 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Biatche slapped   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Social network service, historic town, United States, City and town halls, Manchester Town Hall, Dustin Moskovitz  
•       •       •

1395 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 6:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same as it ever was...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that Facebook has fixed this problem, they can get back to serving up stories about Q-Anon and anti-vaccination.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Bone Lick, Kentucky salutes.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Together, we can honour together the memory of compatriots and our American friends who under the flag of the 100 Infantry Division came from South Carolina to liberate our town: liberators who called themselves, with pride, the 'sons of biatche'."

I had to stop reading right there.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Same as it ever was...

[Fark user image 508x380]


Not to mention ...

b.site-cdn.netView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Silly place name thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bitch (2009 Mix)
Youtube To7q0cn0Fk4
 
calufrax
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ville de shiatsack is still down.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"home to the biatchois" is one of the greatest phrases on the entire internet
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Barely literate Nazi-wannabe propaganda still okay though.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, the headline on a story about censoring a word has a censored word in it. Should have used the Ironic tag.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
whyallanewsonline.com.auView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You get a lot of notice.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.