(Austin News KXAN)   Like camping in Texas? It's about to become a crime   (kxan.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Government, Austin voters, Texas, State, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, KXAN politics reporter John Engel, Sovereign state, AUSTIN  
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So very Christian of Texas.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know what kind of camps Texas would like to create for its homeless.
 
chewd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

blog.goodsam.comView Full Size


Afterall... this is "camping"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like you can still camp at campgrounds, this is just for camping anywhere.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Challenge accepted.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Being homeless is now a crime in Texas. Cruelty is the point.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We cannot sit idly by and allow Texas families and businesses to suffer the economic and public health consequences that these encampments bring into our cities," Abbott said in a statement. "


So, instead of addressing the underlying systemic economic and public health crises (such as, say, stagnant wages, skyrocketing education and housing costs, unaffordable healthcare, opioid addictions, or untreated mental health issues) that lead to the existence of such camps, let's make it illegal.  Problem solved. Man, governing is easy.  Good job team.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Looks like you can still camp at campgrounds, this is just for camping anywhere.


This isn't about camping. They're attacking homeless people and because they're Christian Conservatives, they'd prefer to drive them out than try to help.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chewd: But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

[blog.goodsam.com image 850x565]

Afterall... this is "camping"


I can't imagine spending over $200,000 for one of those big bus sized motor homes and spending my time parked like that, jammed together like a trailer park.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Backyard camping with your kids? That's an arresting!!
/Seriously though, this neighborhood and that family, no Texas cop would bother them. But different neighborhood and darker family? Violation of the law would be the pretext the cops use to intimidate and interrogate. And if the family gets "uppity"? They'll be summarily executed and apologists will say "they should have obeyed the camping laws and been more submissive when the cops interrogated them."
TLDR? This is a dumb, cruel law that will be used to harass people and will likely result in killings.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: chewd: But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

[blog.goodsam.com image 850x565]

Afterall... this is "camping"

I can't imagine spending over $200,000 for one of those big bus sized motor homes and spending my time parked like that, jammed together like a trailer park.


For whatever reason, the state of Indiana has several giant RV parks alongside the interstate.  Why not 1 mile from the interstate?  There's empty farmland as far as I can see.  Why are they right alongside trucks screaming by all night?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, the "homeless people should just go away and die" law. Brought to you by the loving Christians of Texas.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Being homeless is now a crime in Texas. Cruelty is the point.


Especially since they must know going in that the courts will ultimately toss most if not all of their law.
Some of the law and ruling that forbids locals Governments from kicking the homeless down the road like a can are Federal.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, duh.  They'd don't like camping in Texas.

Military Camp Drill - Monty Python
Youtube 7-2jLLMdEBw
 
kinkkerbelle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bless their hearts.
 
chewd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: chewd: But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

[blog.goodsam.com image 850x565]

Afterall... this is "camping"

I can't imagine spending over $200,000 for one of those big bus sized motor homes and spending my time parked like that, jammed together like a trailer park.


Dont worry, they wouldnt let you in anyway.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images.saymedia-content.comView Full Size

Bit late for that now. Guy's been dead since 2013.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Great_Milenko: chewd: But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

[blog.goodsam.com image 850x565]

Afterall... this is "camping"

I can't imagine spending over $200,000 for one of those big bus sized motor homes and spending my time parked like that, jammed together like a trailer park.

For whatever reason, the state of Indiana has several giant RV parks alongside the interstate.  Why not 1 mile from the interstate?  There's empty farmland as far as I can see.  Why are they right alongside trucks screaming by all night?


It's because the RV parks are sited around ponds, and the ponds are just borrow pits left over from when the interstate was built.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It looked like they were constructing metal garden sheds for them, which is a step in the right direction.

While I appreciate that they have to go somewhere, you can't just allow them to set up camp anywhere.  The government needs to help them and make it illegal.
 
goodncold
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But what about freedom?
 
Gramma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: chewd: But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

[blog.goodsam.com image 850x565]

Afterall... this is "camping"

I can't imagine spending over $200,000 for one of those big bus sized motor homes and spending my time parked like that, jammed together like a trailer park.


That looks about as enticing as sleeping in a car in a walmart parking lot.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good luck, Key West FL lost a federal lawsuit for doing this. The judge ruled that government could not force homeless people off public land unless it provides adequate alternatives, as in homeless shelters.

Guess who got to build the homeless shelter.

If you really want to piss off and have an entire community made at you, be the guy that tells the City commission that their neighborhood is the best option to place a homeless shelter.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The homeless problem doesn't have any easy solutions.  The people wanting this law may think "Well those homeless people will just disappear once we pass it", but reality is going to smack them upside the head.

If you want to move the homeless out from under the bridges and the sides of roads and such, you're going to need to give them a place to go.  Waving a magic piece of parchment saying "It Is Hereby Declared To Quit It Out" won't do it.

In theory, you can arrest them, put them in jail.  But you're going to need a *ton* of jails, plus then you get to feed them and give them medical care, etc.

I don't know what the solution is, but I know that this isn't it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "We cannot sit idly by and allow Texas families and businesses to suffer the economic and public health consequences that these encampments bring into our cities," Abbott said in a statement. "


So, instead of addressing the underlying systemic economic and public health crises (such as, say, stagnant wages, skyrocketing education and housing costs, unaffordable healthcare, opioid addictions, or untreated mental health issues) that lead to the existence of such camps, let's make it illegal.  Problem solved. Man, governing is easy.  Good job team.


Behold the republican mindset of governing
 
chewd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: I don't know what the solution is, but I know that this isn't it.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Univers​a​l_basic_income
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So... next the American Legion rides into "shanty towns" with pickaxe handles and torches, beats everyone in sight, chases them off into the woods, and burns down the shanties.  Just like in the Depression.  As seen in the movie "The Journey of Natty Gann".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Rapmaster2000: Great_Milenko: chewd: But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

[blog.goodsam.com image 850x565]

Afterall... this is "camping"

I can't imagine spending over $200,000 for one of those big bus sized motor homes and spending my time parked like that, jammed together like a trailer park.

For whatever reason, the state of Indiana has several giant RV parks alongside the interstate.  Why not 1 mile from the interstate?  There's empty farmland as far as I can see.  Why are they right alongside trucks screaming by all night?

It's because the RV parks are sited around ponds, and the ponds are just borrow pits left over from when the interstate was built.


That actually makes sense.  When I was a kid in Indiana my Dad knew a farmer with one of these borrow ponds on his land that was used to build an interstate overpass.  The fishing for largemouth bass was excellent.
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Most Texans go camping in surrounding states.
 
Gramma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: The homeless problem doesn't have any easy solutions.  The people wanting this law may think "Well those homeless people will just disappear once we pass it", but reality is going to smack them upside the head.

If you want to move the homeless out from under the bridges and the sides of roads and such, you're going to need to give them a place to go.  Waving a magic piece of parchment saying "It Is Hereby Declared To Quit It Out" won't do it.

In theory, you can arrest them, put them in jail.  But you're going to need a *ton* of jails, plus then you get to feed them and give them medical care, etc.

I don't know what the solution is, but I know that this isn't it.


It is a difficult problem. Partially because there is some subset of the homeless population that won't comply with shelters or whatever solution the government comes up with.
I think not allowing the homeless to set up housing anywhere they please is a good idea. Sanitation is an issue. Is not like cities need to be dealing with people pooping everywhere. That's a public health problem.
They could tie it in with help from for finding homes for every one and mental health treatment if that is the underlying cause for the homelessness.
But they probably won't.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: chewd: But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

[blog.goodsam.com image 850x565]

Afterall... this is "camping"

I can't imagine spending over $200,000 for one of those big bus sized motor homes and spending my time parked like that, jammed together like a trailer park.


Having been a real camper, I can't imagine having doing that either. But it is always fun meeting the people that get themselves a giant RV, take it out a couple times over a summer, don't like it, never go camping again. It just clogs up their driveway for as long as they live there.

(It would be cheaper to travel by car and stay in hotels for what they really want to do.)
 
payattention
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Camp? In Texas? With only a flimsy piece of pseudo-plastic between me and those crazy, borderland militia types? It would be faster to just pitch a tent on the slopes of St. Vincent.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Looks like you can still camp at campgrounds, this is just for camping anywhere.


Specifically, it's about prohibiting camping on public property that isn't a designated campground.   Camping on private property would still be OK, along with camping in public parks that are campgrounds or that allow camping (like wilderness areas).

This is specifically aimed at homeless people camping under overpasses and in urban parks and other public property.

Saying it's a flat "ban on camping" is highly misleading.  The intent of doing that is to scare the people who camp for recreation instead of out of necessity to contact their legislators to kill the bill.

If your cause is just, why do you have to lie?
 
chewd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jimjays: Having been a real camper, I can't imagine having doing that either. But it is always fun meeting the people that get themselves a giant RV, take it out a couple times over a summer, don't like it, never go camping again. It just clogs up their driveway for as long as they live there.

(It would be cheaper to travel by car and stay in hotels for what they really want to do.)


No, i love these people. Thanks to them i can buy a fully furnished house with luxurious interior for about the price of a new hatchback.
And it comes with a fully operational drivetrain.
If it wasnt for them, id be renting an apartment somewhere or even worse, stuck in a mortgage.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chewd: But but but... where will all the snowbirds go??

[blog.goodsam.com image 850x565]

Afterall... this is "camping"


Florida, where they belong.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chewd: jimjays: Having been a real camper, I can't imagine having doing that either. But it is always fun meeting the people that get themselves a giant RV, take it out a couple times over a summer, don't like it, never go camping again. It just clogs up their driveway for as long as they live there.

(It would be cheaper to travel by car and stay in hotels for what they really want to do.)

No, i love these people. Thanks to them i can buy a fully furnished house with luxurious interior for about the price of a new hatchback.
And it comes with a fully operational drivetrain.
If it wasnt for them, id be renting an apartment somewhere or even worse, stuck in a mortgage.


If you've got an unused motor home, im surprised you're  not getting daily unsolicited offers. The used market inventory has evaporated during the pandemic. Some used RVs are selling for close to what they cost new.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a poorly designed highway exit/ramp I take on the reg and when it clogs up I bypass it by going to the next exit and coming back the other way.  This 'shortcut' is a narrow ramp under a bridge and a few weeks ago a homeless camp popped up there.  It's absolutely disgusting but in an isolated spot so maybe nobody is complaining.  The only thing distinguishing it from an illegal garbage dump is the erected tent.  Looks like a dump truck just dropped its load there and someone decided to live in it.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abox: There's a poorly designed highway exit/ramp I take on the reg and when it clogs up I bypass it by going to the next exit and coming back the other way.  This 'shortcut' is a narrow ramp under a bridge and a few weeks ago a homeless camp popped up there.  It's absolutely disgusting but in an isolated spot so maybe nobody is complaining.  The only thing distinguishing it from an illegal garbage dump is the erected tent.  Looks like a dump truck just dropped its load there and someone decided to live in it.


It was not an easy decision.  And Texas just made his a criminal.  How nice.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're gonna live in Texas, gotta have a house and job.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"These pieces of legislation provide a uniform policy for the entire state that will hold cities accountable to develop meaningful and compassionate long-term solutions to support those experiencing homelessness."

We're going to make homelessness illegal and just burden the cities with trying to actually fix the problem on their own. And if they don't, fine.
 
