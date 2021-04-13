 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Business)   We're going to need to close all the restaurants except for Chipotle in order to get things back to normal   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Toilet paper, toilet paper, Paper, toilet-tissue shortages, Paper products, toilet paper shot up, increase capacity, sudden drop  
•       •       •

1228 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'll be working through my stockpile for another couple years.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still want a bidet.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well shiat.
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: I still want a bidet.


At the beginning of the pandemic, I told my wife it would be a good idea to get a fancy toilet seat. She put her foot down because "it would be weird." Then she spent the next year freaking out about maybe running out of toilet paper.

/Sigh.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone else who didn't stockpile notice that toilet paper rolls got narrower somewhere in the last few months?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All of my stockpiled toilet paper is expired. Guess I'm just gonna have to throw it all out and get more.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is Chiptole even a restaurant? I mean, technically, a restaurant should serve food.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha, my wife goes through toilet paper like wildfire. About 1 to 1.5 Scott's 1000 sheet rolls per day, no joke. We kill those 30 packs in about 2 weeks.

/IBS plus kidney problems=on the toilet half the day, unfortunately
 
Mirus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
making toilet paper in bulk requires a four-story-tall machine that costs billions of dollars and takes months to build.

Would you rather have four stories of this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean this was obviously going to happen because people were buying a truly insane quantity of toilet paper during those early pandemic days.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In the last year I've had three meals from take out. It'll be a long time before I go to a restaurant.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's some hard shiatting, er.. hitting news right there!
 
zulius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The sad part is it gave Charmin a boost in sales, so they think it's the marketing, so they will continue to make those Bear commercials...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, that'll teach me to comment before rtfa.

Americans are selfish morons, and it always bites them in the ass.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Purchase 3-ply and give your asshole a treat!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I mean this was obviously going to happen because people were buying a truly insane quantity of toilet paper during those early pandemic days.


It's not insane to stockpile if there's going to be a shortage.

We never came close to running out, but we typically have a tower of mega rolls that is at least four feet high at all times.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still going through a pack of Scot that we got months ago. I hate it. Never would have bought it myself. One of the problems with ordering groceries online is that you can't see what you are actually getting. I mean, I figured it would be the kind with ridges, but nope it is very thin. Wafer thin. Can't wait until it is gone.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Toilet is paper is the only thing I dislike when I am in Europe...it's too rough for my deviate balloon knot.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As predicted.
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Yeah, I'll be working through my stockpile for another couple years.


That's a lot of Chipotle. Did you at least vacuum seal it all before throwing it in the chest freezer in your garage?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The whole panic buying and rationing by stores really put a squeeze on those of us blessed with multiple bathrooms.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I installed a tushy bidet system and I will never go back to solo TP.    TP is for drying only.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've bought 2 costco TP megapacks over the last year and I'm about due to buy another one. You know, same as it ever was.

/we did buy like 40 lbs of flour
//and have thus far only consumed like 25 lbs
///wanton gluttony, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How is Taco Bell supposed to win the Fast Food War and put Sandra Bullock in spandex?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: shut_it_down: I mean this was obviously going to happen because people were buying a truly insane quantity of toilet paper during those early pandemic days.

It's not insane to stockpile if there's going to be a shortage.

We never came close to running out, but we typically have a tower of mega rolls that is at least four feet high at all times.


There would not have been a shortage if not for people irrationally panicking about toilet paper, which caused people to needlessly stockpile, which caused shortages, which caused more people to stockpile. It was a feedback loop. Plus, the quantities people were buying would qualify as insane. Nobody needs entire closets full of toilet paper. If you do, you don't need toilet paper, you need a doctor and a priest.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Chompachangas: I still want a bidet.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I told my wife it would be a good idea to get a fancy toilet seat. She put her foot down because "it would be weird." Then she spent the next year freaking out about maybe running out of toilet paper.

/Sigh.


I got one a few years ago and highly recommend it. We use far less toilet paper, are much cleaner, and it impresses all our guests!
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been buying it as we need it, but I was surprised to see 2 end-caps full of toilet paper at the grocery store yesterday, in one of the main aisles. There's an entire aisle for it on one side of the store, but they didn't have enough room to hold it all.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Chthonic Echoes: Chompachangas: I still want a bidet.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I told my wife it would be a good idea to get a fancy toilet seat. She put her foot down because "it would be weird." Then she spent the next year freaking out about maybe running out of toilet paper.

/Sigh.

I got one a few years ago and highly recommend it. We use far less toilet paper, are much cleaner, and it impresses all our guests!


A friend of mine has an electric Japanese one that sprays, dries, and gives a puff of powder. It's quite nice.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's the sound of a million toilets clogging at once.
 
eagles95
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife always freaks out that we are going to run out of TP. We have 2 bathrooms and currently have 10 rolls. She insists on buying a 30 pack or 2 this weekend. Even my son tells my wife that she has an issue with needing TP.

/Always could get tp during worst of times
//may not have been Scott
///but always found some
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sorry. I can only sh*t and masturbate so much.
/at the same time
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: shut_it_down: I mean this was obviously going to happen because people were buying a truly insane quantity of toilet paper during those early pandemic days.

It's not insane to stockpile if there's going to be a shortage.

We never came close to running out, but we typically have a tower of mega rolls that is at least four feet high at all times.


The irony is, the stockpiling is what caused the shortage in the first place...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Is Chiptole even a restaurant? I mean, technically, a restaurant should serve food.


Is there anything else I didn't realize I was incorrect to enjoy? Don't hold back your wisdom!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I use one 9 roll Charmin Ultra Soft mega roll pack (36 rolls advertised) annually.

I use a bidet attachment, recommend it, it's fantastic.  A total home court advantage.
 
you need help
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Algebrat: All of my stockpiled toilet paper is expired. Guess I'm just gonna have to throw it all out and get more.



Had a roommate who was going to throw out un-opened salt because it had been in the cupboard for more than a year.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Gin Buddy: Is Chiptole even a restaurant? I mean, technically, a restaurant should serve food.

Is there anything else I didn't realize I was incorrect to enjoy? Don't hold back your wisdom!


Like I'm going to stop you?

I like to pick on chains because of all the authentic Mexican we have here. I don't understand why people here would go to a place like that or Taco Bell. Although I will admit that you can buy a metric ton of food at Taco Bell for only a few dollars.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.