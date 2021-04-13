 Skip to content
(NPR)   Missed him by THAT much   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flaming Florida Streetlight
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure who "him" is, but I assume it's this guy.
mashingin.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Size of the suspected asteroid? Did it skip off the atmosphere? PBS is usually better than this.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mildly concerned.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Predator just landed.

Somebody call Danny Glover. I dont care if he isgetting too old for this sh*t.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, that was our best shot of getting rid of Florida! Nice try, meteor.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking aim...
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the link, got as far as

https://www.npr.org/2021/04/13/986664​2​16/what-is-that-in-the-sky-floridians-​catch-meteors

and got way too interested.

Was so sad when it finished

-close-brush-with

:-(

Stupid URLs no apostrophes.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Size of the suspected asteroid? Did it skip off the atmosphere? PBS is usually better than this.


Bolide. Showy. Explodes in the atmosphere. Sometime you can find fragments on the ground. It died better than it lived... "Dramatically".
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article really pissed me off - unnecessarily building up tension about how some people thought it was a close call with an expected asteroid flyby:

"There's disagreement online over whether the Monday night visitor was the asteroid 2021 GW4 that was expected to make a close shave with Earth's surface Monday evening."

And continuing on like that for a few paragraphs before finally dismissing it:

"Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, shared from his personal Twitteraccount that the phenomenon seen in Florida had nothing to do with GW4."

The majority of science journalists in the US need a swift kick to the head.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the times when the "news" were actually illustrated with the photos and not links to the farking
twitter?
Good old days...
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I saw an odd lightening flash in the windows last night even though it wasn't the weather for it and there wasn't any thunder.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samfucious: That article really pissed me off - unnecessarily building up tension about how some people thought it was a close call with an expected asteroid flyby:

"There's disagreement online over whether the Monday night visitor was the asteroid 2021 GW4 that was expected to make a close shave with Earth's surface Monday evening."

And continuing on like that for a few paragraphs before finally dismissing it:

"Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, shared from his personal Twitteraccount that the phenomenon seen in Florida had nothing to do with GW4."

The majority of science journalists in the US need a swift kick to the head.


There was an article, I think on fark, about a women who died after taking coronavirus vaccine.. because she was hit by a car.

That is grotesquely irresponsible.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From the headline alone, I thought Joe Piscopo had a near death experience.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OMG, how is his news? Are there really that many snowflakes out there that have never spent a night outside watching the stars. Shooting stars are the highlight of the evening.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

awruk!: Remember the times when the "news" were actually illustrated with the photos and not links to the farking
twitter?
Good old days...


Nah man, that was a pretty lucky video capture. Don't have to pirate it when you can just link directly to it.
 
ztrom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spectrum: I'm not sure who "him" is, but I assume it's this guy.
[mashingin.files.wordpress.com image 384x736]


That company's dark beer (Maduro) is my go-to for making belgian beef stew or dark beer bread.  Good stuff.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Samfucious: That article really pissed me off - unnecessarily building up tension about how some people thought it was a close call with an expected asteroid flyby:

"There's disagreement online over whether the Monday night visitor was the asteroid 2021 GW4 that was expected to make a close shave with Earth's surface Monday evening."

And continuing on like that for a few paragraphs before finally dismissing it:

"Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, shared from his personal Twitteraccount that the phenomenon seen in Florida had nothing to do with GW4."

The majority of science journalists in the US need a swift kick to the head.

There was an article, I think on fark, about a women who died after taking coronavirus vaccine.. because she was hit by a car.

That is grotesquely irresponsible.


Oh, god! Which vaccine was it?

/ Warning: side effects may include getting hit by motor vehicles.
 
drogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is that light?
Is it a meteor?
Is it getting bigger?
Then it hit me.
 
