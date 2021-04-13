 Skip to content
Costco finally has a plan to bring back their free samples and all is right again with the world
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my costco brought back samples months ago.  and they hired a guy who seems to have lost his job as a beer vendor at yankee stadium.  you can hear him on the other side of the warehouse he's so loud
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Idiots.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: my costco brought back samples months ago.  and they hired a guy who seems to have lost his job as a beer vendor at yankee stadium.  you can hear him on the other side of the warehouse he's so loud


That could be useful if he can toss you the sample from 50' away.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At the Costco I visit, they have people at the carts with a product out, but under plastic wrap. They're not handing out samples, though. What's the point? I would rather they did nothing than to fark with me like that. It also has to be boring as hell for the people working the carts.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why can't they just build a huge trough on one side of the building so that those of us who just want to get our shopping done can more efficiently bypass the moths being drawn to the shiny face-feeding opportunities?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The one thing I hate about Costco is the free samples, so the past year has been pretty nice without them.

I guess it's not the free samples themselves, it's the herd of goddamn cows that cluster their carts around and decide to make a day of it.

WTF is wrong with you people?

Can you take just a second and maybe get the fark out of the middle of the aisle?  Believe it or not, I have no desire to be trapped in a crowd of people standing around to get a nickel's worth of bullshiat on a cracker.

/And then I have to drive home in that same crowd of people...and they drive their cars the same way they drive their carts.
//I know, I know.  I'm part of the problem.
///Don't get me started on the lonely free sample providers who want to talk to me.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was in our Costco last week and noticed that one stand was actually giving out samples rather than just having them on a sad display.

They looked to be cookies or something and the sample giver had to put each one in a little bag and close it before handing it through the plexiglass cage to kids. The shocked reaction from the mothers that they were actually handing out samples to people was amusing in itself.

Progress, I guess.
 
argylez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As of this past weekend, ours still offers no samples.  I'm really impressed with Costco, as a semi new customer.

I've never been a big hot dog guy, but my wife is able to get me to go if she buys me a soda and dog.

/it's the little things sometimes
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: I guess it's not the free samples themselves, it's the herd of goddamn cows that cluster their carts around and decide to make a day of it.


i've never been shy about clashing carts when someone is in the way and not caring, but covid has eradicated any farks i had left to give.  i'm getting in and out of the store as fast as humanly possible, i got no time for other people's oblivious bullshiat
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: The one thing I hate about Costco is the free samples, so the past year has been pretty nice without them.

I guess it's not the free samples themselves, it's the herd of goddamn cows that cluster their carts around and decide to make a day of it.

WTF is wrong with you people?

Can you take just a second and maybe get the fark out of the middle of the aisle?  Believe it or not, I have no desire to be trapped in a crowd of people standing around to get a nickel's worth of bullshiat on a cracker.

/And then I have to drive home in that same crowd of people...and they drive their cars the same way they drive their carts.
//I know, I know.  I'm part of the problem.
///Don't get me started on the lonely free sample providers who want to talk to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Little late for Festivus, Subby?
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Idiots.


You think the virus is spreading through small portions of chicken tenders served on a toothpick something?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still trying to figure out how we're supposed to sample this in the middle of the store...

scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Still trying to figure out how we're supposed to sample this in the middle of the store...

[scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 600x496]


I'd recommend with a little barbecue sauce from aisle 4 otherwise it's a little dry.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Woohoo! I call it fff, fat fark Friday, at costco.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: The one thing I hate about Costco is the free samples, so the past year has been pretty nice without them.

I guess it's not the free samples themselves, it's the herd of goddamn cows that cluster their carts around and decide to make a day of it.

WTF is wrong with you people?

Can you take just a second and maybe get the fark out of the middle of the aisle?  Believe it or not, I have no desire to be trapped in a crowd of people standing around to get a nickel's worth of bullshiat on a cracker.

/And then I have to drive home in that same crowd of people...and they drive their cars the same way they drive their carts.
//I know, I know.  I'm part of the problem.
///Don't get me started on the lonely free sample providers who want to talk to me.


shoppers who leave their cart in the middle of the aisle as if there is not 125 other shoppers in the store really grind my gears. so now those douchebags pay a Cart Tax. i'll grab any random damn thing and place it in their cart. this way they have a situation to deal with at checkout time.

i can help being a genius villain. you people made me this way.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I read the headline as "Crisco" and thought *HORK*.

Anyone else?

...

...

(._. )
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here comes the Fark Costco Cult Brigade.
 
