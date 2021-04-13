 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Who's giving vaccines in Vermont? Midwives, dentists, and vets, oh, my   (mynbc5.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Veterinary medicine, Health care, Vaccine, veterinarian.When Dr. Erin Forbes, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, COVID-19 vaccine, waiting list, prep act  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 8:05 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Does it have the real vaccine in it? I'm in.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been thinking this since last year-Once we get the vaccine, we need to mobilize just about everybody who knows how to operate a syringe.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I've been thinking this since last year-Once we get the vaccine, we need to mobilize just about everybody who knows how to operate a syringe.


Standard injections can be taught very easily to volunteers. It's one of the things that helped the UK out.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they put a rubber band tourniquet on your arm and do it in a vein, you should check the vaccine vial for expiration date.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Veterinarians may be the most underappreciated, misunderstood medical professionals.

I know an Army veterinarian who was doing triage after a very bad day in Afghanistan. Yes, that doc who decided who gets treated first has strong opinions on deworming.
Knew another Army veterinarian who did very spooky, hush hush stuff. Nicest guy you could hope to meet.

Definitely smarter and more interesting than many MDs I have met.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do you know what you call someone who failed vet school?.... Dr. Seriously its far harder to get into vet school and from what I have gathered from both Vets and Dr.s it a far more demanding line of study. I'm ok with a vet giving the vaccine, hell as long as they have been trained to give an injection correctly the damned garbage man can give them. Its not exactly rocket science. It was one of the first things we learned how to do in nursing school and unless they changed in in the past 28 years combat medics can give them as well.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.