up with my kids because I have to.........

Same bullshiat, just a different issue this time around.
 
groppet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well it was nice they got the private flight but who in their right mind would want to try and keep a mask on a two year old? It isn't going to happen, once they want the ting off it is going to come off and there is no logic in the universe that can change their mind.
If I had a two year old and someone brought up air travel now I would not stop laughing.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You should have driven.
 
sniderman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just put the two year old in a cloth sack.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A spokesman for Southwest said, "We regret the inconvenience this family experienced on their recent Southwest Airlines trip. However, federal law requires all customers 2 and over to wear a face mask while at the airport and onboard the aircraft."

"We were under the impression they were going to work with us because he is so young," but Michelle Harvey said a flight attendant was adamant about her son complying with the rule and wouldn't budge. "We were under the impression that we can ignore federal laws if we really, really want to and look white enough."
 
proteus_b
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus. I flew Lufthansa from Frankfurt to Houston a month ago, and even the rule-conscious Germans... didn't enforce this absurd rule [about requiring masks on the small children].  It's actually not as bad as you might think, wearing a paper mask for 24 hours straight [excepting food and drink times... which are more limited in flights nowadays]. But two-year old children? Hard enough to keep them quiet, this is ridiculous.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Parker Family 'Shellshocked' After Being Booted From Flight Over Mask Issue

Severe shell shock? Does he think he's Ethel Merman?
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What? They're going to have to drive? Oh the humanity.

it's a public health crisis. Deal with it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also:
The Harveys say they hope their experience triggers more discussion about mask use and the science behind it. They say while they comply with mask regulations, they are skeptical of how various regulations are enforced and believe airlines are inconsistent in mask enforcement.

Let's be honest, they had no intention of ever complying with the regulations.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Jesus. I flew Lufthansa from Frankfurt to Houston a month ago, and even the rule-conscious Germans... didn't enforce this absurd rule [about requiring masks on the small children].  It's actually not as bad as you might think, wearing a paper mask for 24 hours straight [excepting food and drink times... which are more limited in flights nowadays]. But two-year old children? Hard enough to keep them quiet, this is ridiculous.


I'm honestly curious, what does a "meal" consist of on Lufthansa these days?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not enough Benadryl, apparently.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: Well it was nice they got the private flight but who in their right mind would want to try and keep a mask on a two year old? It isn't going to happen, once they want the ting off it is going to come off and there is no logic in the universe that can change their mind.
If I had a two year old and someone brought up air travel now I would not stop laughing.


You would probably be surprised at how easy it is to get a 2yo to wear a mask. The two year olds at my son's preschool certainly don't seem to have a problem with it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are only a handful of Congresscritters who raised their kids themselves. The rest had their kids raised by babysitters, nannies, au pairs, etc.

So it's not surprising to me that they would pass a law, mandating that toddlers, which they understand next to nothing about, are required to wear masks. Have you ever met a toddler?

Congress needs to raise the age to four or five.
 
54n71460
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My 2 year old HAS to have her own mask or else
 
kosherkow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ehh.. my 2-yo has no problem wearing a mask to run around and play in, and would expect the 2yo in the story to be the same...

now, sitting there in a metal sky tube in an unfamiliar setting is a totally different expectation of the kid...
 
proteus_b
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: proteus_b: Jesus. I flew Lufthansa from Frankfurt to Houston a month ago, and even the rule-conscious Germans... didn't enforce this absurd rule [about requiring masks on the small children].  It's actually not as bad as you might think, wearing a paper mask for 24 hours straight [excepting food and drink times... which are more limited in flights nowadays]. But two-year old children? Hard enough to keep them quiet, this is ridiculous.

I'm honestly curious, what does a "meal" consist of on Lufthansa these days?


Not that they ever were the leaders in airline cuisine, but it's rather slim pickins.
5 hour flight was an "egg and vegetables in a wrap" as the meal, and then a snack (can't remember what it was) towards the end of the flight. In the past this would have been more "full meal at beginning, snack at end".

11 hour flight was a meal "chicken and pasta" as the meal, and then the "egg and vegetables wrap" as the breakfast. In the past this would have consisted more of two full meals, and a snack.

You can't choose the meals (unless you pay $25 or something to get a "kosher/halal/vegan" meal -- this preference used to be free, not sure if this is Covid related).

They also serve drinks less frequently. Even water they didn't really serve. And with all the lights out, and the crew bunkered down, it kind of makes you 'the asshole' to go ask for water.

The limitations on the meals I can understand. Not offering water was kind of annoying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Coming to US commercial airlines soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My 4 y/o son's been able to keep his mask on for extended periods since he was 2. Having said that, there's no way in hell I'd ever take him on a plane. Dude still has purple-faced tantrums over nothing.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2 years old? You're lucky if they keep their clothes on all day.
 
akede
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TFA claims it would be thousands in fuel costs. Thousands of dollars in fuel costs?

His plane tail is N68FS, a 1968 BEECH 95-B55. Average fuel burn is 27.3 GPH. Assuming a 4 hour flight and $5/gallon (it's $4.80ish in Texas), a roundtrip flight would be around $1,092. Far cry from thousands in fuel costs.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

balial: What? They're going to have to drive? Oh the humanity.

it's a public health crisis. Deal with it.


Not even... They know someone with a twin-engine plane that is willing to fly them back and forth for fun. These people deserve all the sympathy. Alllllll of it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: There are only a handful of Congresscritters who raised their kids themselves. The rest had their kids raised by babysitters, nannies, au pairs, etc.

So it's not surprising to me that they would pass a law, mandating that toddlers, which they understand next to nothing about, are required to wear masks. Have you ever met a toddler?

Congress needs to raise the age to four or five.


Or, you know, you could just not fly.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am *not* going to type out the truly awful joke that could disgust so, so many of you.

/let it be known that i am a benevolent fark commenter
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In my town we have the same problems with Republicans.  Republicans and 2 year olds can not seem to follow mask instructions.  Sad.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA"It felt very unfair, it felt very wrong you're kicking us off the flight."

It's wrong that they aren't letting a toddler endanger others just because ... *checks notes* ... we didn't prepare the toddler for this by training him to wear a mask for hours at a time. I mean, how many people could he possibly kill?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you want to turn the stupid up to eleven fly in the United States.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xalres: My 4 y/o son's been able to keep his mask on for extended periods since he was 2. Having said that, there's no way in hell I'd ever take him on a plane. Dude still has purple-faced tantrums over nothing.


after getting together with a woman with 3 kids the youngest decided to have a meltdown in walmart.
i put him in a cart and was going around the edges of the store when i got an idea.
instead of trying to hide him i parked the cart at a doorway.
he was still acting up until some little girl asked "what was wrong with him"
i said "i am here to show kids how not to behave".
it was then that he realized that i was stopped and 'showing him off at the front door'

he never did that again.

as a kid you might think that doing that will embarrass me, but i can embarrass you even more.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Mrtraveler01: proteus_b: Jesus. I flew Lufthansa from Frankfurt to Houston a month ago, and even the rule-conscious Germans... didn't enforce this absurd rule [about requiring masks on the small children].  It's actually not as bad as you might think, wearing a paper mask for 24 hours straight [excepting food and drink times... which are more limited in flights nowadays]. But two-year old children? Hard enough to keep them quiet, this is ridiculous.

I'm honestly curious, what does a "meal" consist of on Lufthansa these days?

Not that they ever were the leaders in airline cuisine, but it's rather slim pickins.
5 hour flight was an "egg and vegetables in a wrap" as the meal, and then a snack (can't remember what it was) towards the end of the flight. In the past this would have been more "full meal at beginning, snack at end".

11 hour flight was a meal "chicken and pasta" as the meal, and then the "egg and vegetables wrap" as the breakfast. In the past this would have consisted more of two full meals, and a snack.

You can't choose the meals (unless you pay $25 or something to get a "kosher/halal/vegan" meal -- this preference used to be free, not sure if this is Covid related).

They also serve drinks less frequently. Even water they didn't really serve. And with all the lights out, and the crew bunkered down, it kind of makes you 'the asshole' to go ask for water.

The limitations on the meals I can understand. Not offering water was kind of annoying.


I had a feeling that was the case. I've read about the airlines cutting back on food in drinks.

I'm sure there is a health component to it, but I'm sure it's also used as an excuse to cut costs while these airlines were hemorrhaging money last year.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

akede: TFA claims it would be thousands in fuel costs. Thousands of dollars in fuel costs?

His plane tail is N68FS, a 1968 BEECH 95-B55. Average fuel burn is 27.3 GPH. Assuming a 4 hour flight and $5/gallon (it's $4.80ish in Texas), a roundtrip flight would be around $1,092. Far cry from thousands in fuel costs.


Probably also the cost of their original SW tickets too.


Regardless, as I was reading the article I was somewhat siding with them until I got to "Southwest agreed to fully refund the Harveys' flight costs." Then I went back to neutral, where it was just a bad situation all around as SW had to comply with the federal law b/c who knows what kind of fines come with knowingly breaking it, and the family also has to deal w/ a 2 year old who understandably can have trouble w/ the whole thing.

Then I got to: "The Harveys say they hope their experience triggers more discussion about mask use and the science behind it. "And I started feeling slightly less sorry for them.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: There are only a handful of Congresscritters who raised their kids themselves. The rest had their kids raised by babysitters, nannies, au pairs, etc.

So it's not surprising to me that they would pass a law, mandating that toddlers, which they understand next to nothing about, are required to wear masks. Have you ever met a toddler?

Congress needs to raise the age to four or five.


There are also childless people who have never been an inconvenience to anyone ever. What a world.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sniderman: [Fark user image 244x300]


Leaving satisfied.....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every asshole that whines about kids was a kid once. Come to think of it, they're still whiny little shiats.
 
fsufan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gleeman: 2 years old? You're lucky if they keep their clothes on all day.


^^This^^ my 2 y/o granddaughter stripped off everything at the local town playground. There were no other people there but her siblings, her mom, me and Mrs Fan.

Uh, honey, {name withheld} just stripped off her clothes and pull ups! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: akede: TFA claims it would be thousands in fuel costs. Thousands of dollars in fuel costs?

His plane tail is N68FS, a 1968 BEECH 95-B55. Average fuel burn is 27.3 GPH. Assuming a 4 hour flight and $5/gallon (it's $4.80ish in Texas), a roundtrip flight would be around $1,092. Far cry from thousands in fuel costs.

Probably also the cost of their original SW tickets too.


Regardless, as I was reading the article I was somewhat siding with them until I got to "Southwest agreed to fully refund the Harveys' flight costs." Then I went back to neutral, where it was just a bad situation all around as SW had to comply with the federal law b/c who knows what kind of fines come with knowingly breaking it, and the family also has to deal w/ a 2 year old who understandably can have trouble w/ the whole thing.

Then I got to: "The Harveys say they hope their experience triggers more discussion about mask use and the science behind it. "And I started feeling slightly less sorry for them.


Yeah, that's pretty much the same roller coaster I was on too.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: baronbloodbath: There are only a handful of Congresscritters who raised their kids themselves. The rest had their kids raised by babysitters, nannies, au pairs, etc.

So it's not surprising to me that they would pass a law, mandating that toddlers, which they understand next to nothing about, are required to wear masks. Have you ever met a toddler?

Congress needs to raise the age to four or five.

There are also childless people who have never been an inconvenience to anyone ever. What a world.


It's funny that some childless people forget that they too were children at one point and sure as heck an inconvenience to, at the very least, their parents.

/cue "I did not ask to be born"
//storming out of the room and slamming the door optional
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Former Texans who moved to Parker? Yeah, I can't imagine them being complete asshats at all.
 
