 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Sawfish. What? Sawfish. Saw fish? Yes, sawfish. See? HOLY SHIAT SAWFISH. This state, I swear   (gizmodo.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Reproduction, Biodiversity, Species, Shark, Asexual reproduction, Florida Keys, Wildlife Conservation Commission, female smalltooth sawfish  
•       •       •

1887 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There fishia
there castle!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it in Jewfish Creek?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you like fish sticks?
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was subby unaware that sawfish existed?  There's a few different species, a couple in the U.S. and South America, and a few in the Indian Ocean and Australia.  I believe all are endangered.
 
MontanaDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clocking in at 16 feet? WTF kind of stupid wording is that?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meh.  I'd be impressed if it was a Circular Sawfish.

mensjournal.comView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helicop​r​ion
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Clocking in at 16 feet? WTF kind of stupid wording is that?


Clocking in at 15 feet 12 inches is better?

Oy vey
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Clocking in at 16 feet? WTF kind of stupid wording is that?


It weighed in at 16 feet
 
Dinodork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Meh.  I'd be impressed if it was a Circular Sawfish.

[mensjournal.com image 700x470]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helicopr​ion


It's just a ratfish with a pituitary problem
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

1funguy: MontanaDave: Clocking in at 16 feet? WTF kind of stupid wording is that?

Clocking in at 15 feet 12 inches is better?

Oy vey


My manager was angry when I timed in a couple feet late to work.
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Clocking in at 16 feet? WTF kind of stupid wording is that?


It was bringing home 16 feet.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And it was stuffed to the gills with uncut cocaine.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fsufan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CSB: I was fishing with a guide out of Chokoloskee in the 10,000 Islands area of the everglades. I caught a small (maybe 4 or 5 foot) sawfish shark. I had seen them in large aquarium attractions, but never in the wild. The guide tells me that he has fished the area for more than 25 years on hundreds (maybe thousands) of personal and guided trips and had never seen one caught.
 
wild9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How do those taste? Probably like sawdust
 
Slypork
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: MontanaDave: Clocking in at 16 feet? WTF kind of stupid wording is that?

It weighed in at 16 feet


How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Clocking in at 16 feet? WTF kind of stupid wording is that?


It's how you measure parsecs when doing the Kessel run.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Do you like fish sticks?


No but your gay
NTTAWWT.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: dr_iacovone: Do you like fish sticks?

No but your gay
NTTAWWT.


His gay, what?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.