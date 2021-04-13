 Skip to content
(Ric Romero. Jr)   Kids and pets: the real reason we can't have nice things   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Many people choose to engage with living beings instead of pursuing mindless consumerism?  Ya don't say.

More often than not, "nice things" equates to "shiat I don't really need."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living things generally bring joy. Furniture?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All my nice furniture has been destroyed after having kids. I had a white couch, no more (we actually shibaried it to cover the stains. I figure once they are old enough to not make messes we'll buy new stuff.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After taking two years to settle my parents estate, I gave away all the furniture (Stuff and more Stuff) and got a pupper.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My pets are the nice things.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"A survey of 2,000 UK parents and pet owners revealed two thirds (67%) currently have a sofa that has been stained by a child or an animal" contains two redundant statements. Impressive.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean...yeah. You should live in your home. It's not a damn magazine. No need to buy overpriced Pottery Barn crap just so you can match the Joanna Gaines Magnolia basic biatch aesthetic.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We recently bought a nice new couch and we're kind of ruining it by putting sheets all over it.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To some, those vibrating message chairs can bring lots brief moments of joy
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My "nice things" are my pets.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Just throw a blanket over the couch!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love my little bundles of entropy.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My cat has been at war with the futon for sometime now. I've given up and accepted this fact.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why I keep the kids in a shed out back.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I last had a cat some time ago.  I eventually referred to my couch as The Cat Scratch Fever because of the cat.
 
Muta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I sunday I cleaned the carpet in the sun room.  On Monday the dog puked on the clean carpet in the sun room.  My wife looked a the puke stained carpet and said, "That poor carpet never had a chance."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In our bedroom and my office, we got higher-quality stuff. Not fancy, but quality as in "I won't need to replace this".

In the common areas and kids' bedrooms, you're goddamned right we didn't do that. We made those purchases based on the assumption that they will be ruined by the time the ferals leave the house. I don't want to spend the next ten years fretting over a broken dresser drawer and/or constantly yelling at them to use a coaster.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Many people choose to engage with living beings instead of pursuing mindless consumerism?  Ya don't say.

More often than not, "nice things" equates to "shiat I don't really need."


Done in one.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dennysgod: To some, those vibrating message chairs can bring lots brief moments of joy


Very, very brief.
 
drayno76
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ha! They think I'm waiting, it's called a savings plan. 

When the kid moves out and the last cat dies of natural causes, I'm just burning this cat dander and Kool-Aid stained hell hole down to the ground, collect the insurance and getting a luxury loft with a nice pool table.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Funny how it keeps talking about stains; what about claw or gnaw marks, at least you can scrub a stain -

Furniture Village carried out the research to celebrate the launch of its new LivingProof range of stain resistant sofas
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bought a nice microfiber couch with extra material so I could repair any accidents. So far it's been >15 years, 2 kids, and 4 cats and no need to use the extra material yet.
 
wild9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uhhh, just hop in the backseat of anyone's car that has kids.

Now imagine that chaos in a house and this is what you have to look forward to for 18 years.

/I got five, I can't keep the place clean.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What would you say to people who buy pets that fit their lifestyle? I have some friends who have high-end furniture and tend to wear a lot of black, so their solution was to get cats that don't shed a lot (Rexes). As I chase tumbleweeeds of cat hair around my flat because I got cats from the shelter, I must admit I can see their logic. Is it any different from not getting a dog that needs to run a lot because you know you won't be able to get it so much exercise?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Marie Kondo told me to trash the kids and carpet my bathroom.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: Persnickety: Many people choose to engage with living beings instead of pursuing mindless consumerism?  Ya don't say.

More often than not, "nice things" equates to "shiat I don't really need."

Done in one.


I'd say it's the other way around. People don't buy quality stuff on a whim. It's all the "live, laugh, love" knick-knack shiat at Target that's far more down the "mindless consumerism" end of the spectrum than my steel-and-bamboo desk.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What?
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A 9-hundy, Microfiber sectional sofa, and excluding them from access to the formal living room where the modem leather is.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bought a new mattress and before I'd even slept on it one of my dogs  chewed a hole in it and tossed chunks of foam everywhere. She's a sweet dog but I  can 100% see why she ended up back at the shelter 5 times
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I buy nice things. They're just for my cats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
my parents used that bullshiat excuse in my childhood.

it was irrelevant that most items of value - furniture, refrigerator, et cetera - came to us second / third hand from our Uncle. our house would have been bare if it wasn't for very leftovers from relatives.

but still Dad would often echo "that's why we can't have nice things". as if we had money for objects of art, tapestries and paintings.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you've ever seen the velocity an 8 year old puts away plates, you'll realize everything is a wear item and will need to be replaced every two years - except maybe a block of solid titanium...
 
NevynFox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My boy spends more time on my bed than I do.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: My pets are the nice things.


I agree with jjorsett.... ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the tine I almost stabbed a guy but he was sitting on my new recliner and I hadn't sprung for the stain guard.  My furniture makes decisions for me.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: Funny how it keeps talking about stains; what about claw or gnaw marks, at least you can scrub a stain -
Furniture Village carried out the research to celebrate the launch of its new LivingProof range of stain resistant sofas


F*CK.  F*CK fark.  I think I'll go back to reading books from 1930.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No pets, no kids, no nice stuff anyway because I'm public sector.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A bit off tangent but SOMEtimes damage to furniture caused by the dog can be an indicator of health issues. My German Shepherd boy never chewed on anything at all so it was strange to see a piece of wooden furniture nearly destroyed one day when I came home. Brought him to the vet. It turned out that he had a major ear infection and the "chewing" action helped alleviate the pressure (dogs can't just do the "swallow and move your jaw" thing like humans can do when trying to adjust internal ear pressure).

Something to keep in mind especially if it's unusual behavior/activity.
 
