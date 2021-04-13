 Skip to content
(AL.com)   The saga of the Jefferson Davis cemetery chair/toilet thickens as two people arrested in New Orleans insist it's a case of mistaken identity   (al.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Confederate States of America, Jefferson Davis, White Lies Matter, representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Mississippi, American Civil War, racial caste system, attorney Michael Kennedy  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Port-a-potty SWATty?
 
GORDON
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thieves are scum
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GORDON: Thieves are scum


Normally yes.

But they essentially stole a piece of trash.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
White people: Killing it on all fronts.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GORDON: Thieves are scum

Normally yes.

But they essentially stole a piece of trash.


From The United Daughters of the Confederacy, the trashiest trash that ever trashed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did the Confederacy send over a notice to Interpol for that?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
did the chair have slats?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The United Daughters of the Confederacy local representative told police for the initial theft report that the chair was worth $500,000 although it was not known how the value was determined.

They reached in to a toilet and pulled it out. It looked like $20 worth of cement.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should have just sunk that trash in the bottom of a river, and called it a day.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GORDON: Thieves are scum


So was the Confederacy, so no harm, no foul.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GORDON: Thieves are scum


Jefferson Davis tried to steal half of the country to make his own personal pro-slavery sandbox.  Stealing $20 worth of concrete is nothing compared to that.
 
culebra
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GORDON: Thieves are scum


As are confederates and the people who remember them fondly.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now that more people know this thing exist. It will never be safe again.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Should have just sunk that trash in the bottom of a river, and called it a day.


Should have reduced it to rubble.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Michael Jackson, the district attorney in Selma

I thought he died from a drug overdose.

/Weird career move, but whatever.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Michael Jackson, the district attorney in Selma

I thought he died from a drug overdose.

/Weird career move, but whatever.


No, that's Trevor after he got tired of Ricky and Julian.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The United Daughters of the Confederacy local representative told police for the initial theft report that the chair was worth $500,000 although it was not known how the value was determined.

They reached in to a toilet and pulled it out. It looked like $20 worth of cement.


I'm sure they're basing it on some bullshiat like "sentimental value".
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Confederates need
a place to expel poop and
their bigoted hate
 
toejam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Relevant and NSFW.

The Burgundy Loaf
Youtube TSEwcksglTw
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is being a....
(Puts glasses on)
stool pigeon

eeeeeeyyyaaaaahhhh (pass the toilet paper)
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The United Daughters of the Confederacy local representative told police for the initial theft report that the chair was worth $500,000 although it was not known how the value was determined.

They reached in to a toilet and pulled it out. It looked like $20 worth of cement.


Looks like wood. Old wood. And ugly...very, very ugly.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

