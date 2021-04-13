 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The FDA and CDC just went limp on Johnson's jabs until any blood flow issues can be straightened out   (nytimes.com) divider line
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah shiat of course less than a week after I got mine.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Out of 7 Million people to have received the Johnson and Johnson so far, a grand total of 1 has died from these blood clots.

How many more people will die of CoViD due to this pause?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Ah shiat of course less than a week after I got mine.


Unless I'm reading the article wrong it's a problem with six people out of seven million shots. Worth investigating to see if it's a more widespread problem but so far it sounds like more than a million to one odds.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Ah shiat of course less than a week after I got mine.


You're lucky then. This shiat is overblown. With the B.1.1.7 variant about to run roughshod over the country we don't have time for such a low risk issue to derail vaccination.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Out of 7 Million people to have received the Johnson and Johnson so far, a grand total of 1 has died from these blood clots.

How many more people will die of CoViD due to this pause?


A lot.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This seems like the trolly problem. One track that we are on has 6 people on it. The other track has 10s of thousands that will die without a vax, but they are under a tarp so you can't see the exact number.  We are headed for the 6 people but they pulled the lever to change tracks.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

40 degree day: thatboyoverthere: Ah shiat of course less than a week after I got mine.

You're lucky then. This shiat is overblown. With the B.1.1.7 variant about to run roughshod over the country we don't have time for such a low risk issue to derail vaccination.


Yeah, we definitely shouldn't try to figure out what's going on. It's not like we need to vaccinate lots and lots and lots of people and ignoring side effects will definitely make people feel safer about getting one.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Johnson and Johnson put out a shiatty product that injured or killed people? Must be a day that ends in y.
 
geggy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the reason I waited to get my first shot when I became eligible back in January. The supporters of Operation Warpspeed gave me hard times about it, look who's laughing now.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This just adds fuel to the fire of vaccine doubters.  I appreciate the transparent nature of the FDA on this but someone really should have done a cost benefit analysis before blowing the whistle.

/My shot was scheduled for Thursday I will be looking for another slot just in case
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: This seems like the trolly problem. One track that we are on has 6 people on it. The other track has 10s of thousands that will die without a vax, but they are under a tarp so you can't see the exact number.  We are headed for the 6 people but they pulled the lever to change tracks.


Oh, they've totally cancelled the vaccination program? No?

So Johnson and Johnson is the only vaccine? No?

Weird. It's almost like you're totally full of shiat. But you wouldn't deliberately spread misinformation about the vaccination program, would you?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the incel backlash.  " first they won't fark me, now they fark my vaccine."
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm getting my second Pfizer shot in a couple of hours, so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.


It's a better idea than wasting your life as a d-league troll on this website.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.


Ah, there we go, the partisan fear mongering lies. GOVERNMENT OOGA-BOOGA!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.


Oh look, it's the both sides guy.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: KarmicDisaster: This seems like the trolly problem. One track that we are on has 6 people on it. The other track has 10s of thousands that will die without a vax, but they are under a tarp so you can't see the exact number.  We are headed for the 6 people but they pulled the lever to change tracks.

Oh, they've totally cancelled the vaccination program? No?

So Johnson and Johnson is the only vaccine? No?

Weird. It's almost like you're totally full of shiat. But you wouldn't deliberately spread misinformation about the vaccination program, would you?


I never said either of those things you are attributing to me.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

40 degree day: thatboyoverthere: Ah shiat of course less than a week after I got mine.

You're lucky then. This shiat is overblown. With the B.1.1.7 variant about to run roughshod over the country we don't have time for such a low risk issue to derail vaccination.


We have other vaccines. There is absolutely no reason to keep pumping people full of J&J until they have better data. Even then, after this, people will most likely not want it.

It will delay full vaccination, but I think it's incredibly prudent for them to do this.

I know damn well the Trump FDA never would do this.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you get the J&J vaccine, your odds of getting blood clots from it so far appear to be about 1 in 1,000,000.

If you catch COVID, your odds of dying from it appear to be about 1 in 500, or 2,000 in 1,000,000.

What's more important: preventing one person from getting blood clots, or preventing 2,000 people from dying?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Know how you can identify someone who is arguing in bad faith? One of the ways is the massive distortion of the post they are replying to. In conclusion, I live with my mom, would not read again.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They news are such hypocrites, few days ago states were crazy for stopping it due to clusters of side effects,

People had no reason to worry, they had quality control issues that were covered up, but it was glossed over.

Now it's a good thing they are stopping it.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All six people who developed blood clots were women between the ages of 18 to 48. Those are similar percentages to blood clots linked to birth control pills, it's rare but it happens.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Know how you can identify someone who is arguing in bad faith? One of the ways is the massive distortion of the post they are replying to. In conclusion, I live with my mom, would not read again.


Haha that is a new filter for me. Also my mom wouldn't like the posts either.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.


Be safe!  Do nothing!
 
great_tigers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: They news are such hypocrites, few days ago states were crazy for stopping it due to clusters of side effects,

People had no reason to worry, they had quality control issues that were covered up, but it was glossed over.

Now it's a good thing they are stopping it.


What ever fits the narrative of the "good guys"
 
comrade
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It seems like something is wrong with these adenovirus vaccines (astra Zeneca is the other).

To the people saying it's just 6 in a million or whatever - there's going to be more cases of thrombosis than reported.  Since you put vaccines in healthy people you don't want to be making them sick.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

comrade: It seems like something is wrong with these adenovirus vaccines (astra Zeneca is the other).

To the people saying it's just 6 in a million or whatever - there's going to be more cases of thrombosis than reported.  Since you put vaccines in healthy people you don't want to be making them sick.


This right here.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A someone who lives with an increased risk of blood clots and has had multiple blood clots, they are no joke and severely impact your life even if you luckily never experience a pulmonary embolism.

shiat like this terrifies me. My specialist said if I get another blood clot, I'll have to be on blood thinners and get tested for the rest of my life.

I did get the Pfizer vaccine, but living with something like this feels like a ticking time bomb sometimes.

I found an article that describes the risk for blood clots in more detail. https://www.medpagetoday.com/​special-r​eports/exclusives/92022
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I will continue to drink alcohol and eat spicy curry: alcohol, turmeric, ginger, and cayenne. And I think, in opposition, Vitamin K builds blood: so no broccoli, leafy greens, ...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know anything about any of this, but check out this HOT TAKE!
 
DocMozi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
6 clots and 1 death out of 7 MILLION doses is not even an R value. Out of those 7 million I'm sure that hundreds got in car accidents too, and chances are more than one of them died. It's not causal.

If you take birth control pills your risk for blood clots is higher than the J&J vaccine numbers.

In the meantime, almost 1000 people a DAY are dying to Covid-19 in the US alone.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Out of 7 Million people to have received the Johnson and Johnson so far, a grand total of 1 has died from these blood clots.

How many more people will die of CoViD due to this pause?


Dead people aren't a problem. Lawsuits against a pharma corp? That's a problem
 
wild9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I got the shot on Saturday, no real side effects like others have reported.  As for the blood clotting thing, my SO pointed out that the birth control she takes has a way higher chance of causing them compared to the vaccine.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Much like AZ vaccine, now that this thing has gotten bad press, people are going to avoid it no matter what.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Blood Claat!
 
Headso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Method Man - What The Blood Clot (HD)
Youtube wXuEOdgTFJY
 
cide1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.


2/10, try harder.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DocMozi: 6 clots and 1 death out of 7 MILLION doses is not even an R value. Out of those 7 million I'm sure that hundreds got in car accidents too, and chances are more than one of them died. It's not causal.

If you take birth control pills your risk for blood clots is higher than the J&J vaccine numbers.

In the meantime, almost 1000 people a DAY are dying to Covid-19 in the US alone.


Math doesn't work this way for medicine. It's only been in use for weeks in the broad population. Until you have better data, you do NOT move forward jabbing more people.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is so strange.  Johnson and Johnson usually has to falsify their FDA submissions and strip out quality controls before they kill their customers.

They didn't have to do either here and went straight to the killing.  They must have saved billions.  Their shareholders will be thrilled.
 
Keethera
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shastacola: reprobate1125: It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.

Oh look, it's the both sides guy.


Remember, just because both sides are bad doesn't mean one side isn't far better.  Far better than absolute shiat might still be bad of course...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Much like AZ vaccine, now that this thing has gotten bad press, people are going to avoid it no matter what.


Too late. Got the J&J. But I'd like to know more about the six people. Birth control, smoking, diet, etc.

Naturally, I'm curious.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone at J&J missed a payment?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: It's almost as if it's not an awesome idea to inject millions of people with stuff you didn't have time to fully test.

Almost like passing an obamacare bill that you didn't have time to read.

Almost like anything else either party of our incompetent government does.


Fu*K off.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: DocMozi: 6 clots and 1 death out of 7 MILLION doses is not even an R value. Out of those 7 million I'm sure that hundreds got in car accidents too, and chances are more than one of them died. It's not causal.

If you take birth control pills your risk for blood clots is higher than the J&J vaccine numbers.

In the meantime, almost 1000 people a DAY are dying to Covid-19 in the US alone.

Math doesn't work this way for medicine. It's only been in use for weeks in the broad population. Until you have better data, you do NOT move forward jabbing more people.


And what are the stats on not being vaccinated in terms of health complications?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: durbnpoisn: Much like AZ vaccine, now that this thing has gotten bad press, people are going to avoid it no matter what.

Too late. Got the J&J. But I'd like to know more about the six people. Birth control, smoking, diet, etc.

Naturally, I'm curious.


I'm talking about people who are making appointments right now.  As soon as they find out that the shot will be one of those two, they will cancel, and make another appointment elsewhere.

Having said that, I'm sure they are both still safe for the vast majority of people, yourself included.
I'm just speaking generally about how paranoid and cautious people are to begin with.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm guessing females, smokers, on birth control. That will produce clotting issues at about the same rate, actually a little higher rate.

Often when people throw up, they immediately believe that the last thing they ate was food poisoning. And they are almost always incorrect.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: This seems like the trolly problem. One track that we are on has 6 people on it. The other track has 10s of thousands that will die without a vax, but they are under a tarp so you can't see the exact number.  We are headed for the 6 people but they pulled the lever to change tracks.


This goes towards a fundamental issue of the trolley problem: the underlying assumption that there is a person at the switch whose wisdom is greater than that of all of the other people combined.  What we actually get is a person predisposed to throwing the switch back and forth as frequently as possible in order to demonstrate to the masses that he is smart, powerful, and in control.

The alternative is to treat the people on the tracks as knowledgeable, consenting adults.  This isn't simply a "they knew what they were getting into, I say let 'em crash" philosophy.  It's an acknowledgement that there are risks in all aspects of life: there are risks in getting the J+J vaccine, and there are risks in not getting it.  These risks vary by person.  Those risks can best be evaluated by the individual in consultation with his or her doctor, not some bureaucrat flipping a switch.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: KarmicDisaster: This seems like the trolly problem. One track that we are on has 6 people on it. The other track has 10s of thousands that will die without a vax, but they are under a tarp so you can't see the exact number.  We are headed for the 6 people but they pulled the lever to change tracks.

Oh, they've totally cancelled the vaccination program? No?

So Johnson and Johnson is the only vaccine? No?

Weird. It's almost like you're totally full of shiat. But you wouldn't deliberately spread misinformation about the vaccination program, would you?


Roughly half of the posters in this thread are spreading misinformation.
 
