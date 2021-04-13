 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   England blasts out of lockdown on Monday, recalls what a first-class hangover is like on Tuesday   (bbc.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We'll check in on May 11th
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: We'll check in on May 11th


Came here for this, staying at home happily.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: thealgorerhythm: We'll check in on May 11th

Came here for this, staying at home happily.


My math was off. I should have said May 17th.

I suggest finding a secluded estate to wait it out.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Prolly got bombed by b1.1.7s.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, the last elimination of lockdown in England netted the world B117 in terms of a variant. Can't wait to see what crazy flavor bubbles to the surface after this.

Oh right. B117 is also now the dominant strain here in the US.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"England blasts out of lockdown on Monday, recalls what a first-class hangover is like on Tuesday"

Wednesday they're sick and Thursday's worse. It's Friday, they're in ICU.
 
