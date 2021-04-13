 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Witnesses for the prosecution have completely destroyed Derek Chauvin's murder trial defense, which means you'll be even more surprised when he walks away with a slap on the wrist for murdering a man in front of multiple witnesses   (theguardian.com) divider line
94
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The LA riots will look like a peaceful march if that happens.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minnesota News Cold Open - SNL
Youtube 5H_ZdnvMJnE
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This trial should have only lasted 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that would surprise me is if he were convicted.

/ Well, that and, when he's acquitted, if Minny doesn't burn afterward.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: The LA riots will look like a peaceful march if that happens.


When, not if.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't be surprised if Chauvin walks away without being convicted of murder or manslaughter. I fully expect that outcome. I think his lawyers do too. There's no need for a competent defense if you know the jury won't convict.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11-1 hung jury.  I can't imagine there isn't a Blue Lives Mater MAGAT on the jury who wouldn't convict even if Chauvin had been screaming "I'M GONNA LYNCH ME A NI*BONG*!" the entire time.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convincing the jury that he's not a white police officer is a pretty big hurdle. I have no expectations of a conviction.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im guessing the cost of commercial fire insurance just went way up.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.


What in the world do you think 4/20 is about?

/hint: it doesn't promote that much activity. It doesn't even really promote leaving your couch.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chavin is dead, whether in gen pop or released.
/Minnesota is going to be on fire soon.
// Don't forget to go to the country to f*rk fields, use salt, Minnesotans, that's the only way to get the flyover involved.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Promo Sapien: If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.

What in the world do you think 4/20 is about?

/hint: it doesn't promote that much activity. It doesn't even really promote leaving your couch.


It'shiatler's birthday. Lots of crazies like to plan shiat for that day because of that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Cop Cred Achievement Unlocked!

That allows him to grab the donut right out of the hand of any other cop except a police chief holding the Golden Retirement Tomorrow Achievement.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: EdgeRunner: Promo Sapien: If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.

What in the world do you think 4/20 is about?

/hint: it doesn't promote that much activity. It doesn't even really promote leaving your couch.

It'shiatler's birthday. Lots of crazies like to plan shiat for that day because of that.


Bwaahaaahaaa. Thanks, Filter!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: This trial should have only lasted 9 minutes and 29 seconds.


the hanging should have been over by now.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you subby, I won't be surprised at all.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 cops, including the boss who insta-fired him, testified against him, which suggests The Blue Wall of Silence didn't hold in just this case. Hopefully, that will get a conviction, because we sure as fark know nothing else will.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defense's argument: He didn't die from Covid having his throat squeezed,he died from organ failure.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: EdgeRunner: Promo Sapien: If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.

What in the world do you think 4/20 is about?

/hint: it doesn't promote that much activity. It doesn't even really promote leaving your couch.

It'shiatler's birthday. Lots of crazies like to plan shiat for that day because of that.


I've never known anyone who celebrated it as anything other than Weed Day. The little psycho with the turd moustache can suck it in Hell. He doesn't get any more birthdays, he's dead.

/did not know that was his birthdate. Way to harsh the buzz in advance, history nerds!
 
Adam64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The defense's argument: He didn't die from Covid having his throat squeezed,he died from organ failure.


As a result from having his throat squeezed...
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The defense's argument: He didn't die from Covid having his throat squeezed,he died from organ failure.


Their defense really is almost on par with "he ran into my knife three times!"
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been around long enough to never be surprised at gross miscarriages of justice.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Chauvin actually walks from this, it'll be fun to see what happens to him.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I fully expect a conviction and serious jail time. This is going to be like a reverse OJ. And if not, well... Break out the marshmallows cause shiat's gonna be on fire.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Promo Sapien: If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.

What in the world do you think 4/20 is about?

/hint: it doesn't promote that much activity. It doesn't even really promote leaving your couch.


Look at the events of April 19 and April 20 in US history from 1750 through 2020.

It's a popular day pair for big things to happen.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The prosecution took a lot of shots at the "reasonable officer" standard.

There's a good podcast from Radiolab, episode Graham that discusses the "reasonable officer" standard.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im guessing the cost of commercial fire insurance just went way up.


With my prior employer the intranet site would have alerts on areas that had policy binding holds on them. Usually for things like pending hurricane zones, just had a tornado yesterday, active volcano.
I'm quite curious if commercial property insurance has any holds in Minnesota right now.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: If Chauvin actually walks from this, it'll be fun to see what happens to him.


Ohhh I hope Oprah gets to interview him!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To bring racial justice to America would require a loss of face too large for the nation to survive, let alone the Minneapolis police. You can't build a structure of justice or equity on a foundation of injustice and exploitation.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How's about we hear what his defense actually is before declaring it "destroyed"? Or have we gone full Red Queen justice?
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im guessing the cost of commercial fire insurance just went way up.


Imagine being a property insurance agent in Minneapolis right now.
Deleting messages, ghosting people, having to decide which party invitations to accept.
Living the dream!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: EdgeRunner: Promo Sapien: If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.

What in the world do you think 4/20 is about?

/hint: it doesn't promote that much activity. It doesn't even really promote leaving your couch.

Look at the events of April 19 and April 20 in US history from 1750 through 2020.

It's a popular day pair for big things to happen.


If Weed Day isn't big enough for you, get larger rolling papers.

I know Fark likes to go all Debbie Downer on everything, but I never thought it would tarnish the sanctity of Weed Day. I thought it was one of Fark's holy days!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Promo Sapien: If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.

What in the world do you think 4/20 is about?

/hint: it doesn't promote that much activity. It doesn't even really promote leaving your couch.


I'll answer in the form of a haiku:

When weed culture and
white nationalism share
there's much confusion.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
19 out of 20 witnesses agree.

Chavin, Bigot and Boycott gave us three of the best eponyms this side of Trump.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: If Chauvin actually walks from this, it'll be fun to see what happens to him.


he'll become a Fox News shrieking head
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I predict if he walks, he won't be walking long.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meh.  Defense hasn't had it's chance yet, except for limited opportunity to cross-examine.

'Tis many a slip, 'twixt the cup and the lip.

I won't be surprised if he's acquitted, or convicted of manslaughter instead of murder.    I set forth why in this post:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1131389​0​/134656403#c134656403

For the TL;DR crowd:  Enough room for reasonable doubt given all the circumstances (both visible and not), and no real intent to kill, and I say that as someone who has called Chauvin "MurderCop".
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

trerro: 8 cops, including the boss who insta-fired him, testified against him, which suggests The Blue Wall of Silence didn't hold in just this case. Hopefully, that will get a conviction, because we sure as fark know nothing else will.


This. To quote Hunter S. Thompson, "In a closed society where everybody's guilty, the only crime is getting caught. In a world of thieves, the only final sin is stupidity."

And when the alternative is a city on fire and dozens of dead cops... sorry, Derek, you're gonna have to take one for the team.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OldRod: [YouTube video: Minnesota News Cold Open - SNL]


As someone who has been in Minnesota in both May and July, that weather forecast was dead on accurate.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I won't be surprised if Chauvin walks away without being convicted of murder or manslaughter. I fully expect that outcome. I think his lawyers do too. There's no need for a competent defense if you know the jury won't convict.


I've been preparing people to be ready for an unjust verdict (anything less than guilty), because, as we saw with the "veteran cop" who got her Taser and service piston "mistaken" when she shot Duane Wright (and the cops actually floating that excuse!), the law and society does not view Black people as humans, but something lesser.

I mean, even Chauvin's boss called it murder, but you watch that jury stroll out of there "nope, not murder. Innocent mistake.  If Floyd had complied and stayed in the vehicle, this wouldn't have happened."
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Adam64: kbronsito: The defense's argument: He didn't die from Covid having his throat squeezed,he died from organ failure.

As a result from having his throat squeezed...


Replace "having his throat squeezed" with "being asphyxiated by having his lungs and diaphragm compressed by Chauvin" if KB's statement didn't make sense.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: I predict if he walks, he won't be walking long.


That's what they said about George Zimmerman.
Remember the core truth about America: In-groups protected but never sanctioned, out-groups sanctioned but never protected.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: I predict if he walks, he won't be walking long.


From your  lips to God's  ears.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: OldRod: [YouTube video: Minnesota News Cold Open - SNL]

As someone who has been in Minnesota in both May and July, that weather forecast was dead on accurate.


Username checks out
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: How's about we hear what his defense actually is before declaring it "destroyed"? Or have we gone full Red Queen justice?


Opening statements, dumbass.
 
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
" Eee should lose his license' to be le Gendarme, ce vous plait "

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Minneapolis
Will burn down when bad police
are void of justice
 
lefty248
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: EdgeRunner: Promo Sapien: If they announce the verdict on 4/20, maybe the rioters and the unhinged incel bombers & mass shooters can cancel each other out.

What in the world do you think 4/20 is about?

/hint: it doesn't promote that much activity. It doesn't even really promote leaving your couch.

Look at the events of April 19 and April 20 in US history from 1750 through 2020.

It's a popular day pair for big things to happen.

If Weed Day isn't big enough for you, get larger rolling papers.

I know Fark likes to go all Debbie Downer on everything, but I never thought it would tarnish the sanctity of Weed Day. I thought it was one of Fark's holy days!


Every day is weed day for most farkers.
 
