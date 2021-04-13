 Skip to content
(NPR)   Oh, I know. Why don't we just let Zuckerberg be in charge of tracking whether or not we're vaccinated?
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally. A real-world use for all those vaccine selfies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine Status: "It's complicated"
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fine, as long as every single American gets to personally vaccinate Zuckerberg first. All at once.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My doctor poked me on Friday, but I didn't respond. Hopefully he waits another month before trying again.

/giggity?
//nttawwt
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"When students return to Cornell University for the fall semester, for example, they'll be required to be vaccinated with exemptions for medical or religious reasons."

In other words, they're not required to be vaccinated.
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why are schools allowing religious exemptions? Break their arm see if they still avoid modern medicine.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The one piece of personal medical information I'm not hesitant to share is my vaccination status. Currently scheduled for 2nd Pfizer this Friday. So 16 days until I can get 14 months of hair cut off. Cut off stylishly, I hope. I look like hammered shiat.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ZUCK ALREADY KNOWS! HE IS ALL KNOWING, ALL SEEING! unless he's plugged in for recharging
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Im fine with verifying vax status. 100%
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The interesting combination of brilliantly greedy corporate scumbags who want to monetize everything and farking morons who think big gooberment wants to inject them with 5G means we'll never have nice things.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

No1farker: Why are schools allowing religious exemptions? Break their arm see if they still avoid modern medicine.


There aren't any real religions that do this
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackizzle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fano: No1farker: Why are schools allowing religious exemptions? Break their arm see if they still avoid modern medicine.

There aren't any real religions that do this


Christian scientists?
 
mjbok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mybluemake: The one piece of personal medical information I'm not hesitant to share is my vaccination status. Currently scheduled for 2nd Pfizer this Friday. So 16 days until I can get 14 months of hair cut off. Cut off stylishly, I hope. I look like hammered shiat.


Haven't t hair places been open for almost half a year at this point?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NAZI GERMANY! MARK OF THE BEAST! BLARGH!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think it's a good idea because it will piss off all the right people.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

crackizzle: Fano: No1farker: Why are schools allowing religious exemptions? Break their arm see if they still avoid modern medicine.

There aren't any real religions that do this

Christian scientists?


Even they don't, per wiki
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mjbok: mybluemake: The one piece of personal medical information I'm not hesitant to share is my vaccination status. Currently scheduled for 2nd Pfizer this Friday. So 16 days until I can get 14 months of hair cut off. Cut off stylishly, I hope. I look like hammered shiat.

Haven't t hair places been open for almost half a year at this point?


They lost a bet.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mybluemake: The one piece of personal medical information I'm not hesitant to share is my vaccination status. Currently scheduled for 2nd Pfizer this Friday. So 16 days until I can get 14 months of hair cut off. Cut off stylishly, I hope. I look like hammered shiat.


I buzzed my head with clippers last March, my bangs have grown long enough to reach my mouth.

I'm glad I wear a hat 99% of the time I'm out of the house.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In before mark of the beast / godwin's law.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Semi-related.  My state/Pfizer, and/or Walgreens, I can't quite tell which, asked me to download a third party app to share any post vaccine symptoms I might experience.

I'd really like to contribute to the medical science, but I wasn't able to find any pertinent information about the app developer/company, so I declined.
 
indylaw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that if you don't have the vaccine and you refuse to voluntarily get the vaccine, the local health department needs to show up at your door and hold you down and give you a vaccine. There's plenty of authority in US law for enforceable quarantines and public health measures to control pandemics. If you don't get a vaccine even though one is available, you should not be allowed in schools. If you don't get a vaccine, you should not be allowed at public venues, or outside a 200 foot radius from your home. The idea that soldiers are required to get vaccines for typhoid, rabies and anthrax but they are allowed to opt out for COVID is nuts. This is a public health emergency and your compliance should not be optional. The butthurt right and armchair libertarians can sob to their congressperson - IDGAF.
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Toxophil: In before mark of the beast / godwin's law. (2 minutes ago)


Subtonic: NAZI GERMANY! MARK OF THE BEAST! BLARGH! (3 minutes ago)

OOooo, just missed...
 
indylaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

indylaw: I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that if you don't have the vaccine and you refuse to voluntarily get the vaccine, the local health department needs to show up at your door and hold you down and give you a vaccine. There's plenty of authority in US law for enforceable quarantines and public health measures to control pandemics. If you don't get a vaccine even though one is available, you should not be allowed in schools. If you don't get a vaccine, you should not be allowed at public venues, or outside a 200 foot radius from your home. The idea that soldiers are required to get vaccines for typhoid, rabies and anthrax but they are allowed to opt out for COVID is nuts. This is a public health emergency and your compliance should not be optional. The butthurt right and armchair libertarians can sob to their congressperson - IDGAF.


Upside- you won't need a vaccine passport when you can assume that everyone is either vaccinated or a fugitive from the law.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why not have a nice laminated card? Why do we need an app for everything other than taking a shiat?

/On second thought, I'm sure there's an app for that too.
//There are ppl who don't own phones you know.
///Oops, phone's dead. Guess we'll miss the concert / game / movie.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The second beast causes all people to be marked on their right hand or forehead. If they do not have the mark of the beast they cannot buy or sell. "

I'll keep my flip phone. F the Zuck.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CrazedHatter: Toxophil: In before mark of the beast / godwin's law. (2 minutes ago)

Subtonic: NAZI GERMANY! MARK OF THE BEAST! BLARGH! (3 minutes ago)

OOooo, just missed...


God damn it so much.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Why not have a nice laminated card? Why do we need an app for everything other than taking a shiat?

/On second thought, I'm sure there's an app for that too.
//There are ppl who don't own phones you know.
///Oops, phone's dead. Guess we'll miss the concert / game / movie.


That's what Twitter is for.

--

In all seriousness though, Jesus farking H Christ we do not need another app for this shiat. Just a damn yellow card should suffice. But no, somebody has to get their farking money out of all the big data they could possibly scoop out of this.

Fark this.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can always put Judith Faulkner (aka Mom) in charge and put them into MyChart.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Toxophil: CrazedHatter: Toxophil: In before mark of the beast / godwin's law. (2 minutes ago)

Subtonic: NAZI GERMANY! MARK OF THE BEAST! BLARGH! (3 minutes ago)

OOooo, just missed...

God damn it so much.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: mybluemake: The one piece of personal medical information I'm not hesitant to share is my vaccination status. Currently scheduled for 2nd Pfizer this Friday. So 16 days until I can get 14 months of hair cut off. Cut off stylishly, I hope. I look like hammered shiat.

I buzzed my head with clippers last March, my bangs have grown long enough to reach my mouth.

I'm glad I wear a hat 99% of the time I'm out of the house.


I've been using the dog's clippers on my hair.  Not a good look. Even with the guards, I can't seem to get it to a consistent length.  Looking forward to when I am comfortable going to a salon.  Since I'm in Michigan, it might be a while.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Vaccine Status: "It's complicated"


I mean, applies nicely if you've already had one of your two shots.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just have a big box of Covid outside public buildings. If you want to go see a movie or a ball game or whatever, you need to take a big huff out of the box. Let people choose whether they want to be vaccinated before sucking a lungfull of virus.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mjbok: mybluemake: The one piece of personal medical information I'm not hesitant to share is my vaccination status. Currently scheduled for 2nd Pfizer this Friday. So 16 days until I can get 14 months of hair cut off. Cut off stylishly, I hope. I look like hammered shiat.

Haven't t hair places been open for almost half a year at this point?


Sure, but I live in a 51%/49% derp minority community. I've not been a fan of spending much indoor time with even that ratio of dummies. I don't have a regular barber here. I've been spending much of the last year working rural and remotely from the porch and living room of a generally empty family farmhouse about 30 min from my elderly cigarette smoking mom. I've been porch visiting her when weather allows. That community is about 78% derp and getting derpier. With no one to impress professionally, and my pandemic partner chickenshiatting out after I accepted her offer to cut my hair months ago, I just let it wait. I'll check in with a guy in my old hometown who cuts hair well (and should have been vaccinated by then) on the way a couple hours further south to visit my now fully vaccinated mother, after I am fully vaccinated. Going to make that woman cook me some beans and cornbread, y'all!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 707x740]

"The second beast causes all people to be marked on their right hand or forehead. If they do not have the mark of the beast they cannot buy or sell. "

I'll keep my flip phone. F the Zuck.


I guess even a book of fairytales written by a cult of pedophiles finds an acorn once every 2000 years.
Or maybe we're living in the end times and should stone our wives / slaves to death so they can live in the sky wizard's house.

/Btw, you can also access the internet from a PC.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 707x740]

"The second beast causes all people to be marked on their right hand or forehead. If they do not have the mark of the beast they cannot buy or sell. "

I'll keep my flip phone. F the Zuck.


I wonder just how many technologies and societal ordinances have been called the "mark of the beast" by superstitious privatives throughout our history?

Driver's licence? Mark of the beast
SS card? Mark of the beast
Credit card? Mark of the beast
Smart phones? Mark of the beast
Mark Zuckerberg? Mark of the b... OH shiat
 
groverpm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't Bill Gates already tracking the vaccinated?
 
