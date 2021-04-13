 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Life is not like Monopoly. If a bank, or brokerage, makes a mistake in your favor, you're supposed to give it back. Not transfer it to another account and buy a house   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"If someone accidentally puts an extra zero on a utility payment, they would want that money returned or credited to them. This is no different," Rivarde said.

Yeah, I wonder how loudly she would have complained if she'd accidentally paid $1000.00 instead of $100.00 on some card payment or utility bill through her bank's online bill pay and the company officials just told her, "tough, shiat happens."
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This sounds like a YOU problem, not a ME problem.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One time my bank accidentally added about ten grand to my checking account. I kept my mouth shut about it but they fixed it inside a week.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man 1, Bank 0
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poor bank, fu*k them.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You don't just start spending the money. You transfer it to another account, leave the country, then transfer it to another account in a new country. Then you start spending it.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: One time my bank accidentally added about ten grand to my checking account. I kept my mouth shut about it but they fixed it inside a week.

One time my bank accidentally deducted about ten grand from my checking account. they kept their mouth shut
about it, I haven't heard anything about it since.

Tadaa!!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Too bad this doesn't work both ways.

Bank gives you extra money and you keep it, you get arrested for theft.
Bank takes extra money from you and won't give it back, suddenly it's a civil matter.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Poor bank, fu*k them.


Try not to sound too poor in the Main tab.  Take it to Business, nobody goes there.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't know why it continues to surprise me that people are this stupid.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm here for the free financial advice from randos on the internet.

/Transfer to a savings account "so you don't accidentally spend it", collect interest, return the money when they come for it because you didn't know who to return it to
 
pueblonative
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Too bad this doesn't work both ways.

Bank gives you extra money and you keep it, you get arrested for theft.
Bank takes extra money from you and won't give it back, suddenly it's a civil matter.


Technically, this was a federal civil lawsuit first.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Transfer it to a high interest account so that they can't claw back the interest too. Pay it back when they notice.
Small profit.
/Good luck finding a high interest account.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gift Horses Mouth: I'm here for the free financial advice from randos on the internet.

/Transfer to a savings account "so you don't accidentally spend it", collect interest, return the money when they come for it because you didn't know who to return it to


Unfortunately my savings account gives me all of 0.1% interest now so even $10k for a week is nothing particularly. I doubt this will ever return to the days when I was getting 5%.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Take it to Business, nobody goes there.


Your mom does.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: You don't just start spending the money. You transfer it to another account, leave the country, then transfer it to another account in a new country. Then you start spending it.


This.

1.5 million dollaridoos? Yeah, take the money and move to South America, you absolute fool.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "If someone accidentally puts an extra zero on a utility payment, they would want that money returned or credited to them. This is no different," Rivarde said.

Yeah, I wonder how loudly she would have complained if she'd accidentally paid $1000.00 instead of $100.00 on some card payment or utility bill through her bank's online bill pay and the company officials just told her, "tough, shiat happens."


From personal experience they just cheerfully tell you that you now have a credit.
 
cwheelie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I ordered a Fat Tire once & the bartender gave me a Coors Light by mistake. Said I could keep it.... in fact they didn't want it back
 
