(YouGov)   According to a new poll, almost one in five Americans are currently working their "dream job". Well, technically nightmares are dreams   (today.yougov.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My job satisfaction has gone way up since I was able to work from home.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If my job was 20 minutes close to my house, it'd be great. As is, the 45 minute commute at 5:30 in the morning is a bit of a bummer.
 
wild9
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have been work from home for a year and it's amazing. I do sorta miss my transition period between work and home though. Would get about an hour to mentally adjust to a house of kids for the evening.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you can find a job that allows you to steal what you love you will always have three hots and a cot.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My dream job is not having to have a job. What percentage have that job?

/Why don't they just buy money?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have to admit. I hate my job.

But I am 56 years old and I hate going on interviews even worse then my current job and what company is going to hire me at this age?

Working sucks unless you really love what you do.

I also think that people are happy working while I see it as a pain the ass and can't phantom why people like to work.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's great. I do nothing all day except aggravate the public while getting paid fat stacks off the tax payer dime.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hissatsu: My dream job is not having to have a job. What percentage have that job?

/Why don't they just buy money?


1%
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bourbon taste tester?
 
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My dream job was to flip burgers. Got fired fired inappropriate behavior. Now I'm stuck in a cubicle farm making far more money where I flip meat constantly. Life just gets better and better. Thanks Todd
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I severely dislike my job. I only drag myself in because it pays well and I have 10 years until I can get the retirement pension.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What the hell is a "dream job"?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I work for Drew, so of course this is my dream job and I would never say anything else here.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've built a society where 80% of the people would rather be doing something else.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

